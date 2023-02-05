Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
In boys’ basketball
Illini Prairie-Sangamo Shootout
At Williamsville
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 52, St. Thomas More 47. The Sabers saw their four-game win streak come to an end despite a near rally in the fourth quarter. STM (17-10) trailed 25-16 at halftime before making it closer in the second half. Wilson Kirby sank six three-pointers to account for all of his game-high 18 points for the Sabers, while Ryan Hendrickson also hit double figures with 14 points.
➜ Petersburg PORTA 49, Monticello 36. Poor shooting did in the Sages, who only trailed 23-18 at halftime. Trey Welter was the exception for Monticello, making 6 of 8 from three-point range and finishing with a team-high 18 points. Drew Sheppard (five points, four rebounds, three assists) and Will Ross (five points, eight rebounds) also chipped in as Monticello finished 13 of 42 from the field (31 percent) in a game where they didn’t lead after the first quarter.
➜ Rantoul 63, Riverton 50. The Eagles ended a three-game losing streak with a double-digit win. Jaylen McElmurry scored a team-high 18 points to lead Rantoul (8-18).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57. Ty Pence continued his torrid scoring, with the Illinois State signee droppoing 40 points as the Spartans won their seventh straight game. Pence, who scored 41 points during SJ-O’s home win against Bloomington Central Catholic this past Tuesday night, made 6 of 11 from three-point range and added nine rebounds. Longa Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds for SJ-O (21-4).
➜ Unity 64, Olympia 26. Unity put forth a complete performance to win its second game in as many days. Will Cowan drained four three-pointers — all in the first half — and finished with a game-high 16 points for the Rockets (15-11). He was the only Unity player in double figures as the Rockets had 11 players score. Henry Thomas (nine points), Andrew Thomas (eight points) and Aiden Porter (seven points) all chipped in offensively.
Nontournament
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 61, Effingham 44. The Bulldogs shared the ball effectively, handing out 22 assists on 23 made field goal, to secure a home win in Apollo Conference action. Wyatt Bohm had a solid all-around game for M-S (10-14) by finishing with 10 points, a game-high 17 rebounds and five assists. Jake Waldinger (11 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Adam Dyer (10 points, four assists) both contributed, while Trey Peters (eight points, four rebounds, four blocks) and Finn Randolph (eight points) were also instrumental in helping the Bulldogs pull away from the Flaming Hearts.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Mt. Pulaski 52. Big scoring performances from Haley Garrett and Haylei Simpson propelled the Broncos to the 20-win mark on the season. Garrett poured in 29 points to pace Cerro Gordo/Bement (20-8) in the home nonconference victory, while Simpson complemented Garrett with 21 points as the Broncos won for the fourth time in their last five games.
➜ Cissna Park 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25. Superb defense helped Cissna Park roll to its fifth straight win, with the visiting Timberwolves limiting the Falcons to only three field goals in the first half. Mikayla Knake scored 13 points and made four steals for Cissna Park (24-5) in the nonconference win, while Brooklyn Stadeli compiled a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Addison Lucht had a stellar all-around game, too, for Cissna Park against the Falcons (8-19), with Lucht producing 12 points, nine steals and seven rebounds
➜ Fisher 41, Uni High 33. The Bunnies withstood an early run by the host Illineks, earning a nonconference win at Kenney Gym. Kallie Evans shined for Fisher (10-16), dropping in a game-high 22 points as the Bunnies snapped a three-game losing skid. Uni High — which led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter — received a double-double from Mikayla Blanke with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Emma Murawski (eight points, seven rebounds, five steals) and Gabby Mongwa (nine points, 13 rebounds) also contributed for the Illineks (11-10).
➜ Hoopeston Area 65, Heritage 14. The host Cornjerkers had three players finish in double figures to help Hoopeston Area cruise to a nonconference win. Bre Crose produced 18 points and seven points for Hoopeston Area (15-13), while Maddie Barnes had 15 points and Klaire Pilcher came through with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Hawks (1-16).
➜ Mattoon 59, Sullivan 42. Addison Minor scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Sullivan (10-18). Alaina Moore (10 points) and Aeralyn Thrasher (seven points) also contributed for Sullivan in a road loss.
➜ Peoria 81, Urbana 24. Urbana had a difficult time slowing down the state’s third-ranked team in Class 3A in a home Big 12 loss. Illinois recruiting target Aaliyah Guyton scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Lions. Destiny Barber had a team-high 10 points for Urbana (3-14).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 69, Champaign Central 30. Peoria Notre Dame, the state’s sixth-ranked team in Class 3A, cruised past the host Maroons in Big 12 action at Combes Gym. Addy McLeod and Nevaeh Essien each scored eight points to lead Central (13-14).
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Peoria. Champaign Central won six events, with Ohio State signee Nolan Miller placing first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle, to pace the Maroons to a runner-up finish at the Big 12 Meet, finishing with 279 points. Normal Community won the team title with 282 points. Miller won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 41.76 seconds and did the same in the 500 freestyle in 4:37.31. Aidan Williams won the 50 freestyle for the Maroons, sprinting to a first-place finish in 22.32, while Garren Barker placed first in the 100 butterfly in 55.61. The Maroons also won the 200 freestyle relay as Williams, Barker, Jonathan Freeburg and Miller took first in 1:29.52. Avi Rhodes gave Central a win in 1-meter diving, putting together a score of 341.45. Jack Perry finished second in diving for Urbana with a total of 335.00 as the Tigers finished fifth in the team standings with 126 points. Centennial’s best finish happened in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay with second-place showings. The quartet of Matthew Piercy, Gyujin Lee, Evan Piercy and Andrew Hemming took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.14, while Evan Piercy, Lee, Hemming and Tyler Oatman was second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.38. Centennial wound up fourth in the team chase with 164 points. Alexander Faulkner paced Danville — which was eighth with 46 points — by placing third in the 100 freestyle (49.87) and finishing fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:50.20).