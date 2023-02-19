In boys’ basketball
Class 3A Champaign Central Regional
➜ Danville 58, Rantoul 44. The eighth-seeded Vikings prevailed at home against the ninth-seeded Eagles in a regional quarterfinal game. Diddy Robinson scored a game-high 24 points to power Danville (10-19) into a regional semifinal game against top-seeded Lincoln at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Combes Gym in Champaign. Devan Larkin and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow also added 11 points to help Danville to its second straight win. Conner Smith scored a team-high 17 points for Rantoul (8-23).
Class 3A Normal West Regional
➜ Bloomington 66, Urbana 51. The 10th-seeded Tigers saw their season come to a close with a regional quarterfinal loss to the sixth-seeded Raiders on their home court. Kyree Johnson scored a game-high 22 points to lead Urbana (4-24).
Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/
Rossville-Alvin Regional
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Westville 36. The sixth-seeded Blue Devils took control of the regional quarterfinal game after the first quarter against the 11th-seeded Tigers to earn a win at Wilcox Gymnasium in Bismarck. Ayden Ingram scored a game-high 25 points for BHRA (26-6) in its fifth consecutive win that sets up a regional semifinal game against third-seeded Unity at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Isaiah Tidwell (eight points) and Chaz Dubois (seven points) also chipped in as the Blue Devils increased their 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter to 33-19 at halftime. Drew Wichtowski accounted for almost half of the offense for Westville (18-14) with a team-high 17 points.
➜ Oakwood 75, Hoopeston Area 68. Seventh-seeded Oakwood took a double-digit lead into halftime and then held off the 10th-seeded Cornjerkers in the second half to come away with a regional quarterfinal win on the Comets’ home court. Oakwood (23-9) defeated Hoopeston Area for the third time this season to advance to a regional semifinal game against second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dalton Hobick poured in a game-high 35 points for Oakwood, which led 42-29 at halftime. Jackson Dudley (12 points), Joshua Ruch (nine points), Brody Taflinger (nine points) and Tanner Pichon (eight points) all complemented another high-scoring game from Hobick. Anthony Zamora scored a team-high 17 points and had six rebounds to pace Hoopeston Area (17-14), with Preston VanDeVeer (14 points), Wyatt Eisenmann (11 points) and Owen Root (10 points) also finishing in double figures.
Class 2A Prairie Central Regional
➜ Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33. The fifth-seeded Sages cruised past the 12th-seeded Panthers in a regional semifinal game at the Sievers Center in Monticello, relying on an efficient offensive performance. Monticello (16-13) shot 23 of 46 from the field for 50 percent accuracy and handed out 22 assists. Tylor Bundy led the way for the Sages — who went into halftime ahead 38-17 — by making all six of his shots from the field to finish with a career-high 13 points. He also grabbed a career-high six rebounds and handed out three assists. Trey Welter also scored 13 points and had six assists. Drew Sheppard finished off his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Blythe also hit double figures with 10 points for Monticello. Kayden Snelling scored a team-high 13 points and Jeremiah Ager added nine points and five steals for PBL (4-25).
Class 2A Teutopolis Regional
➜ Flora 62, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40. The 10th-seeded Knights kept it close through the first three quarters before the sixth-seeded Wolves pulled away in the fourth quarter. ALAH only trailed 36-32 entering the final eight minutes before Flora outscored the Knights 26-8. Wyatt Hilligoss scored a team-high 16 points, while Jayce Parsons wound up with 11 points for ALAH (11-19).
Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional
➜ Salt Fork 79, Uni High 31. The second-seeded Storm met little resistance in winning a regional quarterfinal game in Catlin, with Salt Fork limiting the 15th-seeded Illineks to only nine second-half points. Blake Norton scored a game-high 24 points for Salt Fork (26-4), which advances to play 11th-seeded Schlarman at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Garrett Taylor contributed 22 points and Jameson Remole connected on four three-pointers en route to 17 points for the Storm. Teo Chemla scored a team-high 15 points for Uni High (6-20) and Coleman Clougherty added eight points.
➜ St. Thomas More 52, Fisher 33. The third-seeded Sabers limited the 14th-seeded Bunnies to only three field goals in the first half, building a 36-6 halftime lead during a regional quarterfinal win on STM’s home court in Champaign. Wilson Kirby scored a game-high 15 points for STM (20-11), which will now face ninth-seeded Judah Christian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Andrew Tay contributed nine points, while Ryan Hendrickson and Toby Kreps each accounted for seven points for STM. Caleb Zwilling scored a team-high 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Fisher (3-24).
➜ Judah Christian 71, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42. A close regional quarterfinal game at halftime turned into a lopsided victory for the Tribe on its home court. Aidyn Beck led the way for Judah Christian (13-13) with a game-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds as the Tribe advanced to play St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Tucker Bailey was also instrumental in Judah Christian extending its 26-21 halftime lead by scoring 20 points, with 14 of those points after halftime. J.J. Hall scored a team-high 12 points for the Buffaloes (6-21), while teammate Camden Steinbaugh tossed in nine points.
➜ Schlarman 36, Armstrong-Potomac 31. In a low-scoring, defensive struggle between two Vermilion Valley Conference teams, the visiting Hilltoppers prevailed in a regional quarterfinal game. CL Dye scored a game-high 14 points and Jerry Reed finished with 12 points for Schlarman (8-18), which will play second-seeded Salt Fork at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Kollin Asbury paced 10th-seeded A-P (10-19) with 13 points and Cain Buhr chipped in seven points for the Trojans.
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
➜ Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 48. The seventh-seeded Bombers left Cerro Gordo with a regional quarterfinal win on the sixth-seeded Broncos’ home court thanks to and epic second-half comeback. Ethan Mahan sank a trio of three-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for A-O (16-16), which advances to play top-seeded Decatur Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Jalynn Flowers (13 points), Jamario Barbee (12 points) and Tyson Oros (eight points) all had critical buckets for the Bombers, who trailed 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-35 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Cerro Gordo/Bement 24-10 in the fourth quarter. Tyson Moore scored a team-high 18 points and Konnor Waterhouse contributed 17 points for the Broncos (18-13).
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
➜ Milford 67, Roanoke-Benson 40. Third-seeded Milford led by double digits in the first quarter and didn’t let up against the 11th-seeded Rockets during a regional quarterfinal win in Milford. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 22 points for the Bearcats (23-9), who will play sixth-seeded Le Roy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Colfax. Gavin Schunke and Sawyer Laffoon each scored 10 points to complement Portwood’s output, while Payton Harwood added nine points.
Class 1A Tuscola Regional
➜ Tuscola 79, Tri-County 14. The top-seeded Warriors posted a resounding regional quarterfinal win on their home court against the 15th-seeded Titans as Tuscola led 42-6 at halftime. Jackson Barrett scored a game-high 17 points for Tuscola (25-6), while Jordan Quinn and Kam Sweetnam weren’t far behind with 16 points apiece. Josiah Hortin made it four Tuscola players in double figures with 10 points. The Warriors advanced to play ninth-seeded Villa Grove at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Damon Cline and Kinzer Lee each had three points for Tri-County (4-25).
➜ Okaw Valley 70, Heritage 45. A little more than two weeks after Heritage only lost by one point in a road game to Okaw Valley, the host and fourth-seeded Timberwolves made sure the 14th-seeded Hawks wouldn’t pull an upset in a regional quarterfinal game in Bethany. Okaw Valley led 33-21 at halftime and extended its advantage to 54-31 by the start of the fourth quarter. Drew Williams scored a team-high 11 points for Heritage (8-23), while teammates Julliyan Gray (10 points), Aaron Coffin (10 points) and Timmy Wilson (eight points) also contributed.
➜ Arcola 50, La Salette 41. The sixth-seeded Purple Riders kept the 13th-seeded Lions at bay just enough to earn a regional quarterfinal home win at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium in Arcola. Braden Phillips and Jackson Miller each scored 16 points to lead the Purple Riders (16-13) into a regional semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Okaw Valley. Ryan Lindstrom joined Phillips and Miller in double figures with 12 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Eamon Martin scored a game-high 17 points and Charles Prather added nine points for La Salette (6-18).
In track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Three local athletes won an individual event at the Clinton Early Bird Invitational, an unscored indoor meet conducted at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Champaign Central’s Isabella Roundtree was champion of the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.40 seconds, Monticello’s Rose Talbert claimed the 400 title in 1 minute, 2.10 seconds and Clinton’s Alayna Earle threw farthest in shot put by hitting 35 feet, 101/2 inches.
Several other top-three finishes were recorded by area athletes. St. Thomas More’s Emily Anand ranked second in the 3,200 with a time of 13:07.24. Third-place efforts came from STM’s Skyler Anderson in the 800 (2:38.61), Mahomet-Seymour’s Ava Boyd in the 1,600 (5:31.20), Central’s Maria Buzing in the 3,200 (13:23.16) and Central’s Ellie Walker in long jump (16-51/4).