In football
➜ Centennial 28, Champaign Central 14. The Chargers (3-1) fended off the rival Maroons (0-6) in the second meeting between the Big 12 Conference foes this season.
➜ Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Joey Sprinkle threw a touchdown pass to four different teammates, helping the host Sages (6-0) finish undefeated and knock off the Spartans (2-4) in Illini Prairie Conference action. Sprinkle’s scoring tosses went to Jason Brown, Hayden Graham, Triston Foran and Chris Brown, the last of whom added a rushing touchdown. Kolton Knuffman also contributed a running score for Monticello, which posted its third defensive shutout of the season.
➜ St. Thomas More 48, Schlarman 14. The host Sabers (4-0) produced this 8-Man Association game’s first 32 points en route to finishing an unbeaten season with a win against the Hilltoppers (0-5). Justen Green completed 9 of 13 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns, including an 82-yard toss to Averi Hughes. Green rushed for another 132 yards and one score, and Hughes added a 12-yard fumble return touchdown. Schlarman’s Seth Bennett rushed for a touchdown.
➜ Seneca 25, Iroquois West 22. The host Raiders (1-5) came up short in a Sangamon Valley Conference contest. Trystyn Schacht and Ty Pankey each rushed for a touchdown for IW, and Pankey connected with Sam McMillan on a scoring pass. John Ahlden’s nine tackles paced the Raiders in that department.
In volleyball
Big 12 Conference tournament
➜ Centennial 2, Peoria Manual 0. The Chargers began their tournament stay in Peoria with a 25-10, 25-10 win. Kate Yahnke’s four kills led the Centennial offense, and Leah Luchinski (two kills, six assists, five digs, five aces) did a bit of everything.
➜ Centennial 2, Normal West 1. Kelsie Pitcher drummed up 14 kills for the Chargers, who avenged a three-set loss to the Wildcats earlier in the season and defeated them 18-25, 25-22, 25-15 to advance to the tournament final. Luchinski (nine kills, 19 assists, 10 digs), Abby Good (six kills, 10 digs) and Ashlyn Perry (12 digs) also chipped in for Centennial.
➜ Normal Community 2, Centennial 0. Good’s eight kills, Pitcher’s seven kills and Luchinski’s six kills weren’t enough to push the Chargers (8-8) to victory, as they suffered a 25-19, 25-23 championship-match loss. Good added 17 digs, Luchinski threw in 20 assists and 10 digs and Perry provided 17 digs.
Nontournament
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. The host Sabers (18-2) secured the Illini Prairie Conference title — at a perfect 15-0 record — with this 25-14, 25-8 decision. Mallory Monahan’s five kills in addition to four kills apiece from Maci Walters and Maris Green led STM. The Sabers added 13 assists from Caroline Kerr, five aces from Green and four aces from Walters.
➜ Watseka 2, Milford 1. The visiting Warriors (14-5) rallied from a first-set loss to fend off the Bearcats (16-2) 20-25, 25-15, 25-21 in a nonconference matchup. Watseka ends the season on a five-match win streak and was led by nine kills apiece from Kinzie Parsons and Raegann Kochel, as well as Elena Newell’s 31 assists and 14 digs. Lexy Puetz’s 11 kills, Caley Mowrey’s 10 kills and 12 digs, Hunter Mowrey’s 22 assists and Emmaleah Marshino’s 25 digs keyed Milford.
In baseball
Charlie Due Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 14, Rantoul 1. Nate Allen racked up three hits and five RBI for the host Maroons in a tournament opener at Champaign’s Spalding Park against the Eagles. Jack Doubet added three hits for Central.
➜ Marshall 6, St. Thomas More 3. The Sabers produced three first-inning runs but couldn’t sustain that momentum in a preliminary-round loss. Will Hoerner and Adam Price each drove in a run for STM, which added a triple from Ryan Hendrickson.
➜ St. Thomas More 11, Rantoul 5. A seven-run fourth inning gave the Sabers (2-2) enough offense to outlast the Eagles (1-2) in the consolation game. Price delivered two hits and two RBI for STM to go with Cooper Hannagan’s three hits and two runs scored and Tim Oliver’s two RBI. Rantoul’s Jaxson Freeman also drove in two runs.
➜ Champaign Central 10, Marshall 3. Owen Hobbs struck out seven in five innings of work to guide the Maroons (2-3) to the tournament title. Mitchell Crompton and Carter Hall each bashed two hits for Central, which received three runs scored from Allen.
Nontournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 11, Lexington 4. Derek Drayer went 3 for 4 at the dish and drove in three runs for the visiting Cornjerkers (1-1), who found the win column in this nonconference affair. Grant Morgan recorded two RBI and both Ben Brown and Nick Hofer added two hits for Hoopeston Area, which received five innings of eight-strikeout pitching from Drayer.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. The host Panthers (1-0) stole 11 bases as a unit — with 10 different athletes getting in on the fun — during a nonconference romp. Keegan Busboom’s two stolen bases led PBL in that regard, and he added two RBI and two runs scored to his output. Brett Giese and Aiden Johnson each drove in two runs, as well, to support a combined three-hitter pitched by Giese, Jeremiah Ager and Charlie Pound.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2-4, St. Joseph-Ogden 1-10. The host Knights (4-3) and Spartans (4-2) split a nonconference doubleheader. Makenzie Brown continued her mastery in the circle during Game 1, striking out 16 to push ALAH forward. Brown and Kailee Otto each drove in a run, as well. SJ-O’s bats came alive in Game 2, paced by Addison Frick’s three RBI and three hits apiece from Peyton Jones, Kennedy Hudson and Sophia Martlage.
➜ Tuscola 11, North Central (Ind.) 1. The host Warriors brought seven runners across home plate in the first inning to run away from their out-of-state foe. Kaitlyn Reifsteck tossed six innings of 13-strikeout ball and was backed by Marissa Russo’s two doubles and four RBI and Ella Boyer’s three hits.
➜ Tuscola 2, Arcola 0. Reifsteck returned with an even better second game of the day in the circle for the host Warriors (2-0), as she hurled a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts during a nonconference victory aagainst the Purple Riders (0-1). Boyer drove in both of Tuscola’s runs off Arcola’s KayLee Hohlbauch, who scattered six hits and struck out six in six innings of work.
➜ Unity 13, Mt. Zion 3. Taylor Henry pitched a complete game and drove in a run on two hits for the host Rockets (1-0), who gave coach Aimee Davis her 100th career win in this nonconference event. Haley Flesch (three hits, three RBI) and Maddie Reed (three hits, two RBI) paced the Unity offense, while both Taylor Joop and Gracie Renfrow added two hits and two RBI to support Henry’s eight-strikeout effort in the circle.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 3, Charleston 2. The Conquering Riders (1-0) outscored their non-league opponent 2-1 in the second half to secure the win. Nancy Robey, Jadyn Quinlan and Emma Skowronski each scored for ACS, which received a combined seven saves from Halie Rhoades and Liana Kauffman.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Normal U-High 1. Brea Benson’s second-half goal broke a 1-all tie and allowed the visiting Bulldogs (1-1) to surpass their non-league enemy. Nyah Biegler also scored after intermission to erase a 1-0 halftime deficit. Cayla Koerner assisted on Benson’s tally.
➜ Monticello 2, Richland County 2. Emmie German came up with a penalty-kick stop with the host Sages (0-1-1) trailing 2-1 in the second half, and Monticello responded by earning a tie in the nonconference match.
COLIN LIKAS