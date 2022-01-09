In boys’ basketball
Christie Clinic Shootout
At St. Joseph
➜ Greenville 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51. The event’s opening game was a nail-biter throughout, as the Comets and Panthers found themselves tied at 19 through one quarter, 31 at halftime and 43 through three periods. But Greenville threw just one more punch than PBL (7-6) to hand the Panthers a third loss in their last four games. Keegan Busboom’s 11 points paced PBL’s attack, with both Mason Bruns and Brandon Knight chipping in 10 points.
➜ Lanark Eastland 53, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37. The Blue Devils (12-7) fell behind 15-7 in the first quarter — a similar plight to what they dealt with Friday night, when they trailed Iroquois West 26-8 at halftime. On this occasion, though, BHRA wasn’t able to rally and force overtime, instead dropping a double-digit decision to the Cougars in the showcase’s second game. Brett Meidel threw down 12 points for the Blue Devils, whose next-best scorers were Ned Hill with 10 points and Ayden Ingram with seven points.
➜ Kankakee 54, Mahomet-Seymour 51. The Bulldogs (8-9) jumped out to a 20-11 lead through eight minutes and held a 29-23 advantage at halftime versus the Kays. But Kankakee — a late replacement for Streator in the event — used a 19-point third quarter to spurn M-S in the shootout’s third matchup. Byron Lynch and Blake Wolters each bucketed 11 points to guide the Bulldogs’ offense, which claimed 10 points from Quenton Rogers and nine points from Dayten Eisenmann.
➜ Washington 49, Centennial 47. A trio of double-digit scoring performances didn’t provide enough boost for the Chargers (7-7), who saw a three-game win streak come to an end during the shootout’s fourth contest. Centennial possessed leads of 12-11 and 25-24 through the first and second quarters, respectively, but the Panthers produced 14 third-quarter points to take the lead before pulling away late. Trae Warren sank three shots from beyond the three-point arc on his way to 18 points for the Chargers, who earned 16 points from David Hubbard and 11 points from Jack Young Jr.
➜ Monticello 80, Manteno 26. The Sages (16-1) ensured one local team would leave the shootout victorious, thumping the Panthers in the day’s fifth game. Monticello held a routine 22-14 lead through one quarter before surging away, helped significantly by hitting a program-record 15 three-pointers on 22 tries. Ben Cresap and Trevor Fox each accounted for four of those, and Dylan Ginalick dropped another three. Cresap finished with 19 points, Ginalick contributed 17 points and Fox offered up 12 points overall. All 10 players who took the floor for the Sages tallied at least two points.
New Year’s Showdown
At Clinton
➜ Clinton 59, Peoria Heights 44. The Maroons (6-12) defended their home turf in a single-day event, winning for the second time in their last four tries.
Taylorville Shootout
➜ St. Thomas More 65, Pleasant Plains 33. The Sabers (7-6) acquired their first victory of 2022 and ended a two-game skid in the process, rolling past the Cardinals.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 71, Central A&M 58. Connor Brown's outstanding season continued as he rattled home 38 points for the Broncos (14-2) in a nonconference road triumph.
➜ Watseka 52, Donovan 30. Jordan Schroeder had a banner day for the visiting Warriors (8-8), who logged their third consecutive win in a non-league event. Schroeder connected on four three-pointers, went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points for Watseka, which aided from Hunter Meyer’s 13 points also.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Eureka 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43. Despite entering the fourth quarter of this nonconference affair tied at 30, the host Panthers (8-8) couldn’t avoid their fifth loss in a row. PBL was hindered by the Hornets recording a 19-of-23 free-throw ledger while the Panthers finished 13 of 22 from the charity stripe. Emily Robidoux’s 13 points keyed PBL’s attack, while both Lorena Arnett and Makenna Ecker offered up 10 points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 39, Arcola 38. The host Cornjerkers (6-10) continued their march toward the .500 mark, earning a third victory during their last four outings by narrowly staving off the Purple Riders (8-8) in nonconference action. Claire Dixon, Klaire Pilcher and Tori Birge were critical to Hoopeston Area’s success. Dixon recorded 12 points, three assists and three steals, Pilcher chipped in seven points and nine rebounds and Birge accumulated eight points and 12 boards.
➜ Iroquois West 37, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21. Ilyana Nambo came close to generating a triple-double for the visiting Raiders (12-6) as they recorded a non-league victory over the Falcons (3-15). Nambo netted 11 points and made 10 steals for the double-double, and she also notched seven blocked shots. Shea Small also had a strong outing for IW with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Destiny Thomas added seven points. GCMS’s Savannah Shumate keyed her team with nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter. The team’s next-best point totals caem from Mindy Brown and Kate Kristensen, who each potted three points.
➜ Normal West 52, Urbana 10. The visiting Tigers (0-12) were unable to keep up with their Big 12 Conference adversary in their first game of the new year.
➜ St. Thomas More 45, Chillicothe IVC 44. The host Sabers (8-7) outscored their Illini Prairie Conference enemy 6-5 in overtime en route to a thrilling win. Emma Devocelle sank five three-pointers on her way to 17 points for STM, also adding five rebounds and three steals. Other key outputs for the Sabers — who have won each of their last four games — came from Ruari Quarnstrom (14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals) and Ava Dickerson (12 points).
➜ Tremont 51, LeRoy 26. The visiting Panthers (6-14) faced a 35-14 deficit at halftime and were unable to make meaningful strides toward overcoming it, dropping a game that did not count toward the Heart of Illinois Conference standings. Callie Warlow did a majority of LeRoy’s scoring with 15 points, and she also hauled in seven rebounds. Molly Buckles’ three points and six boards also furthered the Panthers’ cause.
➜ Tri-County 40, Salt Fork 28. In a battle of teams featured in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll — the Titans at No. 4 and the Storm in receiving votes — it was visiting Tri-County (15-3) that came away with a nonconference win over Salt Fork (12-5). The Titans held their opponent to one fourth-quarter point and were bolstered offensively by Josie Armstrong’s 16 points and Bella Dudley’s 11 points. Kaylin Williams also provided four points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Half of the Storm’s offense came from Alexa Jamison via her 14 points, with Macie Russell collecting eight points as well.
➜ Watseka 53, Fisher 32. The host Warriors (14-2) secured their fourth consecutive win, dispatching the Bunnies (4-13) in a nonconference meeting. Sydney McTaggart was a force for Watseka, compiling 18 points and six rebounds to go with 10 points from Allie Hoy, seven points from Claire Curry and an eight-point, six-rebound effort from Raegan Gooding. Fisher drained five three-point baskets to bolster its score, with three of those coming from Kallie Evans to account for all nine of her points. Kailey May’s 10 points led Fisher, and Jenna Clemmons added nine points.
In wrestling
➜ At Fairbury. Hoopeston Area was the top-finishing local program in the 12-team Prairie Central Hawk Classic, with the Cornjerkers claiming third place courtesy their 134 1/2 points. Sandwich was the champion with 199 1/2 points. Hoopeston Area’s score was powered by a trio of first-place finishes. Talon Nelson won the 120-pound bracket, and teammates Angel Zamora and Abel Colunga did the same at 160 and 170, respectively. Hunter Cannon added a third-place effort at 220. Host Prairie Central took fourth as a group with 128 points. The Hawks boasted a weight class champion in Connor Steidinger at 195 as well as top-three finishers in Donavan Lewis at 132 (runner-up), Jermone Brown at 138 (third place) and Owen Steidinger at 170 (third place). Ridgeview/Lexington placed ninth as a team with 101 1/2 points, fueled by weight class titles from Danny Tay (113), Payton Campbell (126) and Evan Antonio (220). Connor Feit provided a second-place showing at 182.
➜ At Princeton. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher led the area scene at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational, placing 12th of 32 teams overall with 91 points. Three Falcons wound up inside the top five of their respective weight classes: Carson Maxey at 138 pounds (fifth place), Braylen Kean at 170 (second place) and Markus Miguel at 285 pounds (fourth place). Clinton climbed to 17th place as a unit with 64 1/2 points, led by Teegan West’s runner-up showing at 113. LeRoy/Tri-Valley was one spot behind the Maroons, placing 18th with 64 points. The Panthers garnered a championship from Tyson Brent at 170 plus a fourth-place effort from Andrew Moore at 220. Monticello notched 21st place as a group with 48 1/2 points, aided by Jaxon Trent’s fourth-place turnout at 138.
➜ At Sycamore. Unity slotted into fourth place with 430 1/2 points and Mahomet-Seymour notched seventh place with 372 1/2 points in the 26-team Sycamore Invitational. The Bulldogs, despite their lower standing, claimed two weight class championships to the Rockets’ zero. Caden Hatton was the 106-pound titlist, and Mateo Casillas was the top performer at 195. M-S also benefited from fifth-place efforts by Brennan Houser at 170 and Colton Crowley at 220. Unity was bolstered by runner-up displays from Tavius Hosley at 145 and Karson Richardson at 285, as well as a fifth-place day from Nick Nosler at 195.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Centennial’s 14-team Charger Invitational was won by Waubonsie Valley, which put up 456 points in the team standings. Champaign Central led the local contingent on that scoreboard, finishing runner-up with 283 points. The Maroons’ Nolan Miller was champion of the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 40.39 seconds. He also ranked second in the 200 individual medley (1:55.57) and anchored top-five units in the 200 freestyle relay (fifth place) and 400 freestyle relay (fourth place). Aidan Williams also swam on those relays and rated fourth in the 100 freestyle (50.75), while Josh Lee was on that 400 freestyle relay and claimed fifth in the 100 butterfly (58.72).
Host Centennial notched third place as a team with 278 1/2 points. The Chargers were led by Jesse Fewkes, Gyujin Lee and Alex Geissler. Fewkes raced to fifth place in the 200 IM (2:08.25) and was part of top-five tandems in the 200 medley relay (second place) and 400 freestyle relay (third place). Lee also swam on both relays and rated second in the 100 butterfly (57.25). Geissler too was on both relay teams and netted fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.09).
Mahomet-Seymour placed ninth as a team with 132 points. The Bulldogs’ Max Katz won the diving contest with a score of 363.75, while teammate Aron Varga ranked second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.37) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:07.88).
Urbana settled into 10th place as a unit with 80 points. The Tigers’ best finish came from Willem Alleyne, who placed fourth in the 100 backstroke at 59.08. Danville was the No. 12 team with 44 1/2 points, powered by an event win from Alexander Faulkner in the 200 freestyle (1:48.77). St. Thomas More rounded out the team standings with 16 points and was led by diver Mitchell Hynds, who placed third at 342.05.