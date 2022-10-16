These are the prep highlights for Saturday, Oct. 15.
In football
➜ Forreston 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12. The visiting Falcons (3-5) suffered their fourth consecutive loss, this one in nonconference action to end their playoff hopes. Aiden Sancken carried the ball 31 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns to power GCMS’ offense, but Forreston was ahead 24-0 after the first quarter.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman 26. The host Bearcats (7-1) jumped out to a 37-0 lead over the Hilltoppers (3-5) before the first quarter ended en route to an 8-Man Central-1 Conference victory. M/CP rushed for 483 yards, with Sawyer Laffoon (108), Brennan Schmink (100) and Tyler Neukomm (91) leading the way. Laffoon rushed for three touchdowns, Dierks Neukomm ran for two scores and Mason Blanck had two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). Schlarman’s Jerry Reed rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and was complemented by one running score apiece from Jerrius Atkinson and Chris Brown.
➜ St. Thomas More 30, Martinsville 20. The host Sabers (6-2) scored the first 22 points of this 8-man nonconference game, earning their fifth consecutive victory overall in the process. STM's Peace Bumba carried the ball 10 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and he also caught three passes for 33 yards. Matt DeLorenzo finished 7 of 10 passing for 115 yards and one touchdown, that scoring throw going to Ben Horn. Reid Craddock recorded two interception to lead the Sabers' defense.
➜ Salt Fork 33, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8. Ethan McLain returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to put the visiting Storm (5-3) ahead 14-8 against the Cornjerkers (3-5), and Salt Fork never looked back in this Vermilion Valley Conference South win that made the team playoff eligible. Brayden Maskel returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Jameson Remole for the Storm, which added touchdown runs from McLain and Remole plus interceptions from Derrek Richards and Blake Hettmansberger. Anthony Zamora rushed for a two-yard touchdown for HA/A-P’s points and finished with 124 rushing yards, but the Cornjerkers are out of playoff contention.
➜ Villa Grove 41, Tri-County 6. The visiting Blue Devils (5-3) became playoff eligible and knocked off the Titans (3-5) in this Lincoln Prairie Conference bout. Villa Grove quarterback Layne Rund was involved in four of the team’s six touchdowns. He completed a pair of scoring tosses to Brady Clodfelder — for 17 and 2 yards — and hit Robert Fancher and Braydon Dowler on touchdown throws of 21 and 34 yards, respectively. Rund finished 12 of 16 for 142 yards passing, complementing Luke Zimmerman’s 15 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown. Zimmerman also led the Blue Devils’ defense with 9 1/2 tackles. Tri-County, which fell out of playoff contention, gained its points on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Pollock to Gaige Cox, the latter of whom also rushed for 56 yards on 16 carries.
In volleyball
Freeburg Invitational
➜ Bulldogs secure championship. Mahomet-Seymour finished 4-0 in this event, last defeating host Freeburg 25-23, 25-19 to earn the tournament title. The Bulldogs (24-3) also fended off Hillsboro in two sets, Waterloo in three sets and Pinckneyville in two sets. Avery Allen bagged 40 kills, 40 digs and seven aces to lead M-S, which received 52 assists, 22 digs and five kills from Caylee Folken, 42 digs from Libby Bodine and 20 kills from Ellie Barker.
Morgan Buerkett Invitational
At Champaign
➜ Tigers prevail once. Urbana finished with a 1-4 record, defeating Pontiac in two sets. Sammi Christman stood out for the Tigers (3-19), recording 22 kills, 25 digs and 16 blocks. Valentina Gonzalez and Natalie Pedro-Montiel each added 27 digs, and Savanna Mammen dished out 11 assists.
Vermilion County Tournament
At Hoopeston
➜ Cornjerkers, Tigers reach final. Hoopeston Area won three matches and Westville won two matches to reach Monday’s 7 p.m. tournament final. The Cornjerkers (18-9) defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-22, 25-15, knocked off Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-13, 25-12 and handled Salt Fork 25-15, 18-25, 16-14. The Tigers (24-6) bested Oakwood 25-19, 25-19 and Armstrong-Potomac 25-21, 25-17. BHRA (19-8) and A-P (17-11-1) will compete in Monday’s 6 p.m. third-place match, while Salt Fork (18-8) and Oakwood (5-21) will contest the 5 p.m. fifth-place match.
Westville secured 21 kills and 15 digs from Ella Miller, 31 assists and eight digs from Lainey Wichtowski, 19 digs from Lydia Gondzur and 12 kills from Maddison Appl.
A-P received 35 assists and 14 digs from Lily Jameson, 13 kills and 17 digs from Kyla Bullington and nine kills apiece from Gracie Gordon and Ella Lund.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Peoria. Centennial’s Aaron Hendron won a Big 12 Conference Meet championship in Saturday’s 3-mile race at Detweiller Park, crossing the finish line in 15 minutes, 30.2 seconds to defeat 62 other runners. Champaign Central was the area’s top team with 95 points, ranking fourth of nine ahead of Urbana (fifth, 117), Centennial (sixth, 146) and Danville (ninth, 246). The Maroons were keyed by Peter Smith (ninth place, 16:18.6), Cooper Sweet (10th, 16:20.7) and Jakob Riley (13th, 16:38.7). The Tigers garnered a 14th-place time from Brian Allison (16:39.2), a 21st-place time from Michael Allison (16:57.6) and a 22nd-place time from Hudson Coady (16:59.8). Danville’s leader was Phil Andrei Pacheco (40th, 18:18.6).
➜ At Peoria. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 292-athlete Patriot Invitational, held at Detweiller Park, clocking 3-mile times of 15 minutes, 18.7 seconds and 15:23.1. St. Joseph-Ogden was the leading local team, placing fifth of 33 with 192 points. Leading the Spartans were Aden Armstrong (27th place, 16:29.4) and Lance Retz (29th, 16:32.3). ALAH (seventh place, 256), Monticello (eighth, 276), Unity (12th, 326), Prairie Central (18th, 464), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (24th, 634) and Iroquois West (29th, 741) rounded out area team involvement. ALAH received a 13th-place time from Lyle Adcock (16:14.0) and a 14th-place time from Jacob Adcock (16:14.2). Monticello’s Jacob Elston ranked 20th in 16:23.5, Unity’s Eli Crowe placed 33rd in 16:37.2 and PBL’s Aiden Kerr snatched 22nd place in 16:24.6.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Peoria. Centennial’s Brooklynn Sweikar was the top local finisher in the Big 12 Conference Meet at Detweiller Park, posting a 10th-place time of 19 minutes, 33.7 seconds among 59 competitors in the 3-mile race. The Chargers’ 132 team scored ranked fourth of eight programs, better than the totals of Champaign Central (fifth, 147) and Urbana (seventh, 179). Centennial added a 25th-place time from Annika Blackburn (20:40.7). Central was led by Kennedy Ramshaw (14th place, 19:43.2) and Kitty Miller (23rd, 20:38.5), and Urbana was paced by Maya Stori (20th, 20:04.1) and Abby Fairbanks (24th, 20:39.4).
➜ At Peoria. Unity earned the Peoria Invitational team championship out of 32 programs, with the Rockets’ 55 points at Detweiller Park far outpacing runner-up Elmwood (157). Unity put six athletes inside the top 20 out of 245 runners — Mackenzie Pound (sixth place, 17 minutes, 59.5 seconds), Emily Decker (12th, 18:23.9), Erica Woodard (13th, 18:31.6), Olivia Shike (16th, 18:50.5), Raegen Stringer (19th, 19:05.6) and Camryn Reedy (20th, 19:09.6). Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn was the top local racer, placing second in 17:22.5. Other area team scores came from St. Joseph-Ogden (10th place, 295), Monticello (11th, 296), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (18th, 447) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (27th, 646). SJ-O was paced by Savanna Franzen (ninth place, 18:08.2) and Chloe Burkhalter (29th, 19:40.2), and PBL received an 11th-place time from Trixie Johnson (18:22.1).
In girls’ swimming & diving
➜ At Bloomington. Danville recorded a pair of first-place event finishes during a Big 12 Conference meet against Bloomington and Urbana, receiving wins from Amelia Burgin in the 50-yard freestyle (28.15 seconds) and Polly Norton in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 18.95 seconds). The Vikings still were bested by both the Purple Raiders (133-33) and Tigers (104-50) in team points, and Bloomington also defeated Urbana (131-51). The Tigers were led by Cecelia Birdsley, who logged runner-up finishes in both the 200 individual medley (3:01.87) and 100 breaststroke (1:27.03). Elena Poulosky added a second-place 200 freestyle time of 2:21.22. Danville’s Lindsey Porter contributed a second-place clocking in the 100 freestyle (1:08.94).