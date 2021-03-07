In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 75, Martinsville 51. Beau Edwards got off to a hot start for the host Purple Riders (9-5), and his teammates followed his lead during a nonconference win. Edwards produced 11 of his team-best 20 points in the opening stanza for Arcola, which also received 17 points apiece from Alex Kuhns and Kacee Moore on top of 11 points from Cam Roberts.
➜ Champaign Central 72, Schlarman 47. Henry Hamelberg filled up the score sheet with 29 points as the host Maroons (8-4) pulled away from the Hilltoppers (4-7) in a nonconference game. Judd Wagner (12 points), Nate Allen (10 points) and Diego Sanchez (10 points) all reached double figures for Central as well. Schlarman’s Jamal Taylor Jr. led all scorers with 30 points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 67, Mattoon 55. Eli Warren amassed 26 points for the host Bulldogs (9-3), who nabbed their third Apollo Conference win in the last three tries. Luke Koller (14 points, nine rebounds), Blake Wolters (12 points) and Braden Finch (nine points, nine rebounds, six assists) also chipped in for M-S.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 80, Argenta-Oreana 38. The host Bombers (1-11) couldn’t slow their nonconference foe. Brylan McHood scored 12 points and Brock Lyerly added 11 points for A-O.
➜ Milford 65, Iroquois West 46. The host Bearcats (12-5) outscored their nonconference foe 45-23 in the middle two quarters, knocking off the Raiders (8-4) as a result. Trey Totheroh (17 points), Luke McCabe (13 points) and Trace Fleming (11 points) all reached double figures for Milford. IW’s Jack McMillan generated 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Ty Pankey added 10 points.
➜ Momence 64, Cissna Park 56. The host Timberwolves (2-10) couldn’t cobble together enough offense in this Sangamon Valley Conference tilt. Malaki Verkler proved hard to stop for Cissna Park, producing 23 points to go with Tanner Garrison’s 13 points.
➜ Monticello 62, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50. The host Sages (8-3) used a 14-2 scoring edge in the last eight minutes to dispatch the Blue Devils (11-3) in nonconference play and end their opponents’ eight-game win streak. Ben Cresap poured in 26 points and dished out seven assists for Monticello, which added a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double from Joey Sprinkle and 12 points from Trevor Fox. Brett Meidel’s 16 points and Elijah Tidwell’s 13 points and nine rebounds paced BHRA.
➜ Oakwood 79, Armstrong-Potomac 34. The host Comets (9-2) ran their win streak to five thanks to 21 points from Brevin Wells, 19 points from Josh Young and 12 points from Isaiah Ruch. Luke Gordon (15 points) and Brody Howard (13 points) paced A-P (0-9) offensively.
➜ St. Teresa 54, Watseka 41. Drew Wittenborn’s 13 points topped Watseka’s scoring chart, closely followed by Jordan Schroeder’s 11 points, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Warriors (10-4) in a nonconference loss.
➜ St. Thomas More 65, Clinton 42. Patrick Quarnstrom crafted a forceful offensive effort for the host Sabers (8-2), with his 26 points keying a nonconference win versus the Maroons (2-12). Averi Hughes and Justen Green each tossed in 10 points for STM. Clinton’s Dawson Graves and Mason Walker each accounted for 12 points.
➜ Sullivan 59, Villa Grove/Heritage 37. Host Sullivan (4-7) ended a six-game skid in convincing fashion, holding down the Hawks (6-5) in a nonconference game. Nine different Sullivan players drained at least one field goal, with Ian Plank’s 21 points and Leyton Ellis’ 20 points leading the surge. Logan Nohren finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds for VG/H.
➜ Tuscola 64, Unity 54. The visiting Warriors (11-4) trailed 39-34 entering the final quarter of a nonconference showdown with the Rockets (3-9), but a flurry of three-pointers allowed them to pull off the win. Jalen Quinn hit one of those triples and tallied 11 of his game-high 28 points in the final period for Tuscola, which received a pair of last-quarter threes from Josiah Hortin among his four three-pointers and 14 points. Robert Francher rounded out the Warriors’ late outside shooting barrage with one. Unity’s Blake Kimball converted a trio of three-pointers himself and finished with 24 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Bloomington 61, Centennial 37. The host Chargers (2-4) attempted just two free throws to the Purple Raiders’ 18, contributing to a Big 12 defeat. Kate Yahnke poured in 14 points for Centennial, which received 13 points from Avery Loschen.
➜ Clinton 66, St. Teresa 32. The 1-2 punch of Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch fueled the Maroons (11-2), who prvailed at home and won their fifth consecutive game in the process. Cyrulik finished with 22 points and Rauch banked 19 points for Clinton.
➜ Hoopeston Area 45, Iroquois West 32. The host Cornjerkers (9-4) built a 22-4 lead in the first eight minutes of their nonconference victory over the Raiders (7-5). Ali Watson bucketed six of her game-high 16 points in the opening quarter for Hoopeston Area, which extended its win streak to six and received 10 points and six steals from Lexie Breymeyer. Shelby Johnson’s 13 points led IW.
➜ Normal Community 38, Mahomet-Seymour 30. A defensive-minded nonconference game went against the visiting Bulldogs (7-6), who boasted just nine points at halftime. Chloe Pruitt’s 12 points and Cayla Koerner’s six points and five rebounds led M-S.
➜ Okaw Valley 59, Blue Ridge 29. The visiting Knights (1-6) fell behind 34-16 in the first half and couldn’t recover during a Lincoln Prairie Conference setback. Tatem Madden and Jaclyn Pearl each posted seven points.
➜ Olympia 45, St. Thomas More 33. Kennedy Ramshaw put down 10 points for the visiting Sabers (3-4), who were outscored in each quarter of their Illini Prairie Conference loss. Tatum DeVriese and Bridget Delorenzo each added six points for STM.
➜ Paris 58, Champaign Central 29. The host Maroons (1-13) couldn’t slow Class 2A’s No. 2 team in a nonconference game. Sa’kinah Williams’ nine points led Central offensively and was complemented by six points apiece from Jalay Jones and Addy McLeod.
➜ Salt Fork 43, Watseka 40. A nonconference game between unbeaten teams didn’t disappoint, with the Class 1A No. 7 Storm (13-0) outlasting the Warriors (14-1) in a triple-overtime thriller. Mackenzie Russell bagged seven of her game-high 20 points after regulation for host Salt Fork, which landed 10 points from Carsyn Todd. Watseka’s Kennedy McTaggart rolled to a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Sydney McTaggart contributed eight points and eight boards.
➜ Sullivan 57, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52. Emily White collected 26 points, including four three-pointers, as Class 2A No. 6 Sullivan (12-1) secured its 10th consecutive win by holding off the Knights (10-2) in a nonconference game. Jerra Goad’s 13 points and Zoe Walton’s 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists complemented White. Double-doubles from Makenzie Brown (11 points, 14 rebounds) and Charley Condill (10 points, 10 rebounds) fueled ALAH, as did Claire Seal’s 18 points.
➜ Teutopolis 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 27. Offense proved hard to come by for the visiting Spartans (7-4) during a nonconference loss, evidenced by their scoreless first quarter. Peyton Jones’ 10 points and Ashlyn Lannert’s six points led SJ-O by game’s end.
➜ Tuscola 51, Unity 40. Ella Boyer and Sophie Kremitzki each sank a trio of three-pointers for the Class 2A No. 9 Warriors (13-2), who secured a non-league home win versus the Rockets (2-9). Boyer compiled 16 points and Kremitzki tallied 13 points for Tuscola, with the latter mark matched by teammate Marissa Russo. Maddie Reed’s 12 points and Chloee Reed’s 10 points keyed the Unity attack, while Katey Moore hauled in 12 rebounds as well.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Mattoon. Aron Varga and Max Katz each won two individual events and served on two victorious relays for Mahomet-Seymour during the Bulldogs’ 119-74-22 win over Charleston and Lincoln. Varga pulled away in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 15.86 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:46.90), while Katz succeeded in the 100 freestyle (55.25) and 100 backstroke (1:02.54). Both athletes were on the triumphant 200 medley relay (1:53.68) and 400 freestyle relay (3:59.30) as well.
COLIN LIKAS