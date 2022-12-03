Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Oakwood 31. Ty Pence scored 33 points, Logan Smith added 10 points and Tanner Jacob chipped in eight points as the host Spartans (4-0) captured the title in their home tournament. Brody Taflinger led the Comets (8-1) with 13 points and Dalton Hobick scored nine points, but Oakwood couldn’t recover from a 26-10 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Taflinger won the tournament’s free-throw award after converting 19-of-25 attempts over the course of the Comets’ four games.
➜ Schlarman 53, Watseka 48. Twenty points from Jerrius Atkinson and 15 points from Keison Peoples helped the Hilltoppers (2-6) clinch third place. Braiden Walwer dropped 33 points for the Warriors, but Watseka (2-3) could not overcome a furious fourth quarter for Schlarman in which the Hilltoppers overcame a five-point deficit at the start of the quarter.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, La Salette 31. Noah Steiner scored 14 points, Kayden Snelling had 12 points and Ty Graham put up 10 points to lead the Panthers (2-3) to a fifth-place finish. Eamon Martin paced the Lions with 12 points. La Salette (2-6) led 14-10 after the first quarter before PBL mounted a 15-6 run in the second frame. The Panthers didn’t let up and held the Lions to just one point after entering the final eight minutes with a one-point lead.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 60, Cissna Park 25. Wyatt Hilligoss keyed the Knights (3-2) with a 25-point outing while Jayce Parsons chipped in 16 points to secure seventh place in the tournament. The Timberwolves (0-5) were led by Seth Walder, who scored 12 points on five field goals.
Nontournament
➜ Argenta-Oreana 69, Central A&M 59. Chase Logue poured in 23 points and Jalynn Flowers and Ethan Mahan each scored 12 points to power the host Bombers (2-5) to a nonconference victory. Logue connected on three of the Bombers’ eight three-pointers, with Flowers and Mahan each draining two and Jamario Barbee hitting one as part of a 10-point effort.
➜ Arthur Christian 51, Kankakee Trinity 39. Eight different Conquering Riders scored, with Brock Helmuth’s 13-point outing leading the way. Arthur Christian (3-3) didn’t waver after building a 10-2 lead after the first quarter.
➜ Bishop McNamara 59, St. Thomas More 55. The Sabers (2-4) were edged at home in nonconference play despite 21 points from Owen Yeager, 14 points from Ryan Hendrickson and 12 points from Peace Bumba. STM was outscored 16-14 in the final quarter.
➜ Chicago Phillips 79, Rantoul 56. The host Eagles (1-5) saw seven-point efforts from Colby Duitsman and Conner Smith but couldn’t overcome a strong Phillips attack that pulled away after a 28-25 halftime advantage.
➜ Chrisman 53, Heritage 47. The Cardinals (2-4) soared to a road victory thanks to a game-high 19 points from Nicholas Eddy, 17 points on eight field goals from Triston Lehmkuhl and 12 points from Chris Francis. Chrisman trailed 10-6 after the first quarter but was able to take an 18-17 lead at halftime. The Hawks (2-4) were paced by Drew Williams’ 17-point outing and dual 11-point efforts from Timmy Wilson and Rylan White.
➜ Clifton Central 46, Hoopeston Area 41. Nine points apiece from Anthony Zamora and Preston VanDeVeer weren’t enough to key the host Cornjerkers (2-3) in a narrow loss.
➜ Monticello 73, Marshall 44. The Sages (2-1) went on the road and cruised to a nonconference victory thanks to a game-high 17 points from Tyler Blythe, 12 points and eight rebounds from Drew Sheppard and 11 points from Trey Welter. The Sages built a 26-12 lead after the first quarter and 47-19 at halftime.
➜ Pekin 40, Champaign Central 38. The Maroons’ trip to Dawdy Hawkins Gym was spoiled despite a late comeback attempt that saw Central outscore the Dragons 12-10 in the final eight minutes. Chris Bush paced the Maroons (0-2) with 18 points on five field goals and four free throws, while Axel Baldwin contributed 13 points.
➜ St. Teresa 64, Judah Christian 36. Despite 15 points from Aiden Beck and 11 points from Tucker Bailey, the Tribe (3-3) suffered a home setback in nonconference play.
➜ Teutopolis 56, Unity 40. The host Rockets (1-2) were unable to hold onto a 24-19 halftime lead en route to a nonconference setback. Jay Saunders recorded a team-high nine points and Dalton O’Neill added seven points, including one of the team’s three three-point field goals.
In girls’ basketball
Mike Walsh Tournament
At Cerro Gordo
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 60, Uni High 16. The host Broncos opened play with a 19-4 burst and never looked back, with Haley Garrett scoring 24 points and Reese Brunner and Jazzi Hicks chipping in 12 points and 11 points, respectively. The Illineks (3-5) were paced by senior Mikayla Blanke’s nine points.
➜ Uni High 46, Martinsville 30. Mikayla Blanke helped Uni High bounce back against Martinsville, pouring in 16 points and snagging 12 rebounds while Xenia Mongwa added eight points and Emma Murawski chipped in seven points and 11 steals.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 49, Shelbyville 39. Haylei Simpson and Caroline Hill each scored 14 points and Haley Garrett added 12 points en route to being named tournament MVP to key the Broncos (6-1) to a comfortable victory in the tournament title game.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 48, Blue Ridge 15. Twenty points from Kyla Bullington — 18 of which came in the first half — powered the Trojans (7-1) past the host Knights in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Armstrong-Potomac went on a 13-0 run during the second quarter to put the game out of reach. The Knights (2-5) were led by Ava Austin’s seven-point outing.
➜ Arthur Christian 38, Kankakee Trinity 16. The Conquering Riders (4-3) earned their fourth win in a row after Addi Erwin led all scorers with 18 points to front a stout defensive effort.
➜ Champaign Central 58, Peoria Manual 24. The host Maroons (5-5) emerged victorious in Big 12 Conference play, with Alex Parastaran’s 14-point outing leading dual nine-point efforts from Abby Boland and Nevaeh Essien.
➜ Herscher 53, Watseka 30. The Warriors (6-2) dropped a nonconference decision at Herscher despite 11 points and 12 rebounds from Becca Benoit and seven points from Jasmine Essington. The Tigers pulled away early and led 25-10 at halftime.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Urbana. Urbana cruised past Big 12 foe Danville to score a 122-38 triumph at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. The Tigers collected wins in each of the relay events in addition to individual winners Max Kwon-Allred (50-yard freestyle, 25.24 seconds), Jesse Wald (100 butterfly, one minute, 2.31 seconds, and 200 individual medley, 2:20.61), Kian Banihashem (500 freestyle, 6:53.06) and Jack Lusakembi (1-meter diving, 160.50 points). Danville winners included William Bruett (100 freestyle, 55.96) and Alex Faulkner (100 backstroke, 1:00.77 and 200 freestyle, 1:51.70).
In wrestling
➜ At Washington. Unity split its two matches at the Washington Super Duals, downing Aurora Christian (42-25) and Oakwood/Salt Fork (42-34) and falling to Dakota (46-22) and Washington (51-18). Nick Nosler earned three wins — the first in the 195-pound class and the next two against 220-pound competition — with Alex Abrahamson and Tyus Root earning three wins apiece in the 285-pound and 170-pound weight classes.
➜ At Neuqua Valley. Mahomet-Seymour captured the team championship at the 12-team Neuqua Valley Scuffle, placing all 12 wrestlers that it brought to the event and capturing four individual titles. Caden Hatton claimed victory at 113, Tallen Pawlak topped the 145-pound field, Brennan Houser triumphed at 182 and Mateo Casillas won at 195.
➜ At Fairbury. Monticello wrestlers Marissa Miller (106), Preston Bettinger (126), Drake Weeks (132), Caleb O’Linc (195) and Riley Jones (220) all earned multiple victories at Prairie Central’s North/South Multi Duals, which also included the host Hawks, El Paso/Gridley, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, Reed Custer and Wilmington.