In volleyball
Centennial Charger Invitational
➜ Bulldogs finish as No. 3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) won four of its five matches to take third place in the tournament, upending Monticello (27-25, 25-18), Dunlap (25-15, 25-14), Pontiac (25-20, 25-9) and Champaign Central (25-12, 25-22). Its lone loss was to Morton. Grace Rodebaugh’s 32 kills and Sophie Zerrouki’s 20 kills led the Bulldogs’ offense, while Libby Bodine’s 62 digs and Zerrouki’s 15 blocks keyed their defense.
Monticello (4-5) lost all four of its pool-play matches before taking care of Illini Prairie Conference rival Rantoul 25-11, 25-15. Renni Fultz (34 kills), Lizzie Stiverson (64 assists) and Addison Schmidt (44 digs) were the Sages’ statistical leaders.
Manteno Early Bird Classic
➜ Warriors claim third. Watseka won three of four matches on the day to snare third place overall. The Warriors (5-4) defeated Flanagan-Cornell (22-25, 25-19, 15-6), Clifton Central (25-15, 25-19) and Illinois Lutheran (24-26, 25-21, 15-10) but lost to Newark. Raegann Kochel’s 38 kills, Elena Newell’s 95 assists and Sydney McTaggart’s 84 digs were high-water marks across the day for Watseka.
Richland County Tournament
➜ Knights win thrice, Warriors twice. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (4-2) collected victories versus Tuscola (25-21, 25-22), Salt Fork (26-24, 25-20) and Fairfield’s JV team (25-20, 25-5) after losing to Unity and host Richland County. Charley Condill’s 27 kills, Sarah Rafferty’s 37 assists and Michaela Powell’s 26 digs and 11 aces all played an important role in the Knights’ results.
Tuscola began its tournament with consecutive losses to Effingham St. Anthony, Fairfield and ALAH but rallied to defeat Fairfield’s JV team (25-14, 25-14) and Salt Fork (25-16, 25-21). In the latter victory, Kate Dean turned in nine kills, four digs and three blocks for the Warriors to go with Amelia Bosch’s five kills and Zoey Thomason’s eight digs.
Nontournament
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. For the host Panthers (5-1), their Illini Prairie Conference debut did not go according to plan as they suffered a 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 setback. Addison Oyer’s 17 kills, Aubrey Busboom’s 21 assists and Carly Mutchmore’s 15 digs keyed PBL.
In boys’ soccer
Herscher Shootout
➜ Sabers sweep pair. St. Thomas More (6-0) won both of its matches in the non-tournament event, dumping Lisle 3-2 and Elgin St. Edward 7-0. Martin Mondala racked up three goals across the two matches for STM, which acquired two goals apiece from Cabott Craft and Immanuel Nwosu, three assists from Nwosu, and a one-goal, two-assist effort from Daniel Messeh.
Urbana Invitational
➜ Tigers hold off Maroons. Host Urbana and Champaign Central played a thrilling tournament championship match that ended with 11 rounds of penalty kicks. The Tigers (4-0) prevailed 11-10 when Chase Mandra converted his attempt against the Maroons (4-2). Each team scored four regulation goals earlier in the match, with Central recovering from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and Urbana rallying from down 4-3 via a Chico Wilson equalizer in the final 10 seconds. Jordan Perez scored twice for the Tigers, and Grant Koplinski bagged one goal and one assist. The Maroons’ Kyle Johnson accounted for a hat trick, including a go-ahead marker with less than three minutes remaining, and Diego Zarco scored the team’s other goal.
Earlier in the day, Urbana defeated Dunlap 2-1 and Central trumped Geneseo 2-0 to set up the final match. For the Tigers, Kevin Juarez and Deniz Schlieker found the back of the net. For the Maroons, Johnson and Carson Cooper each banked one goal.
Additionally on Saturday, Mahomet-Seymour (4-2) posted a 2-0 victory over Danville (1-3-1) to conclude each team’s tournament stay. Tyler Finley made 15 keeper saves for the Vikings.
Williamsville Tournament
➜ Bombers end on high note. Landon Lawson recorded a hat trick for Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran (2-4-1), which snapped a three-match skid and won its first tournament contest in its fourth try. Lawson also assisted on three goals for the Bombers, who received two goals and one assist from Rylan Lawson on top of one goal and two assists from Austin Stoner. Jonathan Austin added three keeper saves as well.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 6, Judah Christian 2. Jaden Mast turned in a first-half hat trick for the host Conquering Riders (2-2), who netted all of their offense before halftime and rolled past the Tribe (0-3) in an East Central Illinois Conference affair. Caleb Whitchurch put up two goals and an assist for ACS, which saw Cole Gabriels assist on three goals.
➜ Centennial 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Adam Adham compiled a hat trick for the host Chargers (2-1), who cruised past the Blue Devils (3-3) in a non-league meeting. Nate Bell, Abdul Watan and Ethan Anderson each notched an assist for Centennial. Garrett Huls stood as tall as he could for BHRA, making 24 netminder saves.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Reed-Custer 0. The visiting Bunnies (4-0-1) blitzed their nonconference opponent, scoring two goals in the match’s first 10 minutes en route to a rout. Jacob Chittick claimed both of those early goals. Seth Kollross chipped in one goal and two assists for Fisher/GCMS to go with single markers from Aaron Kasper, Sid Pfoff, Parker Snyder and Payton Darling.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The host Comets (4-3) split their goals evenly between the two halves and dispatched the Knights (2-3) in a nonconference match. Reef Pacot and Saul Carillo each dented the twine twice for O/SF, while Grant Powell assisted on three goals and Brody Taflinger added two assists. ALAH’s Levi Ward made 14 keeper saves in defeat.
➜ Rantoul 4, Chillicothe IVC 0. Alex Gonzalez found the back of the net four times — including three times in a second-half span of roughly 14 minutes — to guide the host Eagles (2-2) to an Illini Prairie Conference victory. David Gutierrez, Ozzie Gonzalez and Eliud Echeverria each provided an assist for Rantoul, whose Luis Fajardo saved one shot in net.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Charleston. A hotly-contested 3-mile race at the Eastern Illinois cross-country trail ended with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier taking top individual honors with a clocking of 15 minutes, 36.68 seconds. He held off Mahomet-Seymour teammates Joseph Scheele (second place, 15:39.47) and Kyle Nofziger (third, 15:40.04), but the Bulldogs got the last laugh by winning the Charleston Invitational team championship in a 15-team field.
M-S’s 33 points far outpaced runner-up Champaign Central’s 102. The Bulldogs also benefited from Hayden Grotelueschen’s seventh-place showing (16:26.77) and Jonah Singer’s eighth-place effort (16:32.98).
The Maroons were led by Peter Smith’s 10th-place output (16:39.14) and Fynn Bright’s 13th-place display (16:47.61).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond settled for third place in the team hunt with 127 points. Logan Beckmier placed fifth overall in 16:01.04, and Knights teammates joining him in the top 15 were Jacob Adcock (ninth, 16:35.89) and Jace Green (11th, 16:40.20).
Urbana was the fourth-place team with 138 points, keyed by Sam Lambert’s 15th-place time of 16:55.36.
➜ At Chrisman. No one could catch St. Joseph-Ogden in the Cow Chip Classic team standings, as the Spartans’ 68 points kept them well distanced from runner-up Monticello (133) and the rest of the nine-team field.
The same went for Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James, who cruised to the individual crown with a 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 21.1 seconds — more than 30 seconds clear of his closest foe.
SJ-O boasted the top time in six of the meet’s seven flights, though its best clocking came from the outlier. Luke Stegall’s time of 17:00.1 took fourth in the top flight but also was the fourth-fastest time of all runners. All of the Spartans’ other runners finished inside the top 20 overall: Charlie Mabry (17:11.7, seventh overall, Flight 2 winner); Elijah Mock (17:36.4, ninth overall, Flight 3 winner); Carson Maroon (18:04.2, 12th overall, Flight 4 winner); Ethan Blackburn (18:07.0, 13th overall, Flight 6 winner); Peyton Wendell (18:15.1, 17th overall, Flight 5 winner); and Aiden Armstrong (18:18.8, 19th overall, Flight 7 winner).
The Sages, meanwhile, claimed the day’s second-best time from Ed Mitchell (16:54.4) and added an eighth-place mark from Caleb Wood (17:34.3) and a 14th-place effort from Logan Sikorski (18:09.3).
Tuscola (195 points), Unity (226) and Uni High (260) rounded out the team top five. The Warriors were led by Josiah Hortin (fifth overall, 17:08.6) and Jackson Barrett (10th overall, 17:38.0). The Rockets were paced by Thomas Cler (18th overall, 18:18.2), and the Illineks were powered by Henry Laufenberg (sixth overall, 17:10.4).
Other locals to rank inside the individual top 20 overall were Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant (third, 16:59.6), Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Dylan Howell (11th, 17:45.0) and Heritage’s Zach Ruwe (20th, 18:23.9).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour staved off Mt. Zion for the Charleston Invitational team championship at Eastern Illinois’ cross-country trail, as the Bulldogs’ 38 points eclipsed the Braves’ 43 points, as well as the totals of 12 other teams.
The Bulldogs put four athletes inside the individual top 10 to fuel their outcome: Ava Boyd (third place, 19 minutes, 42.93 seconds), Chloe Bundren (fifth, 19:58.06), Ava Jansen (ninth, 20:22.02) and Callie Jansen (10th, 20:23.23).
Champaign Central acquired fourth place as a team with 145 points. Maaike Niekerk’s 22nd-place clocking of 21:05.12 sparked the Maroons.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabriella Moreman was the top local finisher, ranking second individually with a time of 19:38.46 — less than 8 seconds behind the race winner.
Other area top-15 individual finishes came from Danville’s Allison Thompson (13th, 20:39.13) and the Urbana duo of Celia Barbieri (14th, 20:41.67) and Abby Fairbanks (15th, 20:47.38).
➜ At Chrisman. Unity proved that an athlete’s flight did not matter in the Cow Chip Classic, as the Rockets used strong finishes across the board to win the team championship with 96 points.
Uni High’s Kate Ahmari was the individual victor, her 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 57.4 seconds in the first flight narrowly outpacing that of Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn (19:02.3) in the second flight.
The Rockets, meanwhile, put all of their athletes in the top 20 individuals overall, paced by Flight 7 winner Olivia Shike (seventh overall, 19:57.0). Following her for Unity were Raegan Stringer (11th overall, 20:14.5), Flight 6 winner Harper Hancock (14th overall, 20:38.4), Erica Woodard (16th overall, 20:44.4), Malia Fairbanks (17th overall, 20:48.9), Flight 5 winner Emily Decker (18th overall, 20:49.7) and Caelyn Kleparski (19th overall, 21:00.1).
Monticello finished runner-up as a team with 116 points. Alongside Bruhn’s showing, the Sages received a Flight 3 victory from Rachel Koon (third overall, 19:22.7) and top-20 outings from Estella Miller (fourth overall, 19:40.0) and Sylvia Miller (15th overall, 20:44.2).
St. Joseph-Ogden (145 points) and Uni High (181) also cracked the team top five. For the Spartans, Savanna Franzen rated fifth overall at 19:50.5, Ava Knap took sixth overall at 19:55.8 and Kailyn Ingram claimed 13th overall in 20:31.4. For the Illineks, Ahmari was backed by Cadi Hu (20th overall, 21:24.4).
Other locals inside the top 20 individuals were Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson (eighth overall, 19:57.1) and Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison (10th overall, 20:06.1).
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Champaign. Centennial, Danville, Uni High and Urbana engaged in the third annual C-U at Home benefit relay meet, which raises funds for the homelessness organization. The Chargers earned the team win with 452 points at Unit 4 Pool, closely followed by the Illineks at 440.
Centennial won six of the nine varsity relays, which were a mix of two-athlete and four-athlete contests. Lin Gilbertz and Elise Maurer both were part of three victorious relays: Gilbertz the 400-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 41.15 seconds), 200 freestyle (2:14.13) and 200 breaststroke (2:44.66); and Maurer the 400 medley (5:06.75), 200 backstroke (2:13.40) and 500 freestyle (5:22.37).
Uni High picked up event wins in the 200 medley (2:10.17) and 200 butterfly (2:08.45), with Sally Ma and Andrea Torelli on both units.
Danville finished fourth as a team with 290 points but did win one race — the 100 freestyle (55.91) with a duo of Natalie Porter and Amelia Burgin. Urbana took third as a group with 394 points. The Tigers’ best finish came from the 200 breaststroke duo of Gwen MacDougall and Elena Poulosky (second place, 2:53.37).
➜ At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour scored 176 points and St. Thomas More mustered 38 points, both finishing behind host Charleston’s 233 total in a triangular at Eastern Illinois. The Bulldogs won three events, all involving Eden Oelze. She took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 30.33 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:05.79), and she swam a leg on a victorious 200 medley relay (2:06.48) alongside Olivia McMurry, Anna Lagacy and Carly Raver. STM's top finish came from its 200 freestyle relay (Paige Stark, Bekah Goebel, Abbie Deptula and Hannah Goebel), which finished fourth in 2:22.23.