In baseball
Centennial 3-4, Normal 2-9. Centennial split Saturday’s Big 12 doubleheader against Normal with a 3-2 win in game one before dropping the second game 9-4. Kam Ross pitched a complete game for the Chargers (4-8) in game one and got the win after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four. Haneef Eiermann, Jake Miller and Kam Murphy all drove in a run to top the Ironmen. Brody Stonecipher had two RBI for Centennial in the game two loss.
Champaign Central 13, Normal West 5. Champaign Central’s Owen Hobbs took care of business on the mound in Saturday’s Big 12 victory against Normal West, but he got plenty of run support in the process. Hobbs allowed just one run and struck out eight in five innings for the win. Mitchell Crompton and Kevin Lehr drove in three runs each for the Maroons (6-2), and Kendall Crawford scored three runs.
Cissna Park 12-6, Ridgeview 1-3. Cissna Park got back on track after home losses earlier in the week to sweep Saturday’s road doubleheader at Ridgeview. An early 4-1 lead turned into a game one blowout for the Timberwolves (4-6), with Mason Blanck, Gavin Spitz and Jream Renteria driving in two runs apiece. Brayden Bruens got the win in game one after giving up one run on three hits and four walks and striking out eight. Cameron Kelly drove in the lone run in game one for the Mustangs (1-7). Colson Carley went 1 of 3 with a double and two RBI in game two for Cissna Park, while Max Mason was 2 of 4 with an RBI for Ridgeview.
Le Roy 13-13, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6-3. Le Roy scored 12 of its 13 runs in its last three innings to pull off a comeback victory in Saturday’s first game against ALAH and went the opposite route with seven runs in the first inning of its game two win. Noah Company and Kyler Ford both had two hits and three RBI in game one for the Panthers (4-3-1), while Clay Seal doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Knights (3-5). Game two saw Le Roy’s Andrew Fleming lead the way with two hits and three RBI.
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4. GCMS and Bishop McNamara traded the lead back and fourth through the first four innings of Saturday’s nonconference game before the Fightin’ Irish scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth for the win. Zach Price went 1 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Falcons (3-6) at the plate.
Meridian 15, Arthur Christian 5. Seven runs in the bottom of the first inning for Macon Meridian erased a brief Arthur Christian lead, and the Hawks had two more big innings to secure the win. Wyatt Julius went 1 of 2 with an RBI for the Conquering Riders, and Cody Kuhns took the loss after giving up 10 runs — all unearned — in 2 2/3 innings.
Monticello 10, Illinois Valley Central 1. Monticello pushed its lead to seven runs before Illinois Valley Central pushed one run across in the top of the sixth inning. The Sages answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before a final half inning secured the Illini Prairie Conference victory. Jacob Trusner went 2 of 3 with a home run and three RBI for Monticello (7-1), and Spencer Mitze was 3 of 4 with a double and three RBI. Luke Teschke picked up the win after giving up one hit and striking out eight in five innings.
Pana 10, Arthur Christian 2. Arthur Christian jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through two innings before Pana scored 10 unanswered runs to win Saturday’s nonconference game. Wyatt Julius was 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Conquering Riders (1-2).
St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Tremont 1. Tremont could only keep SJ-O off the scoreboard in the first inning. The Spartans scored three runs in the top of the second and then 14 more before Saturday’s nonconference win was complete in just five innings. Charles Voorhees went 1 of 3 with four RBI for SJ-O. Adam Price was just as productive, going 3 of 5 with a double and three RBI, and Maddux Carter contributed to the blowout with a 3-of-4 showing at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Williamsville 0. SJ-O’s Adam Price was untouchable in the Spartans’ second Saturday game in Tremont, striking out 13 in a perfect game victory against Williamsville. Coy Taylor doubled and drove in both runs for the Spartans (9-4) in the fourth inning.
Unity 15, Carbondale 0. Unity opened its Saturday in Southern Illinois with a blowout win against Carbondale. Dane Eisenmenger went 2 of 2 with three RBI, and Easton Cunningham scored three runs for the Rockets in the win.
Unity 5, Carterville 4. Unity (9-0-1) stayed unbeaten on the season and ran its winning streak to nine by outlasting host Carterville in its second game of the day. Nolan Remole was 1 of 3 with two RBI, and Dane Eisenmenger got the win after striking out three in three hitless, scoreless innings.
In softball
Blue Ridge 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5. An RBI single from Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike broke up a tied game in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Knights added two more insurance runs to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm in nonconference action Saturday. Wike and Carsyn Stiger had three hits apiece to lead Blue Ridge (4-5) and made a winner out of Ellie Schlieper who struck out 15 in her complete-game victory. J’lynn Waltz went 2 of 4 at the plate to pace the Buffaloes (0-4).
Carterville 7, Unity 0. Unity and Carterville were locked in a pitcher’s duel through four innings before the Lions scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to win Saturday’s nonconference game. Lindy Bates and Reece Sarver both singled for the Rockets’ only two hits of the game.
Fisher 7, Maroa-Forsyth 6. Fisher was on the brink of a home loss Saturday after Maroa-Forsyth scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Bunnies answer? Three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning with a walk-off RBI single from Kimberly Schoonover that extended their winning streak to 10 games. Kailey May went 3 of 4 with a double, and two RBI to lead Fisher (10-1). Kylan Arndt was 3 of 4 at the plate and also got the win after giving up six runs on 11 hits while striking out six in seven innings.
Hoopeston Area 20, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 2. Hoopeston Area’s Macy Warner was just a home run short of the cycle to propel the Cornjerkers to a Saturday blowout against Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran. Warner also led Hoopeston Area with four RBI, while Maddie Barnes doubled and drove in three runs. Jersey Cundiff got the win for the Cornjerkers after scattering three hits and striking out five in four innings pitched.
Illinois Valley Central 12, Monticello 2. Illinois Valley Central scored in every inning and had a 12-run advantage before Monticello got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. It wasn’t enough, though, for the Sages (3-5) to avoid the run-shortened Illini Prairie Conference loss. Sadie Walsh had the only hit for Monticello.
Le Roy 20, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 1. Le Roy ultimately didn’t need any more runs after its four-run effort in the bottom of the first inning against Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran, but three more runs in the second and 13 in the third turned Saturday’s game into a rout. Karley Spratt went 3 of 3 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI to lead the Panthers. Emma Bagnell was 3 of 4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI, and Morgan Fleming, Natalie Loy and Emily Bogema all drove in two runs apiece. Maddie Gant was 1 of 2 with an RBI to lead the Broncos (0-9).
Le Roy 9, Hoopeston Area 4. Le Roy (12-1) also jumped on Hoopeston Area with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and finished with 16 hits to close out a two-win day. Morgan Fleming, Molly Buckles and Finley Howard all had two RBI to make a winner out of Haley Cox, who gave up four runs — three earned — on six hits and three walks while striking out five in a complete game victory. Riley Miller went 2 of 3 with an RBI to pace the Cornjerkers (4-5).
Lexington/Ridgeview 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. BHRA tied Saturday’s game against Lexington with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Minutemen rallied with the go-ahead and ultimately winning run in the top of the seventh. Raeghan Dickison was 2 of 4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Blue Devils.
Milford 19, South Newton (Ind.) 0. Milford got just one game out of Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader because of injury issues for South Newton, so the Bearcats took advantage of their only opportunity by putting together a blowout win. Hunter Mowrey led the way for Milford (5-1), going 3 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI. Addison Lucht was also 2 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI, and Kirstyn Lucht pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out four for the win.
Oakwood 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Oakwood scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and was off to the races in its Saturday nonconference blowout win that was finished in five innings. Sophia Hart, Gracie Enos, Gracie Hanner and Olivia Fegett all drove in two runs for the Comets (4-7). Enos got the win after scattering three hits in five scoreless innings while striking out five. Tanner Graham, Aubrey Busboom and Mackenzie Swan all singled for the Panthers (1-8).
Prairie Central 18, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12. A 10-run second inning was the difference maker for Prairie Central in Saturday’s offense-heavy matchup with BHRA. Lauren Hoselton went 3 of 5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for the Hawks (2-4). Alexandria Hari also had three hits, and Sam Slagel homered and drove in two runs in the win. Ellie Tittle was 4 of 5 with home run and four RBI for the Blue Devils (3-7).
St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Tri-Valley 1. SJ-O (7-5) homered twice to secure Saturday’s nonconference win against Tri-Valley. Addie Martinie was a perfect 4 of 4 at the plate with two doubles, a three-run home run and five total RBI, and Shayne Immke went 2 of 4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Timera Blackburn-Kelley got the win after scattering six hits in five innings and striking out three.
Unity 11, Carbondale 0. Unity started its day in Carterville with a decisive victory against Carbondale. Six runs in the top of the first inning staked the Rockets to a commanding lead, and they added to it with at least one run in each of the next four innings. Leadoff hitter Jenna Adkins went 3 of 4 with a triple, one run scored and two RBI for Unity (9-5). Ashlyn Miller was 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI and also got the win after giving up one hit and one walk in three scoreless innings.
In boys’ track and field
At Arthur. Tuscola won three of four relays and had a pair of 1-2 finishes in the distance races to place second at the ALAH Invitational behind team champion Decatur St. Teresa. Jackson Barrett won the 1,600-meter run for the Warriors in 4 minutes, 33.97 seconds, and was followed by teammate Josiah Hortin in 4:34. The results were flipped in the 3,200-meter run with Hortin placing first in 9:24.14 and Barrett second in 9:24.53. Sullivan was second as team behind a win in the long jump from Aian Fryman with a mark of 19 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
At Carterville. Unity won two events and placed third as a team in Saturday’s Carterville Invite. Jacob Maxwell took first in the discus with a winning throw of 154 feet, 6 inches. Jay Saunders’ victory in the 400-meter dash was part of a 1-2 finish for the Rockets. Saunders placed first in 51.50 seconds, and Eric Miebach was right with him in second at 51.53 seconds.
At Metamora. Champaign Central won three events and finished in second place just 12 points behind team champion Normal at the Metamora Invitational. Isaac Turk took first in the 400-meter dash for the Maroons with a time of 52.34 seconds with teammate Garrett McNeilly in second place in 52.81 seconds. Fynn Bright also won the 1,600-meter run in 4:30.46 and placed second in the 3,200-meter run behind Central teammate Nick Bonn , who posted a winning time of 9:34.66.
At Rantoul. Danville’s Matthew Thomas won three events to lead the Vikings to a team win in Saturday’s Rantoul Invite. Thomas swept the hurdle events, placing first in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.26 seconds and winning the 300-meter hurdles in 42.45 seconds. He also won the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 6 inches. Urbana was second as a team with Jackson Gilbert winning two of three sprints. Gilbert ran 10.81 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and 21.63 seconds to win the 200-meter dash.
In girls’ track and field
At Arthur. Tuscola’s Lia Patterson won four individual events to lead the Warriors to a team win in Saturday’s ALAH Invitational. Patterson won two of three sprints with victories in the 100-meter dash in 12.95 seconds and 200-meter dash in 26.16 seconds. She also swept the hurdle events, placing first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.16 seconds and 300-meter hurdles in 46.60 seconds. Cerro Gordo/Bement finished second as a team, and Jazzi Hicks won the shot put for the Broncos with a throw of 38 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
At Carterville. Unity’s Bri Ritchie broke a 31-year-old school record in the long jump and helped the Rockets win Saturday’s Carterville Invite. Ritchie jumped 17 feet, 33/4 inches to win the long jump, which was one of eight event victories for Unity. The Rockets swept the sprints, with Jillian Schlittler winning the 100-meter dash in 12.95 seconds, Kayla Nelson the 200-meter dash in 27.59 seconds and Josie Cler the 400-meter dash in 1:03.19.
At Urbana. Champaign Central won 13 of 18 events at Saturday’s Champaign County Invite, including a relays sweep and multiple individual victories from three separate athletes. Loreal Allen won the 300-meter hurdles for the Maroons in 50.91 seconds and picked up a second winning the high jump at 4 feet, 113/4 inches. Central’s Noelle Hunt won both the long jump at 16-9 3/4 and triple jump at 33-81/2, and Nevaeh Essien swept the throws for the Maroons. Essien placed first in the shot put with a throw of 33-2 and threw 102-6 to win the discus. Mahomet-Seymour and Uni High won two events apiece. Madalyn Marx placed first in the 200-meter dash in 25.77 seconds for the Bulldogs, and Ava Boyd won the 1,600-meter run by nearly 10 seconds with a time of 5:19.71. The Illineks’ Kate Ahmari placed first in the 800-meter run in 2:26.47, and Edie Hoganson won the 3,200-meter run in 13:13.37.