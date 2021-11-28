In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Danville 68, Belleville West 65. The Vikings (3-1) snared third place in the tournament with this narrow triumph. Martez Rhodes’ 25 points gave Danville a big chunk of its offensive output, with O’Shawn Jones-Winslow’s 17 points and JJ Miles’ 15 points also proving beneficial. Rhodes and Miles each hit two three-pointers on the night.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 64, Belleville Althoff 50. After going down 20-16 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (2-2) outscored their opponent in the final three periods to secure a seventh-place game win. Blake Wolters recorded 17 points and seven rebounds for M-S, which received 15 points and six assists from Wyatt Bohm as well as eight points from Dayten Eisenmann.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 62, Iroquois West 47. The Hawks (4-0) crafted a 20-point halftime advantage and rode that to the tournament championship victory. Dylan Bazzell’s 20 points, Camden Palmore’s 13 points and Levi Goad’s 10 points were primary factors in Prairie Central’s success against the Raiders (3-1). Cannon Leonard composed a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds for IW to go with Peyton Rhodes’ 10 points.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Lexington 52. The host Falcons (3-1) bettered their opponent in the third-place game, bouncing back after their only loss of the showcase the previous night.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 74, Tri-Point 71. The Trojans (2-2) capped their tournament stint on a two-game win streak by holding off their foe in the fifth-place game.
➜ Hoopeston Area 43, Fisher 8. Nick Hofer’s 14 points and Anthony Zamora’s 11 points keyed the Cornjerkers (1-3) to victory in the seventh-place game versus the Bunnies (0-4). Ben Brown tossed in nine points for Hoopeston Area, which didn’t allow any second-quarter points. Dalton Smith accounted for most of Fisher’s scoring with six points.
Effingham St. Anthony Tournament
➜ Effingham St. Anthony 62, Rantoul 58. The Eagles (0-4) suffered an overtime defeat to end their tournament stay. Marcus Lee and Avontay Anderson each had 14 points for Rantoul to go with Conner Smith’s 11 points and Cody Schluter’s eight points.
Schlarman Topper Classic
➜ St. Thomas More 60, Fountain Central (Ind.) 36. The Sabers permitted just two first-quarter points en route to their fourth tournament victory in as many tries. Dawson Magrini bucketed 10 of his game-high 15 points in the second period for STM, which received 11 points from Patrick Quarnstrom, 10 points from Ryan Hendrickson and eight points from Peace Bumba.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Schlarman 19. The Blue Devils crafted an 18-2 lead through one quarter in the first tournament game of the day for each Vermilion Valley Conference team. Brett Meidel poured in 24 points for BHRA, hitting nine three-pointers along the way. Ayden Ingram and Amani Stanford each chipped in eight points as well. Jerry Reed and Caleb Kelly each potted four points for Schlarman.
➜ La Salette 50, Milford 45. The Lions picked up their first victory of the season after going on a 14-4 run to start the game and holding off the Bearcats the rest of the way. Steven Deister’s 14 points, Joe Martin’s 13 points and Joe DeArtola’s five rebounds all played a role in La Salette getting the win. Milford’s Sawyer Laffoon led all scorers with 15 points, and teammate Adin Portwood added 14 points.
➜ St. Thomas More 53, Milford 45. The Sabers (5-0) concluded the tournament with an unblemished record by staving off the Bearcats (2-3). Quarnstrom erupted for 27 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers, and STM also bagged 12 points from Justen Green. Laffoon’s 15 points and Portwood’s 10 points were top marks for Milford in its second game of the day.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Fountain Central (Ind.) 42. The Blue Devils (4-1) edged out their Indiana-based opponent in each team’s tournament finale. Meidel again showed strongly for BHRA with 21 points, fueled by a 6-of-8 free throw mark. Hayden Rice’s six points was the team’s next-best scoring figure as the Blue Devils finished the tournament in Danville with three wins in a row.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 65, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 60. Connor Brown continued his early-season scoring surge and Cerro Gordo/Bement continued its perfect start to the season, with Brown scoring 39 points for the Broncos (4-0) in the tournament championship win.
➜ LeRoy 40, Tri-Valley 36. The Panthers (3-1) finished the tournament by working past a Heart of Illinois Conference rival in the third-place game.
➜ Heritage 46, Blue Ridge 28. Drew Williams threw down 18 points for the Hawks (1-3), who picked up their first win of the tournament by knocking off the Knights (0-4). Wyatt Cole’s nine points led Blue Ridge’s attack.
➜ Heyworth 75, Uni High 66. Ethan Mok-Chih’s 17 points wasn’t enough for the Illineks (1-3) in their tournament finale. Ian Evensen (15 points), Kevin Chen (11 points) and Aakash Vasireddy (11 points) all hit double figures as well for Uni High, which added six rebounds apiece from Evensen and Teo Chemla.
Mary Sur Shootout
At Neoga
➜ Neoga 57, Arthur Christian 22. Brock Helmuth notched nine points for the Conquering Riders, who came up short in their first tournament game of the day. Jaden Mast sank two three-pointers on his way to seven total points for ACS.
➜ Cisne 57, Arthur Christian 29. The Conquering Riders (0-3) were unable to secure a win in their tournament finale.
Route 17 Classic
At Streator
➜ Earlville 67, Ridgeview 59. The Mustangs (0-4) departed the showcase without a win, coming up empty in the seventh-place game.
Bill Rucks Thanksgiving Tournament
At Mt. Pulaski
➜ Clinton 71, Edinburg 43. The Maroons (1-3) finished the tournament with their first victory — both in the event and on the season.
Nontournament
➜ Watseka 34, Clifton Central 31. The visiting Warriors (2-0) won a battle of former Sangamon Valley Conference rivals after trailing 20-18 through three quarters. Braiden Walwer’s 12 points and Jordan Schroeder’s eight points paced Watseka.
In girls’ basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Morton 66, Champaign Central 35. A 21-1 first-quarter deficit proved too much for the Maroons in their first game of the day. Nevaeh Essien and Jalay Jones each finished with nine points for Central, which took in seven rebounds from Essien and Addy McLeod’s seven points.
➜ Batavia 64, Champaign Central 34. McLeod’s 10 points and Essien’s 17 rebounds paced the Maroons (3-5) as they concluded their tournament stay with a loss. Carleigh Parks (seven points) and Jones (six points) also chipped in.
Mary Sur Shootout
At Neoga
➜ Neoga 50, Arthur Christian 19. Addie Erwin’s six points and Liana Kauffman’s five points weren’t enough to push the Conquering Riders to victory in their first tournament game of the day. Kauffman added eight rebounds as well.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39, Neoga JV 26. The Buffaloes secured their third consecutive win, this one coming against the host’s junior-varsity unit. Sydney Spesard’s 14 points and Addi Spesard’s 12 points keyed G-RF, which shot 9 of 16 from the free-throw line.
➜ Arthur Christian 51, Neoga JV 36. The Conquering Riders (1-4) acquired their first win of the season by holding off the host school’s junior-varsity squad. Erwin went off for 24 points to pace ACS, which picked up 10 points from Kauffman. Erwin’s eight steals and Kauffman’s eight rebounds also helped the victors.
➜ Neoga 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. The Buffaloes (3-2) fell behind 20-2 in the first quarter and couldn’t fully recover in a tournament finale. Sydney Spesard’s seven points and Kendall Roberts’ five points led G-RF in the defeat.
Nontournament
➜ LeRoy 30, Cerro Gordo/Bement 29. The host Panthers (2-6) ended a three-game skid in exciting fashion, squeezing past the Broncos (1-3) in nonconference action. LeRoy trailed 17-11 at halftime but rallied. Natalie Loy’s 12 points and Callie Warlow’s nine points led the Panthers offensively, while Warlow hauled in 15 rebounds and Loy snagged nine boards to go with Warlow’s four steals. Jazzi Hicks and Reese Brunner led CG/B with seven points each.
In wrestling
➜ At Edwardsville. Tallen Pawlak and Brennan Houser each picked up two wins for Mahomet-Seymour as the Bulldogs beat O’Fallon 49-21 but lost 40-28 to Edwardsville. Pawlak won a 13-0 major decision and a 6-1 decision at 138 pounds, while Houser recorded a pin and a 17-2 technical fall at 195. Caden Hatton at 106, Gage Decker at 132, Logan Petro at 145, Braeden Heinold at 152, Stevie Pogue at 182, Mateo Casillas at 220 and Colton Crowley at 285 all won a match for M-S.