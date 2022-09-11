These are the prep highlights for Saturday, Sept. 10. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In football
➜ Schlarman 58, Metro East Lutheran 12. The host Hilltoppers (1-2) captured their first win of the 8-man football season, knocking off a nonconference opponent from Edwardsville.
➜ Seneca 37, Salt Fork 35. The visiting Storm (2-1) led the Irish 27-14 through three quarters but was stunned when its Vermilion Valley Conference crossover opponent produced 10 points in the final 1 minute and 7 seconds of regulation — including a 32-yard field goal with 2.3 seconds remaining. Ethan McLain rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and Ethan Davis provided 77 yards and one score on 15 carries for Salt Fork, which saw quarterback Jameson Remole complete 6 of 9 passes for 223 yards, among them a 59-yard scoring toss to Garrett Taylor. Derrek Richards added a fumble-recovery touchdown on defense for the Storm, which acquired 16 tackles from Brayden Maskel and 11 tackles from Hayden Prunkard.
In volleyball
Clinton Classic
➜ Sabers win event. St. Thomas More swept its five matches en route to the tournament title, last defeating Maroa-Forsyth 23-25-25-19, 29-27. The other victories for the Sabers (7-2) came against El Paso-Gridley (25-23, 25-10), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (25-14, 25-12), Prairie Central (25-17, 25-19) and Olympia (25-20, 25-19). STM’s statistical leaders for the event were Julia Johnson (27 kills, 82 assists), Shannon Monahan (27 kills, 25 digs), Maddy Swisher (26 kills, six blocks) and Claire Kennedy (19 digs, 12 aces).
Decatur Lutheran Invitational
➜ Knights rank fourth. Blue Ridge swept its three pool-play matches before dropping its final two bouts of the day, ending up in fourth place. The Knights (11-4) handled DeLand-Weldon (25-9, 25-15), Meridian (25-27, 25-20, 15-13) and Decatur Eisenhower (25-16, 25-13) in pool play. Blue Ridge’s statistical leaders were Phoebe Reynolds (61 kills), Gracie Shaffer (88 assists) and Alexis Wike (33 digs and 16 aces).
DeLand-Weldon (4-8) finished with a 2-2 record in the event, knocking off a pair of bigger Decatur schools — Eisenhower by a 27-25, 26-24 margin and MacArthur in a 21-25, 25-23, 17-15 comeback decision.
In boys’ soccer
Hoopeston Area Conjerker Classic
➜ Sages claim second. Bloomington Central Catholic staved off Illini Prairie Conference foe Monticello in the tournament championship by a 2-0 margin, marking the first loss for the Sages (9-1) this season. Monticello defeated Danville 6-0 and Covington (Ind.) 1-0 earlier Saturday to advance to the final. Cohen Neighbors accounted for three goals and two assists against the Vikings, Biniam Lienhart netted two goals and Levi Stephens offered two assists. Neighbors tallied the only goal versus Covington, assisted by Stephens.
Oakwood/Salt Fork wound up in third place for the tournament, last defeating Covington 5-0 and earlier in the day trumping Arthur Christian 3-0. Grant Powell booked a hat trick for the Comets (10-2-1) in the third-place tilt, while both Brody Taflinger and Jacob Pricer added single goals. Powell and Reef Pacot each generated one goal in the triumph versus ACS.
Host Hoopeston Area ended its tournament with a 7-2 victory over Danville that included two goals apiece from Talan Nelson-Gredy, Harrison Woods and Owen Root plus two assists from Cameron Zorns. Christian Davis hit both goals for the Vikings (0-8) in that match.
Arthur Christian (5-8) dropped a 3-1 decision to BCC in addition to its loss to O/SF. Jaden Mast scored the Conquering Riders’ goal.
Nontournament
➜ Champaign Central 3, Mt. Zion 1. The visiting Maroons (8-0-1) bounced back from their first non-win of the season — a tie with Peoria Richwoods last Thursday — to defeat a nonconference foe. Cooper Carson scored twice for Central here, and Diego Zarco assisted on two markers. Isaac Fisher swished the other goal, and Ezra Bernhard contributed an assist.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, St. Anne 2. The visiting Bunnies (7-3-1) scored each of the first four goals in this nonconference match and stormed away with a victory. Chase Minion produced two of those goals. For the entire match, Isaiah Johnson, Seth Kollross and David Hull each finished with one goal and one assist in support of Sid Pfoff’s two-save performance at keeper.
➜ St. Thomas More 6, Chillicothe IVC 0. Cabott Craft and Moni Nwosu each scored two goals for the host Sabers (6-0) during their Illini Prairie Conference shutout of the Grey Ghosts. Jack Rentschler and Riley Hogan each recorded one goal for STM, which picked up two assists from Daniel Messeh and single assists from Nwosu and Anthony Hoffman.
➜ Schlarman 3, Unity 2. The host Hilltoppers (1-7) booked their first match win of the season, crafting a 2-1 halftime lead and hanging on versus the Rockets (2-4). Liam Rome potted two goals for Schlarman in the victory, Keison Peoples nabbed the other goal and Ace Sumila made 12 keeper saves. Nolan Wishall and Teaguen Williams each found the back of the net for Unity, on assists from Travis McCarter and Nolan Remole.
➜ Urbana 0, Glenbard North 0. Penalty kicks were needed to decide a winner in this BODYARMOR Series match in Chicago, and it was the Tigers (6-1-1) who prevailed on the back of conversions from Jackson Gilbert, Ben Varga and Kevin Perez. Tyler Marcum saved one penalty kick and made 12 stops prior to PKs.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Ryan Carley fired a 78 during the 18-hole Blue Ridge Invitational, hosted by Woodlawn Country Club, garnering him medalist status in the nine-program event. The Falcons put up a 358 team score that ranked second in the standings, behind El Paso-Gridley’s 351. GCMS’s next-best performer was Carter Eichelberger with an 88. Fisher placed fourth at 378, paced by a 91 from Ethan McFarling and a 93 from Max Bruggman. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin claimed fifth place at 383, taking in a 97 from Leighton Meeker and a 98 from Ayden Golden. Villa Grove’s 435, Blue Ridge’s 440 and Westville’s 480 rounded out the team standings, with Oakwood not recording a team score. Leaders for those teams, in order, were Gavin Kiser (94), Gavin Friel (102), Ty Williamson (98) and Mason Goodner (99).
➜ At Mattoon. Reis Claybrooke put together a two-day, 36-hole score of 149 in the Craig Dixon Invitational, hosted by Meadowview Golf Course, finishing in a tie for fourth place individually and guiding Mahomet-Seymour to fourth place in the 40-team field. The Bulldogs’ score of 640 ranked behind Edwardsville (630), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (619) and Effingham St. Anthony (613). Kelton Hennesy added a 163 total for M-S. Champaign Central (654) took 11th place as a group, paced by Charlie Cekander’s 160 and Wade Schacht’s 162. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (665) was the 15th-place squad on the power of Ethan Donaldson’s 162 and Ross Gawenda’s 166. Monticello (669) settled into 17th place as Will Ross carded a 153 that tied for 12th individually, and Kross Reynolds provided a 167. St. Thomas More’s 29th-place score of 716 included Wilson Kirby’s 149, which tied for fourth place overall. Top scorers for Clinton (729) and Centennial (915) were Brooks Cluver (165) and Jake Miller (205).
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Paxton. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant surged past the field in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, clocking a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds that put him 1:21 ahead of runner-up Aiden Pacunas from Rantoul (16:51). Unity posted the best local team score in the seven-program field, with the Rockets’ 65 points ranking behind only Herscher’s 50. Unity was paced by Brendan Graven’s sixth-place time of 17:18 and Camden Fairbanks’ eighth-place outcome of 17:27. Heritage placed third as a unit with 68 points, keyed by Zach Ruwe (third, 16:54) and Rowan Denmark-Collins (14th, 18:11). Rantoul (fourth, 82 points), PBL (sixth, 145) and Iroquois West (seventh, 164) rounded out local team scoring. PBL’s best performance came from Isaiah Busby (22nd, 18:55). Watseka’s Drew McTaggart was the other local individual top-15 finisher, placing fourth in 17:00.
➜ At Peoria. Tuscola’s Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett posted the second- and third-best times out of 641 runners in the First to the Finish meet’s Class 1A competition, held at Detweiller Park, and propelled the Warriors to eighth place as a group out of 55 teams with 320 points. Hortin clocked a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 32.8 seconds, and Barrett was right behind him at 15:33.2. Will Foltz bolstered their outcomes by placing 21st for Tuscola in 16:15.8. Clinton filed into 19th place as a unit on the back of a 36th-place clocking from Drew Moser (16:32.7). Uni High’s 22nd-place team total was kickstarted by Ross Kimme (97th, 17:36.8), Cerro Gordo/Bement’s 27th-place effort included a Dylan Howell rating 43rd individually (16:41.5) and Prairie Central’s 33rd-place team showing was fueled by Alexavier Kaufman putting in a 59th-place individual time of 16:56.3. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond didn’t produce a team score but bagged top-25 finishes from Logan Beckmier (sixth, 15:41.0) and Jacob Adcock (23rd, 16:17.7).
In the Class 2A contest, Champaign Central led area programs with a 22nd-place team finish out of 55 programs. Peter Smith was the top Maroon with a 43rd-place result of 16:19.9. Centennial’s 37th-place team display included Aaron Hendron dashing to 16th place individually at 15:37.0. Danville, the 55th-place team, was led by Phil Andrei Pacheco (250th, 18:34.9).
➜ At Springfield. Augustus Gaudio took individual runner-up status with a 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 36 seconds in the Lee Halberg Invitational, held at Lincoln Park, and led Mahomet-Seymour to second place as a group. The Bulldogs’ 69 points kept them barely behind champion Normal Community (68). Also finishing inside the overall top 20 for M-S were Ben Wallace (15th, 17:43), Blake Dillman (17th, 17:51), Henry McMurry (19th, 17:56) and Lukas Nykaza (20th, 17:58).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Paxton. Trixie Johnson traversed her 3-mile home course in a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds, earning the individual victory in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational. Her closest competitor finished 1:14 behind. St. Thomas More logged the best local team score in a seven-program field, producing 68 points that landed behind Herscher’s 47. The Sabers were powered by a fifth-place outing from Paige Stark (20:12) plus the duo of Francie Williamson (14th, 21:49) and Emily Anand (15th, 21:52). PBL’s 99 points put the Panthers in fourth place, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s 120 points earned the Blue Devils sixth place and Iroquois West’s 166 points were good for seventh place. Other local top-15 individual finishers were Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell (third, 19:52) and PBL’s Mackenzie Swan (11th, 21:25). BHRA was paced by Aleah Potter (24th, 22:49), and IW’s best finisher was Samantha Hartke (16th, 21:54).
➜ At Peoria. An eighth-place individual effort from Erica Woodard led Unity to first place in the 48-team Class 1A First to the Finish race, held at Detweiller Park. The Rockets’ collective 94 points far outpaced runner-up Eureka (197), and Woodard completed her 3 miles in a time of 18 minutes, 15.8 seconds. Joining Woodard within the top 50 individuals were Unity teammates Emily Decker (19th, 18:40.8), Mackenzie Pound (23rd, 18:59.1), Olivia Shike (33rd, 19:36.3), Raegen Stringer (42nd, 19:54.2) and Camryn Reedy (50th, 20:11.7). Uni High notched seventh place as a team with 313 points, keyed by a third-place individual showing from Kate Ahmari (18:03.9) and a 49th-place effort from Kara Mathias (20:10.8). Clinton’s 19th-place team score included a 40th-place time from MaKayla Koeppel (19:52.8). Tuscola landed in 36th place as a group, with Kate Foltz’s 22nd-place clocking of 18:58.0 leading the charge. Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison finished within the individual top 50, claiming 38th place with a time of 19:50.9.
In Class 2A competition, the trio of Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial and Champaign Central placed 27th, 29th and 30th as teams out of 47 squads. The Bulldogs were led by Ava Boyd (20th, 18:51.6), the Chargers were paced by Brooklynn Sweikar (67th, 20:04.7) and the Maroons were fronted by Maria Buzing (92nd, 20:33.1). Danville’s Allison Thompson ranked 46th as an individual with a time of 19:35.4.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Seven event wins propelled Champaign Central to a 260-235-157 Big 12 Conference triangular victory over Normal Community and Centennial at Unit 4 Pool. Maroons Olivia Terry, Laura Taylor and Babette Bradley each were part of three event wins. Terry led off first-place units in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 55.59 seconds) and 200 freestyle relay (1:48.62) on top of prevailing in the 100 backstroke (1:03.00). Taylor was part of that 200 freestyle relay tandem and rated first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.06) and 500 freestyle (5:49.69). Bradley swam on the winning 200 medley relay foursome and claimed titles in the 200 individual medley (2:15.21) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.83). The third-place Chargers’ lone event victory came from Marin McAndrew in the 50 freestyle (25.15).
COLIN LIKAS