NORMAL — Salt Fork's Garrett Taylor gave the area its lone champion at Saturday's Cogdal Invitational, a boys-only indoor event held at Illinois State University.
The junior Taylor, reigning Class 1A state discus champion, captured first place in the shot put on Saturday with a throw of 50 feet, 3/4 inch.
The Storm earned additional top-five showings from Ethan McLain in the 60-meter dash (fifth place, 7.35 seconds), Nathan Kirby in the 60 hurdles (third place, 8.63) and the quartet of McLain, Kirby, Dylan Diaz and Brysen Vasquez in the 800 relay (second place, 1 minute, 37.20 seconds).
Rantoul was the only other local program to participate in the meet and bagged four top-five finishes itself.
Gary Lawson led the way with a runner-up display in the long jump (20-3 3/4) and also was part of a fourth-place 800 relay tandem (1:38.29) with Tayon Swift, Avontay Anderson and Kejuan Caradine.
Other Eagles to enter that top-five realm were Swift in the 200 dash (fifth place, 24.70) and Nathan Kelley in the 1,600 run (fourth place, 4:48.35).