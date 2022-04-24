In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 5-9, Normal Community 5-3. Central went on the road and came home with a Big 12 sweep thanks to some late-game heroics in the first game and steady hitting in the second game. The Maroons trailed 4-3 after five innings in the first game before tying the game at 4 in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Jake Munroe and then taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Kendall Crawford. Munroe finished 1 for 2 with three RBI and Crawford was 3 for 4 with his lone RBI. Crawford earned the win in relief, throwing two innings, while Munroe nailed down the save. Central (16-3) never trailed in the second game, but broke open a 3-3 tie after four innings with one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Munroe drove in two runs, while Crawford, Owen Hobbs and Carter Hall all went 2 for 4, with Hobbs and Crawford each driving in a run. Sam McArthur picked up the win with three shutout innings of relief that featured three strikeouts.
➜ Covington (Ind.) 8, Milford 0. The Bearcats had eight errors and only three hits during a nonconference loss in a game played at Loeb Park in Lafayette, Ind. Adin Portwood doubled for Milford (9-6).
➜ Herscher 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. The host Panthers trailed 4-0 before they got up to bat in the first inning and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss. PBL scored both of its runs in the third inning off a Herscher error and a passed ball. Keagan Busboom doubled and scored a run for PBL, with five errors hurting the Panthers’ chances.
➜ Hoopeston Area 16, Fisher 5. The Cornjerkers (8-13) had four players produce at least two hits during the home nonconference win against the Bunnies (2-10). Keygan Field and Wyatt Eisenmann led the way for Hoopeston Area by each going 3 for 3 with two RBI. Derek Drayer (2 for 4, three RBI), Nick Hofer (2 for 4, one stolen base), Mason Rush (1 for 2, two RBI), Ryker Small (1 for 2, two RBI) and Preston VanDeVeer (1 for 1, two RBI) all contributed as well.
➜ Iroquois West 15, Watseka 2. The visiting Raiders scored seven runs in the top of the second inning and didn’t let up in a five-inning Vermilion Valley Conference win. Aiden Tilstra (2 for 4, three RBI), Rylan Pheifer (1 for 3, three RBI, two runs scored) and Peyton Rhodes (2 for 3, two RBI) sparked Iroquois West (8-4). Austin Marcier drove in both runs for Watseka (0-9).
➜ Kankakee Trinity 15, Arthur Christian School 5. Caden Henry had two hits and Cody Kuhns drove in a run for the Conquering Riders (2-6) in a road loss.
➜ LeRoy 16, Judah Christian 1. Already leading 5-0 after two innings, the host Panthers poured it on in the bottom of the third inning, scoring nine runs to take control and cruise to a four-inning nonconference win. Blake Roundtree led the offensive production for LeRoy (13-3), going 2 for 2 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Tanner Holoch went 1 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Noah Company threw all four innings for LeRoy, only giving up one hit and striking out eight. Tucker Yasunaga had the lone hit for Judah Christian (0-4).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 18-14, Taylorville 1-0. Mateo Casillas hit two home runs, one in each game, and Carter Johnson went a combined 5 for 5 at the plate, reaching base in all eight of his plate appearances, as the visiting Bulldogs cruised to an Apollo Conference doubleheader sweep with two five-inning victories. Casillas went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored in the first game and was 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored in the second game. In the first game, Johnson went 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored and Blake Wolters was 3 for 5 with three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Zach Courson threw four innings of three-hit ball, striking out six to pick up the win. M-S (13-3) received a home run from Wolters, who drove in three runs, during the second game. Johnson (2 for 2), Alexander McHale (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) and Carter Selk (1 for 4, two RBI) also contributed. Wolters went four innings, only giving up one hit and striking out four.
➜ Manteno 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7. The Panthers nearly rallied for a nonconference win by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t get closer than a one-run deficit the rest of the way. Jeremiah Ager went 2 for 4 with two RBI for PBL (7-11-1), while Noah Steiner (2 for 4, RBI) and Aiden Johnson (1 for 1, two RBI) also produced run-scoring hits.
➜ Meridian 6, Clinton 0. Clinton saw its two-game win streak end with a Central Illinois Conference home loss. Mason Walker went 2 for 3 for the Maroons (4-5).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11-17, Chillicothe IVC 1-7. The Spartans rattled off a combined 30 hits in an Illini Prairie Conference home doubleheader sweep, pushing SJ-O’s win streak to 11 games following two six-inning victories. Luke Landrus, Tyler Altenbaumer and Connor Hale each hit home runs in the first game, with Landrus finishing 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored, Altenbaumer going 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored and Hale finishing 1 for 3 with two RBI. Adam Price (2 for 4, two RBI) and Hayden Brazelton (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) also chipped in. Altenbaumer threw all six innings, scattering seven hits and striking out 11. SJ-O scored at least one run in every inning during the second game, capping off the win with a seven-run sixth inning. Landrus went 4 for 5 with five RBI and three runs scored to lead the way, while Brazelton (2 for 3, three RBI, three runs scored), Altenbaumer (3 for 5, two RBI, two runs scored), Price (3 for 5, two RBI) and Griffin Roesch (2 for 5, RBI) also collected multi-hit efforts.
➜ Unity 7, Pontiac 3. Tyler Hensch improved his record to 7-0 on the season and Unity extended its win streak to 16 games with a road Illini Prairie victory. Hensch threw a complete game for the Rockets (19-2), only allowing three hits and striking out 11. Cam Marvin went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and a double at the plate, while Brock Suding added a solo home run and finished 2 for 4. Dillon Rutledge and Thomas Cler also chipped in by going 2 for 3.
In softball
Fisher Round-Robin
➜ Fisher 5, Okaw Valley 3. The host Bunnies carved out a three-run fourth inning to take control, building a 4-0 lead and having just enough offense to stave off a late rally by the Timberwolves. Kylan Arndt powered Fisher to the nonconference win by going 4 for 4 with a double and four RBI. Karsyn Burke also contributed at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI, while throwing 62/3 innings. Maddy Graves came on to earn the save, striking out the only batter she faced.
➜ Fisher 3, Westville 1. The Bunnies halted Westville’s 14-game win streak with arguably Fisher’s best victory of the season. The nonconference triumph came about with Fisher (9-3) scoring all three of its runs in the bottom of the third inning off Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey. Arndt went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Burke was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI and Alexis Moore was 1 for 2 with one RBI. Arndt only struck out two, but scattered five hits in throwing a complete game. Lydia Gondzur went 2 for 4 to pace the Tigers’ offense, while Sabalaskey struck out 16 in six innings.
➜ Westville 9, Okaw Valley 0. The Tigers (15-2) opened their stay in Fisher with a convincing nonconference win, collecting 14 hits as Desi Darnell shined in the pitcher’s circle. Darnell went 61/3 innings, only allowing three hits and striking out seven. Gondzur went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored, Ariel Clarkston went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Darnell went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
LeRoy Round-Robin
➜ Argenta-Oreana 1, Dwight 0. Abbey Matthews drove in the game’s only run with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning to score Ava Armstrong for the Bombers. Michelle Hollon threw a four-hit shutout for A-O, striking out six.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 5, LeRoy 2. Matthews went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI to spark A-O (10-3) to its ninth straight win. Miriah Powell threw a complete game, striking out 12 and only allowing four hits. Callie Warlow reached base in all four of her plate appearances for LeRoy, going 1 for 1 with a double, one RBI and three walks.
➜ LeRoy 3, Dwight 2. Emily Mennega led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Molly Buckles, stole third and came home to score on an RBI groundout by Warlow, giving the host Panthers a dramatic walk-off victory. Natalie Loy finished 2 for 4 with two RBI for LeRoy (14-5).
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Cheyenne Chupp had the big hit in a five-run third inning for ALAH, with Chupp delivering a grand slam to lift the Knights (12-5) to a nonconference road win. Kaci Beachy (4 for 5) and Mackenzie Condill (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) were also pivotal for ALAH in its third straight win. Alyssa Acton (2 for 4, three RBI) led the way for SJ-O (14-7).
➜ Blue Ridge 19-12, Decatur Eisenhower 4-2. The host Knights cruised to a nonconference doubleheader sweep, winning the first game in four innings and the second game in five innings. Cassie Zimmerman went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored in the first game. Farrah Michaels (2 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored), Lexi Young (2 for 2, two RBI, three runs scored) and Ashlyn Voyles (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) also had strong offensive performances. Blue Ridge (6-13) led 8-0 after three innings in the second game before closing it out with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Michaels went 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBI and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Voyles (2 for 3, three RBI) and Zimmerman (2 for 4, three RBI) each produced in the middle of the lineup. Lillian Enger overcame six walks to strike out seven in four innings and earn the win.
➜ Champaign Central 16, Peoria 0. A day after the Maroons split a pair of games — losing 13-3 to Teutopolis and beating Plymouth (Wis.) 12-6 — at the Newton Tournament, Central picked up its second straight win with a four-inning rout of Peoria in a Big 12 road game. The Maroons (6-11) relied on a stellar pitching performance from Alexa Sutton, who threw a no-hitter. She struck out six in recording the rare feat. Central supplied all the offense Sutton needed early, scoring eight runs apiece in the first and second innings. Sutton went 3 for 3 with two RBI at the plate, while Kaitlyn Helm also went 3 for 3 with one RBI. Alison Williams (2 for 2, two RBI, two stolen bases)), Nalani Ray (2 for 2, two runs scored, triple) and Maisie Bowers (2 for 2, two runs scored) were also key in the win.
➜ Centennial 20, Peoria Manual 0. Claire Davison, Brylie Klaudt and Maiyah Flemons combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the Chargers in a Big 12 road win. The trio combined for eight strikeouts, with Davison striking out two in two innings and Flemons striking out the side in the fourth. Davison started and had two strikeouts in the first inning. Centennial (3-9) rattled off 16 hits to end a three-game losing skid, with Avery Loschen (4 for 5, three RBI), Ashlyn Perry (3 for 5, three RBI) and Erica Markell (2 for 3, RBI) leading the way with multi-hit efforts.
➜ Danville 15, Peoria Notre Dame 4. The Vikings relied on a standout performance by Kaleah Bellik to post a Big 12 road win in six innings. Bellik hit for the cycle, producing a single, a double, a triple and a home run to finish 4 for 4 with seven RBI for Danville (7-5). Allie Thurston went 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Saige Keller went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Maya Gagnon also got in on the fun, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10-17, Taylorville 2-0. Mahomet-Seymour scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away for a win in the first game and didn’t waste any time at all in the second game, scoring 16 runs in the bottom of the first to produce an Apollo Conference doubleheader sweep. Kenadi Granadino went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Karley Yergler went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI in the first game. Brooke Howard (2 for 4, RBI) and Jenna Wade (2 for 2, RBI) also contributed. Yergler went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBI, while Chloe Truax (2 for 2, RBI), Maddie Cortez (2 for 3, two RBI, home run), Jadyn Hannah (2 for 3, RBI), Kayla McKinney (2 for 3, RBI) and Jami Marriott (1 for 2, two RBI) all had key hits in the second game.
➜ Meridian 13, Clinton 3. The host Maroons only trailed 6-3 through five innings before Meridian scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning in a Central Illinois Conference loss. Chloe Griffin went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Clinton (2-11).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Champaign Central 0. The combination of Cayla Koerner and Lauren Schnepper overwhelmed Champaign Central, keeping the Bulldogs unbeaten with a convincing nonconference home win. Koerner scored five goals and had three assists for M-S (12-0), while Schnepper scored the other three goals for the Bulldogs and added an assist against the Maroons (6-5).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Uni High won the five-team East Central Illinois Conference Meet, held at Field of Dreams, registering 123 points. The Illineks relied on first-place finishes from Elias Finkelman in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.4 seconds, Kai Schwartz in the 800 with a clocking of 2:28.9, Ross Kimme in the 1,600 with a time of 5:38.1 and Pieter Duursma in the 3,200 with a time of 12:24.4. Uni High also won the 1,600 relay in 4:48.5 and the 3,200 relay in 12:42.7. Daryl Okeke shined for Judah Christian, winning three events. Okeke placed first in the 110 hurdles (15.0), the 300 hurdles (45.7) and the triple jump (42 feet, 51/2 inches). The Tribe placed fourth with 38 points.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Mahomet-Seymour relied on superb times in a few distance races and a first-place finish from Grace Rodenbaugh in a field event to win the 11-team Champaign Central Invitational. The Bulldogs compiled 1121/2 points to top runner-up Cahokia (96). Ava Boyd won the 1,600-meter run for the Bulldogs with a time of 5 minutes, 44.3 seconds as teammate Elizabeth Sims finished second in the same race in 5:53.4. The duo, along with Chloe Allen and Chloe Bundren, came through in the 3,200 relay to win the event in 10:45.3. Rodenbaugh gave M-S another win by clearing 5 feet, 3/4 inches to place first in the high jump. Champaign Central finished fourth with 91 points, with the Maroons’ 800 relay of Nour Hijab, Narmeen Chahal, Kelecia Mangue and Kyla Canales placing first with a time of 1:49.6. Canales added a first-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 10-7. Danville won four events, helping the Vikings place fifth with 871/2 points. Nickiya Shields won the 100 hurdles in 16.4 and the 300 hrudles in 50.1, while Lynae Ward won the shot put with a toss of 34-91/2 and Karena Mayfield won the discus with a throw of 93-4. Centennial placed sixth with 75 points, led by a first-place finish from Noelle Hunt in the 400 at 1:03. Academy High also competed at the meet, finishing ninth with 20 points. Eleanor Laufenberg finished second in the 800 (2:40.1) and Sophia Libman finished second in the 3,200 (14:06.9) to pace the Owls.
➜ At Champaign. Uni High won the five-team East Central Illinois Conference Meet, held at Field of Dreams, compiling 148 points. Zoey Muller-Hinnant sparked the Illineks to the team triumph, winning three events. She placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.2 seconds and in the 400 with a time of 1:12.1 Muller-Hinnant also won the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 5 inches. Stefania Dzhaman won the 100 hurdles (17.9) and the 300 hurdles (56.3), while Ella Greer added a win in the 100 (12.8) and Bonnie Weaver won the 800 (3:22.4). The Illineks also swept all four relay races. Abi Tapuaiga won both the shot put (34-4) and the discus (99-2) for Judah Christian, helping the Tribe place fourth.