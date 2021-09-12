In football
➜ Martinsville 44, Milford/Cissna Park 32. The host Bearcats (1-2) saw an 8-all tie early in the first quarter turn into a 28-8 deficit, and they couldn’t fully recover against an 8-Man South opponent. M/CP’s Sawyer Laffoon finished 8 of 15 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns, hitting three different receivers in the end zone. Laffoon also rushed for a touchdown, while Angel Salinas threw a scoring pass, caught a touchdown toss and amassed 106 receiving yards.
➜ Westville 50, Oblong 8. Will Terry and Levi Pratt proved nearly unstoppable for the Tigers (3-0) during their nonconference win in Catlin. Westville served as host, but its actual field still is being prepared for competition following prior renovations. Terry carried the ball 12 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Pratt rushed just six times but compiled 103 yards and three scores. The Tigers’ Julian Ledesma tossed a 33-yard scoring pass to Landon Haurez. Pacing Westville’s defense were Rylee Edwards (10 tackles) and Bryce Burnett (nine tackles).
In volleyball
Cerro Gordo/Bement Round Robin
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Ava Yoder put down 11 kills on the back of Keisha Miller’s 16 assists as the Conquering Riders began the event with a 25-20, 25-13 sweep of the host Broncos. Yoder also recorded seven digs for ACS, which received eight digs from Halie Rhoades. CG/B pulled in nine assists from Lexus Lawhorn, eight digs from Skye Tieman, three kills from Addie Fritz and two blocks from Ali Walker.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, LeRoy 0. The Conquering Riders (15-0) maintained their perfect record — in the event and for the season — with a 25-18, 25-6 victory versus the Panthers. Yoder and Miller again led the offense, posting 15 kills and 18 assists, respectively. Yoder added four blocks, and Liana Kauffman gave ACS five digs and three aces.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, LeRoy 1. Walker smashed eight kills and served up three aces for the host Broncos (5-5-1), who rallied for a 14-25, 25-13, 25-14 success versus the Panthers (6-7) in the event’s final match. Lawhorn’s 12 assists, Tieman’s 14 digs, Fritz’s three aces and McKenna Robinson’s three blocks also helped CG/B to victory.
Clinton Classic
➜ Sabers prevail. St. Thomas More finished 5-0 and didn’t lose a set throughout the tournament, last defeating Olympia 25-20, 25-6 to earn the event’s championship. Mallory Monahan’s 39 kills, Julia Johnson’s 31 kills and Caroline Kerr’s 104 assists fueled the offense, while Colleen Hege’s 50 digs and Anna McClure’s 35 digs paced the defense for the Sabers (9-0).
Decatur Lutheran Invitational
➜ Knights finish 4-1. Blue Ridge was the tournament’s consolation-bracket champion after defeating Decatur Lutheran JV, Uni High, Decatur MacArthur and Central A&M but losing to Warrensburg-Latham. Jaclyn Pearl’s 27 kills, Gracie Shaffer’s 73 assists and 51/2 blocks, Alexis Wike’s 32 digs and Jamie Wanserski’s 16 aces all helped the Knights’ cause.
Effingham Crossroads Classic
➜ Bulldogs win thrice. Mahomet-Seymour (12-3) finished 3-2 across the event — third place in a silver bracket won by Champaign Central. The Bulldogs posted two-set victories against Teutopolis, Belleville Althoff and Massac County but lost to Breese Mater Dei and Wheaton St. Francis.
In boys’ soccer
Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic
➜ Monticello places third. Cohen Neighbors scored a pair of goals and assisted on another for the Sages (8-2-1), who won the two-day tournament’s third-place match 4-0 versus Oakwood/Salt Fork (8-5). Monticello, which finished 3-1 overall, also earned single goals from Drew Schlabach and Dylan Ginalick, as well as two assists from Rylan Good. Earlier in the day, the Sages defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 1-0 on a Malachi Manuel goal that was assisted by Levi Stephens, and the Spartans then lost to Grant Park in penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie through regulation.
O/SF finished 2-2 in the event, losing earlier Saturday to Bloomington Central Catholic 2-1 but defeating Hoopeston Area 4-2. Grant Powell produced two goals in the latter match, and the trio of Dylan Diaz, Reef Pacot and Macen Phillips each finished with one goal on the day.
Hoopeston Area (7-4-1) defeated Clifton Central 3-1 in a pool-play match that preceded the loss to O/SF. Talen Gredy scored two goals across the pair of matches for the Cornjerkers, who added single tallies from Ben Brown, Isaias Diaz and Kayden Wallace.
In a pool-play match Saturday, St. Joseph-Ogden (5-5-1) knocked off Iroquois West (4-5) by a 1-0 margin. Collin Thomey scored for the Spartans, assisted by Rachel Harris.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 7, HomeSchool Resource Center 1. Cole Gabriels accounted for two goals and two assists as the visiting Conquering Riders (3-3) blew past their foe. Jaden Mast put up two goals with one assist, and James Lee compiled three keeper saves.
➜ Champaign Central 5, Mt. Zion 0. Kyle Johnson booted yet another hat trick for the host Maroons (6-3), who silenced their nonconference opponent. Johnson also assisted on Central’s other two goals, produced by Cooper Carson and Isaac Fisher. Carson and Diego Zarco each banked an assist, as well, and Gabriel Seeber finished with one keeper save.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, St. Anne 0. The host Bunnies (7-0-1) made sure they didn’t suffer their first loss of the season, prevailing in the non-league matchup. Jacob Chittick scored the contest’s lone goal in the first half, assisted by Chase Minion. Aaron Kasper was credited with the keeper shutout.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 4, Blue Ridge 0. The visiting Buffaloes (2-5) ended a five-match skid by shutting out the Knights (2-4) in nonconference play. Luke Barney, Coy Potter, Dayton Grant and Jace Bina each scored a goal for G-RF/W. Blue Ridge’s Dylan Coffee finished with nine keeper saves.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 1. The host Bulldogs (6-2) won their third consecutive match, dropping the Vikings (2-5-1) in a non-league affair. Leighton Arnett scored Danville’s goal, and Tyler Finley made 22 saves in net.
➜ St. Thomas More 7, Chillicothe IVC 0. The visiting Sabers (9-0) shut out their enemy for a fourth consecutive match and began Illini Prairie Conference play with an easy win. Blake Bermingham earned the keeper shutout for STM, and he received plenty of offensive support. Martin Mondala’s two goals and one assist led the charge, closely followed by Immanuel Nwosu’s one goal and two helpers. Both Jose Guerra and Daniel Messeh finished with one goal and one assist.
➜ Schlarman 3, Unity 2. Aiden Perez potted the tiebreaking goal to propel the visiting Hilltoppers (3-5) past the Rockets (0-7) in a nonconference battle. Perez also scored on a penalty kick earlier in the second half, and Chris Brown opened Schlarman’s scoring on an assist from Liam Underwood. Unity held a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to a conversion from Teaguen Williams, who scored the team’s other goal on an assist from Gabe Pound.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Connor Engel recorded a 74 across 18 holes at Woodlawn Country Club to win medalist recognition and help the Falcons place third in a 10-team tournament. GCMS’s 352 score ranked behind El Paso-Gridley’s 316 and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s 338. The Purple Riders were led by Alex Kuhns’ 77 (second place overall) and Braden Kaufman’s 83 (eighth). GCMS also received an 87 from Ryan Carley.
➜ At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour’s Reis Claybrooke finished inside the individual top 10 of the Craig Dixon Invitational, a two-day, 36-hole event conducted at Meadowview Golf Course and Mattoon Country Club, helping the Bulldogs to 13th place in the 39-team field with a 661 score. Claybrooke fired a cumulative 159, landing him 8 strokes behind the leaders. Faring well alongside Claybrooke were teammates Erik Christianson (167), Zach Courson (168) and Blake Harvey (169). Champaign Central ranked 17th as a team at 672. Pacing the Maroons were Wade Schacht and Charlie Cekander with matching 162s. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda settled into 32nd place with a 737, powered by identical 173s from Ethan Donaldson and Alex Warner. Clinton acquired 34th place at 745, receiving 181s from Brooks Cluver and Mason Walker. Centennial slotted into 37th place at 767, led by Ashten Cafarelli’s 185 and Griffin Doyle’s 188.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Paxton. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond snagged three of the top seven spots in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, riding that effort to the team title in a 12-team field. The Knights’ score of 58 bested runner-up Herscher’s 77. ALAH’s Logan Beckmier, Jacob Adcock and Jace Green finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, with 3-mile times of 16 minutes, 30 seconds, 16:38 and 16:52. The only locals ranking ahead of them were PBL’s Ryder James (second, 14:56), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier (third, 15:40) and Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant (fourth, 16:24). Heritage’s Zach Ruwe placed ninth in 17:18, and Unity’s Thomas Cler took 10th in 17:26 to help the Rockets place fourth as a unit.
➜ At Peoria. Henry Laufenberg placed sixth in the First to the Finish Invitational’s Class 1A race at Detweiller Park, pushing Uni High to 16th of 48 teams in the standings with 461 points. Laufenberg’s 3-mile time was 15 minutes, 45.9 seconds. The Illineks’ next-best finisher was Kai Schwartz, who took 57th in 17:26.2.
In the 2A race, Champaign Central also took 16th of 55 teams with 496 points. Leading the Maroons were Peter Smith (28th, 16:15.0) and Fynn Bright (54th, 16:31.3). Centennial’s Aaron Hendron ranked 76th in this race (16:47.2).
In the 3A event, St. Joseph-Ogden acquired 16th place of 41 teams with 460 points. Pacing the Spartans were Luke Stegall (65th, 16:16.3) and Charlie Mabry (78th, 16:22.8).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Paxton. Trixie Johnson ruled her home course in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, with the Panthers sophomore finishing 3 miles in 19 minutes, 21 seconds to win the individual title and help PBL to the team victory. The Panthers’ 61 points barely outpaced Herscher’s 65 in the eight-team field. Lorena Arnett added a 10th-place finish for PBL in 22:14. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabby Moreman was closest to Johnson, taking second in 20:02. Oakwood/Salt Fork ranked third as a team behind the trio of Macie Russell (third, 20:14), Allie Morris (fourth, 20:24) and Aubri Elliott (ninth, 21:57). St. Thomas More’s Paige Stark also reached the top 10 by placing eighth in 21:36.
➜ At Peoria. Unity impressed in the First to the Finish Invitational’s Class 1A heat, with the Rockets’ 89 points good for second place of 50 teams behind only Winnebago (64). Unity fielded four of the top-25 individual runners: Erica Woodard (10th, 18 minutes, 48.1 seconds), Raegen Stringer (13th, 19:14.2), Olivia Shike (17th, 19:18.1) and Malia Fairbanks (25th, 19:29.2). Uni High wound up in fifth place as a unit with 241 points, keyed by Kate Ahmari’s fourth-place individual time of 18:14.7. Cadi Hu added a 49th-place time of 20:17.6. Clinton also made its way into the top 10, placing ninth with 380 points. Lexi Lord (38th, 20:02.3) and Clare Holland (44th, 20:06.6) led the Maroons. Additionally, Argenta-Oreana’s Heidi Heldt finished 42nd in 20:03.9.
In the 2A race, Mahomet-Seymour snared 11th place of 49 teams with 358 points. Ava Boyd’s 33rd-place time of 19:24.6 and Ava Jansen’s 61st-place clocking of 20:00.3 were critical to that result. Danville’s Allison Thompson (39th, 19:32.5) and Champaign Central’s Maaike Niekerk (88th, 20:28.7) also fared well.
In the 3A event, St. Joseph-Ogden landed 15th of 35 teams with 433 points. Ava Knap (26th, 18:43.5) and Savanna Franzen (29th, 18:50.9) showed the way for the Spartans.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. Danville recorded a pair of second-place finishes in the Bloomington Purple Invitational. Lexi Ellis achieved the feat at No. 1 singles, and the duo of CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle did the same at No. 2 doubles. The pairing of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller ranked third at No. 1 doubles for the Vikings, whose Brooklynn Behrens took fifth place at No. 2 singles.
➜ At Mattoon. St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher earned the No. 1 singles championship win in the Mattoon Invitational, defeating her final opponent 6-2, 6-2 for the honor.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central won seven of 12 events in a Big 12 Conference triangular with host Normal Community and rival Centennial, but it was the Ironmen who posted the 136-124-66 team win over the runner-up Maroons and third-place Chargers. Babette Bradley won the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 26.76 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.21) in addition to swimming on a triumphant 400 freestyle relay (3:52.84) for Central, whose other individual event wins came from Laura Taylor in the 50 freestyle (27.22) and Samantha Cook in the 100 freestyle (57.05). Centennial’s lone event victory came from Marin McAndrew in the 100 butterfly (1:02.81).
➜ At Springfield. Uni High’s Sally Ma won two events at the 13-team Capital City Invitational, aiding the Illineks to seventh place with 80 points. Ma was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly (59.14 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 13.10 seconds), and she also swam on a sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:55.50) with Amalia Bollero, Andrea Torelli and Zoey Muller-Hinnant. Torelli and Muller-Hinnant also ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 500 freestyle with times of 6:32.51 and 6:35.56.