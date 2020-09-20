In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Shelbyville. Unity swept the top three places and had seven runners in the top 10 in its win against Shelbyville and Marshall at Dacey Park. Connor O’Donnell led the Rockets in 16 minutes, 26.3 seconds to finish first and was quickly followed by teammates Ben Gavel in 16:38 and Jarrett Cox in 16:40.3 to finish the 1-2-3 sweep.
➜ At Tuscola. Josiah Hortin covered the 3-mile course at Wimple Park in 16 minutes, 49.1 seconds to finish first and lead Tuscola to the win at the Moultrie-Douglas County Championship. The Warriors had four runners in the top 10. Villa Grove/Heritage, Sullivan and Tri-County finished third through fifth, respectively. Zach Ruwe‘s second-place finish in 17:25.6 led VG/H, while Sullivan was paced by Chase McClure in sixth in 18:12. Tri-County’s Ross Petty finished 14th for the Titans in 19:11.3.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Shelbyville. Unity was challenged by Marshall at Dacey Park, but the Rockets placing three runners in the top five pushed them to the win against the Lions and host Shelbyville. Unity’s Erica Woodard took home the individual title, crossing the finish line in 17:53.1. The Rockets also got top five finishes from Malia Fairbanks in fourth in 19:12 and Raegan Stringer in fifth in 19:16.1.
➜ At Tuscola. Tuscola was the only team to field a full squad for the Moultrie-Douglas County Championship, taking the team title by default, but the Warriors did have the top two runners at Wimple Park. Tuscola’s Laney Cummings ran the three-mile course in 21:23 for the win, and teammate Brynn Tabeling was close behind in 22:12.2. Sullivan was led by third-place finisher Tori Turnbaugh in 22:54.1, while Villa Grove/Heritage’s Emma Buesing placed fourth in 22:59.5. Tri-County’s top finisher was Abby Warman in fifth in 23:00.2.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Paris. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was the top area team at the Paris Invitational, as the Blue Devils finished seventh with a 372 in the 14-team event. Rance Bryant shot an 85 to lead BHRA. Other area teams that competed included Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (395, ninth), Oakwood (409, 11th), Tri-County (416, 12th), Salt Fork (441, 13th) and Westville (443, 14th). Ethan Donaldson shot a 92 to lead Rantoul/PBL, while Oakwood’s Travis Goodner had a 94. Holden Kile‘s 95 led Tri-County, Brody Althaus paced Salt Fork (100) and Jack Duensing (94) sparked Westville.
In girls’ swimming
➜ At Champaign. Centennial cruised in its three-team meet against Peoria High and Peoria Manual, with the Chargers routing their Big 12 foes thanks to a sweep of all nine events. Three different Centennial swimmers won a pair of events apiece. Marin McAndrew placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 26.61 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 56.80 seconds. Ava Bernacchi won the 50 freestyle in 28.37 seconds for the Chargers to go with a 1:12.18 victory in the 100 backstroke. Elise Maurer was the third double winner for Centennial, placing first in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.32 and in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.77.
SCOTT RICHEY