In boys’ basketball
Christie Clinic Shootout
At St. Joseph
➜ Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48. The Blue Devils and Bobcats were tied at 30 at halftime in Saturday’s first game before Beecher pulled away in the second half to hand BHRA its second straight loss. Ayden Ingram scored a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils (13-4) and Micah Stanford joined him in double figures with 13 points.
➜ Centennial 39, Addison Trail 34. The Chargers overcame a sluggish first half and clamped down defensively after halftime in Saturday’s second game, lifting Centennial to its fifth consecutive win. The Chargers (10-7) trailed 21-11 at halftime before going into the fourth quarter facing a 32-28 deficit and only allowing Addison Trail one field goal in the final eight minutes. Preston Sledge scored a game-high 14 points — all in the second half — for Centennial. Grady Makabu (nine points), Sathvik Thatikonda (eight points) and Gurmane Springfield (six points) all made crucial buckets in helping engineer the Centennial second-half comeback.
➜ Monticello 80, Newton 58. Having a 35-second shot clock in play didn’t adversely affect Monticello. The Sages — who are known for their patient approach on offense — delivered a season-high point total in their first-ever game played with a shot clock, cruising by the Eagles in Saturday’s fourth game. Trey Welter poured in a career-high 32 points, mainly by making 7 of 11 three-pointers. He also added seven assists and four steals. Welter’s seven three-pointers tied Monticello’s single-game record that Zach Fisher matched in 2015 and Clint Brubaker initially established in 2009. Monticello did set a single-game record for most three-pointers by sinking 18 of its 26 attempts for an absurd 69.2 percent. Raiden Colbert added 21 points and made 5 of his 6 three-pointers, while Tyler Blythe (six points), Jack Weidner (six points), Eli Craft and Matt Swartz all made at least one three-pointer to contribute to Monticello’s historic achievement. Will Ross had a steady all-around game with six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
➜ Normal U-High 56, Unity 48. The Rockets sustained their fourth straight loss against a quality opponent during Saturday’s fifth game. Henry Thomas scored a team-high 13 points for Unity (8-7), which trailed 34-25 at halftime. Will Cowan made four three-pointers to finish with 12 points, while Dalton O’Neill and Jay Saunders each tallied seven points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Nashville 35. The host Spartans snapped a two-game losing skid with a win against the reigning Class 2A state champions during Saturday’s sixth game. Tanner Jacob paced SJ-O (12-2) with 18 points and made 4 of 6 from three-point range, while Ty Pence finished with 17 points and Logan Smith contributed 11 points to go with four assists.
Taylorville Shootout
➜ St. Thomas More 38, Pleasant Plains 34. The Sabers trailed by two points with fewer than a minute remaining before Ryan Hendrickson hit a three-pointer to give STM a one-point lead. The Sabers would hold on for the win against the Cardinals, with Hendrickson scoring a team-high 13 points. Wilson Kirby and Andrew Tay each added nine points for STM (10-6).
Clinton New Year’s Showdown
➜ Peoria Heights 68, Blue Ridge 50. Isaac Price scored 14 points for the Knights (7-11), but they couldn’t keep pace offensively with the Patriots in a nonconfrence loss. Blue Ridge, which trailed just 19-17 after one quarter, also picked up 12 points from Colin Michaels and seven points from Zach Lewis.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 67, Sullivan 42. Tyson Moore scored 26 points to pace the Broncos to a nonconference road win against Sullivan (3-11). Konnor Waterhouse wound up with 13 points and Carson Brown added 11 points for CG/Bement (11-7) in its third consecutive victory.
➜ DeKalb 64, Champaign Central 45. Champaign Central hung with the Barbs in the first half, but the Maroons couldn’t pull out a win at Combes Gym on a day where the program honored the memory of former coach Lee Cabutti, who died last September at 97 years old. Chris Bush was the lone player to reach double figures for the host Maroons (4-9), but that wasn’t enough to in the nonconference loss that saw DeKalb only lead 31-28 at halftime. Bush’s 16 points for Central was complemented by nine points from Torion Rhone and six points from Ben Bandy.
➜ Donovan 57, Watseka 55. Watseka led 43-36 at the end of the third quarter, but Donovan forced overtime and ended up prevailing in this nonconference game. Evan LaBelle scored a team-high 16 points for the host Warriors (6-10), while Tucker Milk scored 14 points.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59, Hoopeston Area 40. The host Falcons avoided a second loss in as many days, topping the Cornjerkers in nonconference action. Seth Kollross was one of three GCMS players in double figures, scoring a game-high 17 points. Ty Cribbett (14 points) and Seth Barnes (12 points) complemented Kollross for GCMS (12-4). Kendrick Sigerill scored a team-high 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Hoopeston Area (9-9), with Anthony Zamora adding nine points and six assists.
➜ Iroquois West 58, Herscher 49. The Raiders picked up their fifth straight triumph as Cannon Leonard hit 1,000 career points in a road nonconference win. Leonard scored a game-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds for Iroquois West (12-3). Sam McMillan (12 points, six assists), Tyler Read (10 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Kyler Meents (nine points) also played pivotal roles.
➜ Westville 64, Marshall 55. The Tigers came home with a nonconference road win thanks to strong offensive games from Kamden Maddox and Drew Wichtowski. Maddox scored a game-high 20 points for Westville (11-5) in its third straight win, with Wichtowski not far behind with 18 points. Cade Schaumburg (10 points) also contributed for the Tigers.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cissna Park 34, Armstrong-Potomac 30. Mikayla Knake and Addison Lucht each reached double figures for the Timberwolves (16-3) as they staved off the Trojans (11-6) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game played at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind. Knake finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Lucht added 12 points for Cissna Park.
➜ Eureka 64, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35. The visiting Panthers (8-9) saw their losing streak stretch to seven games as the Hornets handled them in nonconference action. Trixie Johnson and Emily Robidoux each netted 13 points for PBL, with Johnson sinking 7 of 8 free throws. Aubree Gooden added seven points as Eureka enjoyed a 41-18 halftime lead.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Iroquois West 32. Ilyana Nambo went off for 22 points, but she and the host Raiders (10-9) suffered a nonconference loss to the Falcons (6-12), who snapped a four-game skid with this outcome.
➜ Lincoln 46, Mahomet-Seymour 21. In a rematch of a Class 3A sectional title game last season, the host Railsplitters avenged that postseason loss to the Bulldogs, limiting M-S in an Apollo Conference game. Savannah Orgeron accounted for most of the offense for M-S with 13 points and four rebounds. Kylie Waldinger and Durbin Thomas each added five rebounds as M-S saw an 11-game win streak end.
➜ Peoria 67, Champaign Central 35. Addy McLeod reached 1,000 career points for Champaign Central, but the Maroons sustained a Big 12 road loss. Loreal Allen scored a team-high 10 points and added six rebounds for the Maroons (10-12). McLeod finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Nevaeh Essien chipped in seven points and eight rebounds.
➜ Tri-County 49, Salt Fork 38. Tri-County only led 19-14 at halftime before fending off the Storm in a home nonconference game. Thaylee Barry was one of three Titans in double figures, finishing with a team-high 13 points. Kenzie Hales and Ona Pellicer each added 10 points, while Kaylin Williams (nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals) and Josie Armstrong (seven points) also played vital roles for Tri-County (14-6). Alexa Jamison scored a game-high 19 points for Salt Fork (9-7).
➜ Tuscola 41, Unity 22. Make it 19 in a row for Tuscola, which remained unbeaten with a double-digit home nonconference victory. The Warriors (19-0) led 22-13 at halftime and kept the Rockets (13-5) at bay in the second half. Sydney Moss scored a game-high 12 points and hauled in six rebounds for Tuscola, while Ella Boyer contributed nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Harley Woodard was also beneficial for Tuscola with seven points and seven rebounds. Addison Ray had a team-high eight points plus eight rebounds for the Rockets, with Raegen Stringer scoring seven points.
➜ Watseka 51, Urbana 20. The host Warriors limited the Tigers to only three field goals in the second half, pulling away after Wateseka built up a 27-13 halftime lead in the nonconference game. Jasmine Essington scored a game-high 14 points for Watseka (13-2) in its seventh straight win, while Becca Benoit finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Destiny Barber scored a team-high eight points and grabbed nine rebounds for Urbana (2-7).
In wrestling
➜ At Sycamore. Nick Nosler was champion of the 195-pound bracket in the 47th Sycamore Invitational, with the Unity senior last defeating Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez by a 5-0 decision to claim the crown. Nosler’s effort helped the Rockets place sixth of 24 programs in the tournament with 370 points. Champion Rock Island scored 418 points. Unity’s other standouts were Kyus Root at 170 (third place), Hunter Eastin at 182 (third place), Hunter Shike at 126 (sixth place) and Kaden Inman at 132 (seventh place).
➜ At LaCrosse (Wis.). Mahomet-Seymour won three of its six duals in The Clash XX, defeating Oak Park-River Forest (57-21), Iowa’s North Scott (42-29) and Marian Central Catholic (36-31). Mateo Casillas at 195 pounds and Camden Harms at 285 each won five contested matches for the Bulldogs, with all of Casillas’ victories coming via pinfall. Other M-S leaders were Tallen Pawlak (145), Brennan Houser (182) and Colton Crowley (220) with four contested wins apiece.
➜ At Fairbury. Hoopeston Area was the highest-ranking local program in the 17-team Prairie Central Hawk Classic, with the Cornjerkers placing third with 1541/2 points. El Paso-Gridley was champion with 2541/2 points. Hoopeston Area gained top-five weight class finishes from Angel Zamora at 160 pounds (second place), Charlie Flores at 106 (third), Aiden Bell at 126 (third), Caeser Espinoza at 138 (third) and Talan Gredy-Nelson at 120 (fourth). Host Prairie Central tied for seventh place with 128 points, led by Connor Steidinger’s championship at 182. Other starring Hawks were Wyatt Strait at 113 (third place), Jack Rathbun at 182 (fourth), Jaxson Martin at 145 (fifth) and Caden Travis at 160 (fifth). St. Thomas More produced 118 points and placed ninth in the team standings. Brody Cuppernell was champion of the 195 bracket, with his effort complemented by teammates Robbie Vavrik (second at 285), Philip Christhilf (fourth at 145), August Christhilf (fourth at 170) and James Schmidt (fifth at 220).
➜ At Princeton. Le Roy/Tri-Valley had the best showing among local teams at the 33-team Lyle King Princeton Invitational, with the Panthers placing fourth with 155 points. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher (23rd, 55 points), Clinton (tied for 26th, 45 points) and Monticello (tied for 26th, 45 points) also competed. Brady Mouser at 106 pounds, Kobe Brent at 113 and Tyson Brent at 170 all placed third to spark Le Roy/Tri-Valley. Aiden Sancken of GCMS/Fisher had the best finish by an area wrestler, taking second at 195. Cayden Poole of Clinton finished third at 132 and Riley Jones of Monticello placed sixth at 220 to lead their respective teams.
In boys’ swimming
➜ At Champaign. Ohio State signee Nolan Miller won two events and helped a Champaign Central relay team place first, lifting the Maroons to second place in the 15-team Charger Invitational at Unit 4 Pool. Central compiled 351 points, only behind team champion Waubonsie Valley (473). Centennial (fourth, 222), Mahomet-Seymour (eighth, 124), Urbana (ninth, 114), Danville (12th, 51) and St. Thomas More (14th, 19) were the other area teams competing at Unit 4 Pool. Miller won the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1 minute, 56.51 seconds and also touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:37.21. Miller teammed up with Aidan Williams, Jonathan Freeburg and Garren Barker as Central won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.38. Barker and Williams also won events for the Maroons, with Williams placing first in the 50 freestyle (21.93) and Barker winning the 100 butterfly (53.59). Alexander Faulkner of Danville was the other area athlete to win an event when he placed first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.65). Gyujin Lee’s third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (56.85) led Centennial, and Aron Varga was third in the 200 individual medley (2:04.44) for M-S.