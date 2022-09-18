These are the prep highlights for Saturday, Sept. 16. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In football
Clifton Central 28, Westville 21. The Comets and Tigers (2-2) traded punches all afternoon long; Westville’s silent third quarter was the only frame for either side without a touchdown and extra point. The Tigers were led by tailback Drew Wichtowski, who racked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Jonah Smith added 137 yards on 24 attempts, while Wichtowski added another 72 yards through the air on six completions.
St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell-Prairie City 28. The Sabers (2-2) scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they notched a home triumph. Peace Bumba rushed for 293 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Sabers offense, which also scored on a 10-yard pass from Matt DeLorenzo to Brody Cuppernell. DeLorenzo and Reid Craddock added two interceptions each defensively, with Ben Horn adding another takeaway.
Schlarman 58, Rockford Life Christian 36. Schlarman picked up its second win in a row; the Hilltoppers have scored 116 points in the last two weeks.
In volleyball
Fieldcrest Tournament
Cissna Park (13-1) opened play at the Fieldcrest Invitational with four straight wins, downing Olympia (25-23, 25-22), Gardner-South Wilmington (25-10, 25-13), Peru St. Bede (25-15, 25-14) and Illini Bluffs (25-21, 25-18) before falling to host Fieldcrest in the championship match, 25-17, 25-18. Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves’ offense with 37 and 33 kills, respectively, while Mikayla Knake added 105 assists and Stadeli and Morgan Sinn combined for 66 digs.
Blue Ridge Tournament
Blue Ridge (17-5) emerged from its own round-robin tournament with a perfect record, defeating Cornerstone (25-23, 27-26), Tri-City/Sangamon Valley (25-10, 25-16), Tri-Point (27-25, 25-21) and Ridgeview (25-15, 25-21). The Knights’ defense was paced by Gracie Shaffer, who amassed 50 digs along with 45 assists. Alexis Wike added 44 digs and Phoebe Reynolds took care of the rest with 29 kills.
Mt. Pulaski Tournament
St. Thomas More (11-5) finished in sixth place in the event, defeating Riverton (25-16, 25-10), Taylorville (25-23, 25-23) and Newark (25-21, 25-15) but falling to Lena Winslow (14-25, 25-23, 16-18) and Mt. Pulaski (12-25, 25-28, 11-15). Julia Johnson slammed 33 kills and Shannon Monahan added 32 kills, with Johnson producing 71 assists and Monahan netting 35 digs.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 2, Kankakee Trinity 0. The Conquering Riders (15-6) easily rode past Kankakee Trinity in a 25-22, 25-17 road win. Addie Erwin paced the winning effort with 13 assists and 13 digs.
In boys’ soccer
Abingdon/Avon 3, Unity 1. Brendan Bachert was the lone goal scorer for Unity (2-8) in a nonconference loss at home. The junior scored on a penalty kick that tied the game at 1-1 in the first half before the Tornadoes pulled away.
Arthur Christian 5, Kankakee Trinity 1. Josh Skowronski scored three goals and Cole Gabriels and Jaden Mast added additional scores to power the Conquering Riders (6-10) to a road win. Goalkeeper Caden Henry saved five shots to preserve the triumph.
Centennial 11, Decatur St. Teresa 0. The Chargers (2-6-1) rolled to a home win on the strength of three goals from Beni Kavumvula and two goals from Victor Fernandez. Lucas Pianfetti keyed the offense by assisting on three goals.
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Lincoln 0. Kai Jones, Isaac Warren and Nolan Wheeler each scored twice and Travis Hoffman added another score to lift the Bulldogs (8-2-1) past the Railsplitters in an Apollo Conference win. Warren assisted on five goals — Wheeler and Carson Reed on the others — and goalkeeper Zackery Beyer earned his sixth shutout of the season.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Iroquois West 0. The Comets (13-2-2) rolled to a home win over Vermilion Valley Conference foe Iroquois West (5-9), scoring nine first-half goals to put the game away early. Eight different O/SF players scored, with Jacob Pricer, Saul Carrillo and Ty Smoot recording multi-score efforts. Comets goalkeeper Joshua Ruch set a program record with his 21st shutout and also added a goal to help his own cause.
St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Chillicothe IVC 0. Jackson Greer and Collin Thomey kicked off a winning effort for the Spartans (7-2-1) by scoring goals in the first half. Thomey assisted on Greer’s goal and Aiden Cromwell assisted on Thomey’s goal before Alex Acosta’s unassisted goal in the second half sealed the win.
St. Thomas More 5, Metamora 0. STM goalkeeper Ryan Hendrickson pitched his sixth shutout of the season as second-half goals from Cabott Craft, Anthony Hoffman and Daniel Messeh clinched a win over Metamora. Craft scored twice in the second half and once in the first half to earn a hat trick for the unbeaten Sabers (9-0).
Uni High 13, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Noah La Nave’s hat trick powered the Illineks (5-5-2) to a road triumph in Bismarck. La Nave’s three goals all came in the first half and Henry Wang, Shabi Prasnath and Leor Gal all added multiple goals to secure the convincing win. Uni High goalkeeper Arjun Kala recorded two saves.
In boys’ golf
At Pekin. Champaign Central competed in the two-day Dragon Classic at Lick Creek Golf Course and Parkview Golf Course and finished 8th in the 27-team event. Wade Schacht led the way by finishing in the top flight with a two-day score of 148, five strokes back of tournament winner Nick Manning.
In boys’ cross-country
At Highland. Caleb Mathias placed fourth overall at 16 minutes, 6.10 seconds to lead Champaign Central to a second-place finish among eight teams at the Highland Invitational.
At Tuscola. Host Tuscola claimed victory in the Tuscola Classic, placing first among 17 teams thanks to Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett, who placed second and third overall at 16:45.06 and 16:45.91, respectively. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier was the overall winner at 16:07.76, while Clinton’s Drew Moser (16:47.51), ALAH’s Lyle Adcock (17:06.63), Villa Grove’s Kurt Zimmerman (17:08), Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Will Fuson (17:08.37) and Prairie Central’s Alexavier Kaufman (17:11.39) all placed in the top 10.
In girls’ cross-country
At Highland. Champaign Central placed fourth in the eight-team Highland Invitational on the strength of Maria Buzing’s 20:40.80, which placed seventh overall.
At Peoria. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn placed 17th among 410 runners at the Richard Spring Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria. She notched a 17:53, while Oakwood’s Macie Russell (19:06.2) and Mahomet-Seymour’s Chloe Bundren (19:33.3) also placed within the top 100.
At Tuscola. Unity easily won the 11-team Tuscola Invitational, placing four runners in the top 10. Emily Decker led the way for the Rockets, placing sixth at 18:59.64, while Erika Woodard (19:12.03), Mackenzie Pound (19:36.44) and Olivia Shike (19:44.55) placed eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively. Uni High’s Kate Ahmari placed third overall at 18:35.04 and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson placed fifth at 18:58.56.