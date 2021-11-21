FITHIAN — Izzy Wilcox scored 11 points and Harley Woodard added 10 in the Tuscola girls’ basketball team’s 52-9 victory against Martinsville in the first day of action at the Oakwood Classic on Saturday.
Sophia Kremitzki and Sydney Moss also chipped in with eight points apiece for the Warriors (1-2), who picked up their first win of the season.
Hashash, Marinov star for Illineks
FITHIAN — The Uni High girls’ basketball team earned a pair of wins on Saturday at the Oakwood Classic, beating Hoopeston Area 44-32 before tallying a 45-29 victory over Westville.
The Illineks (3-0) received 19 points from Dina Hashash and 16 points and seven steals from Lara Marinov in the win against the Cornjerkers, who had Claire Dixon lead them with 10 points.
Marinov (19 points, seven steals) and Hashash (16 points) also delivered for Uni High in a win over the Tigers, as well. Westville (0-3) also lost 73-19 to Tri-County on Saturday.
Storm unable to get past out-of-state foe
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls’ basketball team came up just short against an out-of-state, nonconference opponent, with Seeger (Ind.) collecting a 43-42 overtime victory against the Storm on Saturday.
Alexa Jamison led the way for Salt Fork in the loss, finishing the game with 19 points. Karlie Cain added eight points for the Storm (3-0), which also procured seven points from Shelby McGee and six points from Macie Russell.
Comets put together commanding win
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls’ basketball team earned a 45-19 victory against Martinsville in the Comets’ first game at their home tournament.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had a team-leading 13 points for Oakwood (1-2). Addie Wright supplied 11 points and Ashlyn Pinnick added eight points, as well.
Central goes 1-1 in tourney action
PARIS — The Champaign Central girls’ basketball team posted a 1-1 record to end its stay at the Paris Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
The Maroons started off with a 58-25 loss to Paris before going on to a 65-34 victory against Big 12 rival Danville.
Addy McLeod (19 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Jalay Jones (nine points), Carleigh Parks (eight points), Nevaeh Essien (seven points, 13 rebounds) and Braelyn Alexander (7 points) all led the way for the Maroons (2-2) versus the Vikings (1-2).
Essien, meanwhile, was also Central’s top performer in the loss to Paris with six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Cyrulik nets 37 in win for Maroons
CLINTON — Mallory Cyrulik poured in 37 points to help lead the Clinton girls’ basketball team to a 66-61 victory against Olympia on Saturday at the Clinton Turkey Tussle
Kaitlyn Rauch added 17 points, as well, for the Maroons (3-1).