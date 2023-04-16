In baseball
32nd Charlie Due Tournament
At Champaign
➜ Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Champaign Central 4. The host Maroons couldn’t quite keep pace in their first game of the wood-bat tournament, despite Chris Timmons driving in three runs for Central.
➜ Champaign Central 11, Marshall 2. Mitchell Crompton finished 4 for 4 to help the host Maroons (10-3) split their two tournament contests. Crompton also threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven to gain the pitching win. Timmons posted three hits for Central, which added three RBI from Luke McClure and a two-hit, two-RBI day from T.J. Pipkins.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, Casey-Westfield 12. A high-scoring nonconference affair went in favor of the visiting Knights (7-5), who have won each of their last four games now. Dalton Vanausdoll finished 3 for 5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs scored as ALAH pulled ahead for good with a five-run sixth inning. Other key contributors for the Knights included Clay Seal (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs) and Logan Schrock (2 for 3, three RBI, two runs).
➜ Beecher 9, Milford 6. Despite scoring five runs in the top of the second inning, the visiting Bearcats (5-7) were unable to prevail in a nonconference contest. Adin Portwood drove in two runs to pace Milford, which picked up one RBI apiece from Sawyer Laffoon and Gavin Schunke. Max Cook added two hits, one of them a double.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Centennial 4. The host Blue Devils (6-7) generated all of their runs in the first two innings — including five in the second frame — and staved off the Chargers (6-9) for a nonconference win. Chaz Dubois and Owen Miller each logged two hits and one RBI for BHRA, which gained two hits from Enrique Rangel and single RBI from Tuff Elson and Cruz Dubois. Brody Stonecipher paced Centennial by swatting three hits and driving in one run, completed by one RBI from Wyat Brownfield.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 15, Decatur Eisenhower 0. An eight-run second inning permitted the host Broncos (4-6) to run away with a four-inning, nonconference win in Bement. Brayden Strack went 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored for CG/B, which saw Michael Freese go 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Ty Carlson drove in two runs and Brody Somers tacked on two hits for the Broncos, with Somers also throwing all four innings and striking out eight batters against three hits allowed.
➜ Crossroads Christian 7-7, Arthur Christian 5-9. The host Conquering Riders (3-4) split their two nonconference games, dropping the first and winning the second. Cody Kuhns hit a solo home run for ACS in Game 1, with Justin Hostetler (three hits, one RBI) and James Lee (two hits, one RBI) also providing support on offense. Caden Henry homered in Game 2 and drove in two runs for the Conquering Riders, who saw Brock Helmuth go 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Petersheim and Asa Binion each added three hits.
➜ Dwight 7, Ridgeview 3. The Trojans tacked on three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from the host Mustangs (1-11) in a nonconference tilt. Christian Crowley and Danny Tay each drove in one run for Ridgeview, while Aydin Copley recorded two hits and scored twice.
➜ Le Roy 9, Argenta-Oreana 2. Garrett Hudson put together a three-hit, five-RBI effort for the host Panthers (7-4-1) as they turned aside the Bombers (2-8) in non-league play. Brody Bennett’s two hits and three runs and Nate McKnight’s two RBI also aided Le Roy, which trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring four times in both that frame and the sixth. Chase Logue’s two hits and one RBI paced A-O.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8-5, Charleston 3-6. This Apollo Conference doubleheader wound up as a split between the visiting Bulldogs (13-3) and the Trojans. Blake Wolters threw an efficient six innings in the Game 1 win for M-S, striking out 10 batters while allowing one earned run on two hits. Wolters helped his own cause with two hits and two runs scored as a batter. Tyson Finch went 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run, and both Carter Johnson and Alex McHale drove in two runs, as well. In Game 2, the Bulldogs nearly pulled off a comeback by scoring three times in the top of the seventh inning to make the score 6-5. Finn Randolph drove in two runs for M-S in the nightcap, while Johnson posted three hits, one RBI and two runs.
➜ Oakwood 12, Attica (Ind.) 1. A four-run top of the first inning got the visiting Comets (11-3-1) off on the right foot against an out-of-state foe, leading to a five-inning win as a result. Grant Powell bashed two hits and drove in three runs from the leadoff spot for Oakwood, which claimed two hits and two RBI from Joshua Ruch plus two RBI from Chase Harrison. Brady Marcinko twirled a five-inning two-hitter on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out six.
➜ Unity 10-17, Hoopeston Area 0-2. The visiting Rockets (13-1-1) returned from Vermilion County with a nonconference doubleheader sweep of the Cornjerkers (4-11). Dane Eisenmenger threw five innings of two-hit ball in Game 1 for Unity, allowing three walks and striking out seven. He was backed by two hits and two runs apiece from Brock Suding and Aiden Porter. Grant Morgan and Preston VanDeVeer each had a hit for Hoopeston Area in the first loss. In Game 2, the Rockets’ Tyler Henry went 3 for 3 with two RBI and Easton Cunningham offered two hits and one RBI. This made a pitching winner of Brady Parr, who gave up three hits and struck out five in five innings of work. Ethan Steiner drove in a run for the Cornjerkers in the nightcap.
➜ Westville 13, Danville 2. The host Tigers (15-2) scored in each of the four innings they got to bat, overwhelming the Vikings (1-11) and pushing their win streak to nine games with this five-inning, nonconference victory. Drew Wichtowski clubbed two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Westville attack. Ethan McMasters went deep once as well, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Matthew Darling (two RBI) and Jonah Smith (two hits, one RBI, two runs) also stood out for the winners, with Darling throwing one hitless inning of relief. Jonathan Ireland drove in both of Danville’s runs, with Cameron Feuerborn and Payton Young each lashing two hits.
➜ Williamsville 9, Monticello 8. A furious comeback attempt by the host Sages (10-2) fell just short, as their five-run bottom of the sixth inning to tie the nonconference game was followed by Williamsville scoring once in the top of the seventh. Jacob Trusner cracked a home run and drove in four runs for Monticello. Eli Craft (3 for 3), Ike Young (2 for 4, two triples, two RBI) and Luke Teschke (2 for 4, one triple) also aided the Sages’ offense.
In softball
Prairie Central Round-Robin
➜ Dwight 12, Prairie Central 2. A 5-2 disadvantage entering the seventh inning spiraled for the host Hawks as they dropped their first of two games on the day.
➜ Prairie Central 13, Peoria Christian 3. The Hawks (4-7) recovered nicely from their earlier defeat by prevailing in their second game of the day. Lauren Hoselton launched a home run among three hits for Prairie Central, driving in five runs. Jules Woodrey picked up the pitching win, firing five strikeouts.
Tuscola Invitational
➜ Tuscola 21, Camp Point Central 5. The host Warriors began their own tournament with a convincing win in three innings, racking up 11 runs in the second frame alone. Izzy Wilcox homered among two hits, driving in five runs and scoring thrice for Tuscola. Alaina Smith also knocked a longball among two hits, driving in another five runs and scoring twice. Other top contributors for the Warriors included Ella Boyer (2 for 4, three RBI, three runs) and Ava Boyer (1 for 1, two walks, two RBI, two runs).
➜ Tuscola 14, Oakwood 0. This time it took five innings for the Warriors to prevail, as they bested the Comets in this matchup. Bayleigh Taylor shone in the circle for Tuscola, throwing all five innings and allowing five hits while striking out two. Addyson Ring finished 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs to lead the Warriors’ offense, which snagged home runs from Wilcox and Ella Boyer — each of whom drove in two runs, along with Emily Czerwonka.
➜ Marshall 16, Tuscola 2. The tournament ended on a down note for the host Warriors (8-6), as they dropped a five-inning decision. Wilcox drove in a run and Ava Boyer picked up two hits for Tuscola.
Nontournament
➜ Lexington/Ridgeview 16, Hoopeston Area 1. Alexa Bailey drove in a run and Maddie Barnes stole two bases for the visiting Cornjerkers (6-8), but they otherwise were shut down by the Minutemen in nonconference action.
➜ Monticello 11, Sullivan 10. Avery Schweitzer swatted a single in the bottom of the eighth inning for the host Sages (6-6), giving them a walk-off victory over Sullivan (7-5) in nonconference play. Monticello’s Marrissa Miller tied the game at 10 in the bottom of the seventh with a single. She finished the day 4 for 5 with two doubles. Sullivan dropped its third consecutive extra-innings game, but Maddy Probus and J’Nai Webb each hit a home run to help their team.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Herscher 6. Kat Short bashed a home run among two hits and drove in three runs as the visiting Spartans (10-7) picked up a nonconference win. Alyssa Acton slashed two hits for SJ-O to support the pitching of Timera Blackburn-Kelley, who struck out six batters in a complete-game effort.
➜ Unity 13, Salt Fork 3. Sophia Beckett went 3 for 3 with one walk, four RBI and two runs scored to propel the host Rockets (14-5) to their sixth win in a row, also ending a four-game win streak of the Storm (12-4). Ruby Tarr (2 for 3, one walk, two RBI, two runs) and Ashlyn Miller (1 for 2, two walks, two RBI) also boosted Unity’s offense, which gained two doubles, one RBI and one run from Jenna Adkins in this six-inning, nonconference win. Lindy Bates tossed four innings of relief for the victors, allowing two hits and striking out five. Kendyl Hurt, Karli McGee and Kailey Frischkorn each drove in one run for Salt Fork, with Hurt providing two hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 7, Decatur Lutheran 1. The host Conquering Riders (4-6-1) ended a three-match winless streak by dispatching a nonconference foe. Lucy Rutledge recorded a hat trick for ACS, also assisting on a goal. Emma Skowronski chipped in two goals, Liana Kauffman assisted on three tallies, and both Kauffman and Izzy Swanson made four keeper saves.
➜ Monticello 1, Danville 0. Elle Bodznick potted a first-half goal for the host Sages (8-3-2), who extended their win streak to four with a narrow nonconference triumph over the Vikings (4-6). Allison Nebelsick made that goal stand up with four keeper saves for Monticello.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Fairbury. Ridgeview/Lexington won the 10-team Prairie Central Invitational with 161 points, besting runner-up Bloomington Central Catholic (110). Cale Hoffman swept the hurdles races, winning the 110-meter event in 16.02 seconds and the 300s in 44.00. He also led off a winning 400 relay (44.82) and prevailed in triple jump (37 feet, 4 1/2 inches). Prairie Central, which placed third as a team (108 points), was led by Alexavier Kaufman winning both the 800 run (2 minutes, 13.55 seconds) and the 1,600 run (5:04.77). Blue Ridge’s Matt Schumacher swept the throwing events with first-place distances of 42-11 1/2 in shot put and 126-1 in discus.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Fairbury. Blue Ridge squeezed out a team championship in the 10-squad Prairie Central Invitational, producing 93 points to outlast runner-up Prairie Central (89). Alexis Wike won the 200-meter dash for the Knights with a time of 27.78 seconds, and Blue Ridge’s 3,200 relay quartet of Indra Nolan, Jasmine Petmecky, Mya Laidley and Anna Place also won (13 minutes, 49.39 seconds). Prairie Central’s Carmen Gradberg won the shot put contest at 29 feet, 11 1/4 inches, and the Hawks’ 1,600 relay contingent of Summer Bazzell, Brittney Slagel, Kamryn Jones and Yuri Vilchis took first (5:34.40). Vilchis added a win in the 3,200 run (17:38.49).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central won two of three doubles matches and staved off Richland County 5-4 in a dual at Spalding Park. Ezra Bernhard and Wade Schacht each won in singles and doubles play for the Maroons. Bernhard prevailed at No. 1 singles 6-7 (1), 7-6 (9), 10-6, while Schacht picked up the No. 3 singles win 6-0, 6-4. Schacht teamed with Abel Vines for the No. 1 doubles victory (6-3, 7-5), and Bernhard paired with Avi Rhodes for the 7-5, 4-6, 10-2 win at No. 3 doubles.