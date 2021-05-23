In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, St. Teresa 3. During the first of two games on the day, the Blue Devils handled St. Teresa in Tolono. Brody Sexton doubled twice among three hits and knocked in three runs for BHRA, and Rance Bryant also finished with three hits and three RBI. Weston Strawser scored three runs on two hits, as well.
➜ Champaign Central 4-4, Normal West 3-7. The host Maroons (18-7) split a Big 12 Conference doubleheader. Carter Hall drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to allow Central to walk off in Game 1. Ben Dickerson threw a complete game in the victory. The Wildcats produced three ninth-inning runs to win Game 2 in extras. Hall, Kendall Crawford and Jack Doubet each had two hits for the Maroons in the nightcap.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 12, Villa Grove/Heritage 8. A see-saw Lincoln Prairie Conference battle turned on a four-run top of the seventh from Decatur Lutheran, preventing the host Hawks (7-8) from snagging a win. Noah Davison’s two-hit, three-RBI day fueled the VG/H offense, which was further helped by Mason Wyant and Ryan Cheatham each recording two hits and Nick Coffin walking three times.
➜ Hoopeston Area 10-7, Herscher 7-11. The visiting Cornjerkers (3-11) split a nonconference doubleheader. Ryker Small (2 for 4, three RBI), Derek Drayer (2 for 4, two RBI) and Ben Brown (1 for 4, two RBI) played important roles during Hoopeston Area’s win.
➜ LeRoy 6, Salt Fork 0. Calvin Crawford and Ian Johnson combined on a no-hitter for the host Panthers (15-5) in their nonconference win versus the Storm (1-7). Crawford and Johnson each had six strikeouts, and they were supported by two-run doubles from both Ty Egan and Blake Roundtree.
➜ Tri-County 8, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Jack Armstrong completely stifled the opposition as the visiting Titans (2-3) dispatched the Broncos in an LPC meeting. Armstrong recorded 12 strikeouts in five innings pitched to key Tri-County’s success.
➜ Tuscola 10, Sullivan 7. The host Warriors (7-6) staved off a late rally from Sullivan (1-11), which scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning before Tuscola managed to shut the door. Dalton Addis stood out at the dish for the victors, homering among two hits, driving in two runs, scoring twice and walking twice. Easton Cunningham also bagged two hits for the Warriors during their Central Illinois Conference triumph. Jake Stewart swatted three hits and notched two RBI for Sullivan.
➜ Unity 11, St. Teresa 7. Damian Knoll doubled and drove in three runs for the host Rockets during the first of their two triangular games. Dillon Rutledge finished 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for Unity.
➜ Unity 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The host Rockets (9-4) stifled the Blue Devils (7-5-1) in the final game of a triangular with St. Teresa. Unity scored three times in the first inning to set the tone. Blake Kimball, Tyler Hensch and Cam Marvin each banked two RBI for the Rockets, while Rutledge tripled among three hits and scored three runs. BHRA’s Bryant hit a solo home run.
In softball
➜ Arcola 9, Sullivan 1. Keira Hohlbauch allowed no earned runs in a complete-game pitching performance for the visiting Purple Riders (10-6), who ran past Sullivan (3-9) in a nonconference tilt. Hohlbauch scattered eight hits and struck out eight while walking none in seven innings. KayLee Hohlbauch homered and drove in two runs for Arcola, which added two RBI each from Jacey Kessler and Elizabeth Humphrey on top of three hits from Ariana Warren. Annabella Brownlee drove in Sullivan's run and had two hits.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Argenta-Oreana 0. Makenzie Brown recorded a one-hit shutout for the host Knights (15-3), who have won 11 in a row after trumping the Bombers (8-3-1) during Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Brown struck out 15 batters for ALAH, and Alisha Frederick drove in three runs on two hits.
➜ LeRoy 11-2, Champaign Central 5-8. The host Panthers (16-10) overpowered the Maroons (4-16) in the opener of this non-league double-dip, but Central gained revenge in the nightcap. Tiffany Bargmann’s two hits and three RBI keyed the LeRoy attack in Game 1, while Danielle Bogle and Karlee Eastham each doubled twice among three hits apiece. Abby Boland’s three hits and two RBI were top marks for the Maroons in Game 1. The teams combined for just eight hits in the latter game, but Central made better use of its knocks. Nalani Ray and Annabelle Price each drove in two runs for Central, while the Panthers’ Haley Cox struck out 12 in seven innings pitched.
➜ Salt Fork 4-6, Villa Grove 3-8. A closely contested nonconference doubleheader between the Storm (4-10) and Blue Devils (8-12) saw each team earn a win. Host Salt Fork took the opener by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kendyl Hurt and Karlie Cain each drove in a run, Jaiden Baum notched two hits and Mackenzie Russell struck out 10 opponents in the circle to lead the Storm in the opener. Maci Clodfelder recorded two RBI for Villa Grove in the loss. Game 2 saw the Blue Devils’ Vanessa Wright double twice among four hits, drive in three runs and score two runs. Kaylee Arbuckle added two doubles and an RBI for Villa Grove in its win. Baum (two hits, two RBI) and Hurt (two hits, three runs) paced Salt Fork in Game 2.
➜ Tri-Valley 6, Clinton 0. The visiting Maroons (1-10) mustered just three hits in a nonconference setback, with Savanah Clifton, Heidi Humble and Ashley Armstrong each getting on base in that fashion.
➜ Tuscola 4, Meridian 1. The visiting Warriors (16-0) were in danger of suffering their first loss of the season, but a four-run top of the sixth inning prevented that from happening. Kaitlyn Reifsteck took care of the rest in the circle, winning her 15th game with a seven-strikeout showing in this Central Illinois Conference matchup.
➜ Unity 8, Maroa-Forsyth 1. Taylor Henry knocked in three runs for the host Rockets, who took down the first of their two triangular games. Maddie Reed added two RBI for Unity, while Ashlyn Miller scattered eight hits in a complete-game pitching effort.
➜ Unity 10, Richland County 3. Reed and Bridget Henry each drove in two runs as the host Rockets (15-1) swept a triangular. Erika Steinman’s two hits and three runs scored also helped Unity’s offense.
➜ Westville 1, Urbana 0. A pitchers’ duel went in favor of visiting Westville (11-6), which ended the five-game win streak of Urbana (7-8). Desi Darnell fired a one-hitter for Westville, and Halle Douglas scored the team’s lone run on a throwing error. Allison Deck pitching a complete-game three-hitter and had Urbana’s lone hit.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 6, Charleston 1. The host Maroons (9-4-1) produced this nonconference match’s first four goals en route to a victory. Sophia Adams finished with a hat trick for Central, Claudia Larrison put in two goals and Meg Rossow notched five keeper saves.
➜ Chatham Glenwood 4, Mahomet-Seymour 0. A nonconference battle between Class 2A’s No. 1 team and its No. 5 team went against the latter, as the visiting Bulldogs (12-2) suffered their first loss during their last 13 matches.
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Champaign. Danville (54 points), Centennial (50) and Champaign Central (45) fell behind Peoria Notre Dame (123), Bloomington (118) and Peoria Richwoods (99) in a Big 12 Conference meet at McKinley Field. The Vikings’ Hallee Thomas won the 100- and 300-hurdles in 14.80 seconds and 45.80 seconds, respectively. The Chargers grabbed event wins from Brooklynn Sweikar in the 400 dash (1 minute, 5.1 seconds) and Bella Ramshaw in the 800 run (2:26.40). The Maroons’ Sydney Gardner took second in the 400 dash, clocking 1:05.90.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. Centennial and Champaign Central battled for top honors in the Big 12 Conference tournament, with the Chargers’ 86 points besting the Maroons’ 79 — the latter mark matched by Normal Community. Centennial’s wins came from Max Braun at No. 1 singles, Lino Jo at No. 3 singles, the team of James Braun and Jo at No. 1 doubles and the duo of Max Braun and Chris Sarol at No. 2 doubles. Central’s triumphs came from Ezra Bernhard at No. 2 singles, Elliot Gulley at No. 4 singles and Avi Rhodes at No. 6 singles.
In wrestling
➜ At Mahomet. Four different Bulldogs won two contested matches on the day as Mahomet-Seymour defeated Springfield 48-24 and Centennial 48-15. Logan Hillard at 138 pounds, Cale Hillard at 160, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Colton Crowley at 285 all swept their matchups, while Stevie Pogue won a 195 match by fall in 7 seconds. Centennial’s Brandon Harvey was the lone Charger to win by fall in the dual with M-S, taking his 195 match in that fashion.