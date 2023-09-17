In volleyball
Blue Ridge Round Robin
Buffaloes fare well. Georgetown Ridge-Farm (7-10) went 3-1 on the day, defeating Tri-Point (25-14, 25-15), Blue Ridge (25-14, 25-10) and Ridgeview (25-20, 25-17). Ridgeview (4-14) went 2-2, besting Blue Ridge (25-22, 25-10) and Tri-Point (25-17, 25-12). The host Knights (3-13) went 0-4. Area players making the All-Tournament Team were the Buffaloes’ Milee Ellis, the Mustangs’ Claire Edwards and Makenzie Wesson and Blue Ridge’s Phoebe Reynolds.
Fieldcrest Invite
Timberwolves finish as runner-up. Cissna Park (13-2) was 4-1 to finish in second place. The Timberwolves bested Illini Bluffs (25-15, 25-19), Clinton (25-14, 25-15), St. Bede Academy (25-13, 25-19) and Olympia (25-19, 28-26). Addie Lucht, Sophie Duis and Brooklyn Stadeli led the team offensively with 56, 34 and 32 kills, respectively. Ava Morrical racked up 138 assists and eight aces. Morgan Sinn had 33 digs, and Stadeli had 30. Savannah Kaeb had nine blocks, and Duis added six.
Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival
Sabers tally two wins. St. Thomas More (10-6) went 2-2 to finish seventh overall. The Sabers’ wins came against Eureka (23-25, 30-28, 15-11) and Mendon Unity (25-21, 25-21). Shannon Monahan led the way with 46 kills, 32 digs, six blocks and four aces on the day. Addie Kerr tallied 65 assists, 25 digs and six aces. Julia Johnson had 22 kills, 18 digs and 16 assists. Audrey Gooding had 40 digs, and Sophia Hill added 10 kills and five blocks.
St. Anthony Invite
Rockets struggle. Unity (7-11) was 1-3 on the day, beating Arcola 22-25, 25-16, 15-11. Jillian Schlitter led the Rockets with 23 kills, 24 digs, 25 assists and six aces throughout the tournament. Lauren Shaw racked up 41 assists and 22 digs. Reagan Little had 16 kills and 18 digs, and Estella Dodd had 13 kills and 21 digs.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 2, Kankakee Trinity 1. The Conquering Riders (19-4) won a back-and-forth nonconference match 25-18, 23-25, 25-21. Addie Erwin had 17 digs, 15 assists and five kills. Phoenix Kelmel had 14 digs, six kills and four aces.
In boys’ soccer
Abingdon-Avon 2, Unity 1. The Rockets (3-3-1) took a tough home loss despite 11 saves from goalie Cole Saunders. Nolan Remole scored the team’s lone goal, assisted by Brendan Bachert.
Arthur Christian 5, Kankakee Trinity 0. The Conquering Riders’ (5-6-1) nonconference road matchup was all about Josh Skowronski. He scored all five goals, breaking the Arthur Christian record for goals in a single game and passing the 50-goal career mark to break the school’s career record.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Argenta-Oreana 1. The host Bunnies (10-1) beat the Bombers (8-4) for their sixth straight win behind two goals from Jacob Chittick and one each from Sid Pfoff and Zack Zbinden. Isaiah Johnson and Zbinden each had an assist. The Bombers (8-4) put up a fight, with Rylan Lawson scoring the team’s lone goal. Adrik McMillion had 10 saves, and Adam Scott had another five.
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Bloomington 0. Nolan Wheeler, Isaac Warren, Cohen Difilippo, Ethan Ramirez and Travis Hoffman all scored for the Bulldogs (6-1-4). Warren and Kai Jones each tallied two assists, and Brian Woodbury added one. Hayden Litteken’s three saves earned him the shutout.
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Chillicothe IVC 0. The Spartans (10-3) cruised to a win on the road to give them double-digit victories on the year. Alex Acosta, Zach Harper, Waylon Jones and Carter Turner all scored. Logan Mills had two assists, and Spencer Wilson and Davin Alvarez each added one. Goalie Jaxson Colvin saved all seven shots on goal to earn the shutout.
Watseka 4, Judah Christian 1. The host Tribe (1-6) fell to the Warriors (9-3) in a nonconference match. Braydon Mora scored the lone goal for Judah Christian.
In boys’ golf
Dragon Classic
Quick shines. In a 29-team, two-day battle at Perkin, Monticello finished 18th, and Champaign Central finished 25th. The Sages shot a two-day team score of 654. Maddux Quick led the team both days with a 70 and an 85. The Maroons had a total score of 677. Chris Timmons and Ben Bandy each shot a 78 on day one, and Timmons’ 79 led the way on day two.
Paris Invite
Spartans lead area teams. St. Joseph-Ogden finished seventh out of 14 teams, shooting a 360. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin recorded a 366 to place eighth. Westville was 11th (458), and Tri-County didn’t post an official score without enough golfers.
In boys’ cross-country
Angel Invite
Hooper paces Chargers. Centennial competed with 34 other schools in Wisconsin and finished with an incomplete final team score. Josh Hooper was the Chargers’ highest-placing individual in 60th with a time of 18:32.06.
Highland Invite
Maroons claim first. Champaign Central won the meet with a team score of 56. Caleb Mathias and Fynn Bright finished first and second, respectively, with times of 15:33.6 and 15:46.2. Close behind was Jakob Riley in fourth at 16:01.6.
Richard Spring Invite
Bulldogs show way. Mahomet-Seymour finished 40th out of 68 teams with a total score of 1,090. St. Joseph-Ogden placed 59th (1,594), Monticello was 61st (1,657) and Rantoul was 68th (2,002). The highest-placing area individual was the Bulldogs’ Augustus Gaudio in 91st with a time of 15:34.9.
Tuscola Classic
Foltz has big day. The host Warriors ran away with the 46th-annual Tuscola Classic with a team score of 69, 50 points clear of second place. Will Foltz led the Warriors in eighth place with a time of 16:28.31. Unity finished second (119), led by Eli Crowe in fifth (16:24.45). Uni High rounded out the top three (125), paced by Ross Kimme in 17th (16:52.53). Clinton took fourth (128) behind third-place finisher Drew Moser’s time of 15:55.87. Cerro Gordo/Bement was sixth (184), with Will Fuson (second — 15:51.57) and Dylan Howell (fourth — 16:22.87) leading the way. Heritage was eighth (216), led by Clark Roland in 16th (16:43.01). Prairie Central was 12th (275), led by Alexavier Kaufman in 20th (17:09.32). Villa Grove was 14th (333), led by Kurt Zimmerman in 12th (16:29.55). Sullivan was 16th (384), led by Johnathon Iacobazzi in sixth (16:25.31). Argenta-Oreana was 17th (498).
In girls’ cross country
Angel Invite
Scott, Chargers finish third. Centennial placed third out of 33 teams in Wisconsin with a total score of 125. The Chargers’ top three individual finishers were Farah Scott in eighth (20:01.77), Brooklynn Sweikar in ninth (20:16.16) and Brenna Hooper in 17th (20:53.47).
Highland Invite
Garrison keys Central. Champaign Central finished third with a team score of 130. Aleigha Garrison led the Maroons in fourth place with a time of 19:15.8.
Richard Spring Invite
Boyd fares best. Mahomet-Seymour placed 24th out of 61 teams with a total score of 758. Monticello finished 46th (1,241). Rantoul and St. Joseph-Ogden both had runners competing but not enough to post an official score. The top individual area finisher was the Bulldogs’ Ava Boyd in 23rd with a time of 17:43.2.
Tuscola Classic
Pound propels Rockets. Unity won the event for the seventh year in a row with a team score of 27, led by Mackenzie Pound in third (18:14.54) and Erica Woodard in fourth (18:28.03). Clinton took second (72) behind Lexi Lord’s fifth-place 18:35.02. Uni High placed fourth (117), paced by Cadence Scheunemann in 18th (21:01.81). Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished sixth (173). Tuscola was eighth (209), led by Kate Foltz in 17th (20:54.44). Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was ninth (220), and Prairie Central was 12th (314).
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Centennial competed with 15 other schools at the Charger Invite, including area teams Champaign Central (second — 434), Mahomet-Seymour (seventh — 176.5), Uni High (10th — 55), Urbana (11th — 53), Danville (12th — 36) and St. Thomas More (16th — 5). The host Chargers wound up in fifth place with 197 points). Local event winners included Central’s Olivia Terry in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.30) and Central’s Babette Bradley in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.38).