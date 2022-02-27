BOURBONNAIS — Danville track and field logged eight top-10 finishes on Saturday in the 17-team Olivet Nazarene Invitational, an indoor event conducted at the Perry Center on the school's campus.
Matthew Thomas was the top performer, providing a pair of runner-up results in boys' competition. He took second in both the 60-meter hurdles (8.89 seconds) and the pole vault (13 feet, 9 1/4 inches). Other Viking boys to finish in the top 10 of the respective events were Davari Boyd (seventh in long jump, 19-1 1/2) and Semaj Taylor (10th in shot put, 41-5 3/4).
On the girls' side of things, four Danville athletes recorded a top-10 event showing.
Neveah Jones and Mariyah Brown finished seventh in the 60 hurdles and high jump, respectively, with Jones clocking 10.66 and Brown leaping 4-7. Karena Mayfield added an eighth-place shot put toss of 28-7 3/4, and Allison Thompson notched 10th place in the 800 run with a time of 2 minutes, 44.96 seconds.
Hunt paces Chargers girls' track and field
ROCKFORD — Noelle Hunt picked up three top-10 finishes for Centennial girls' track and field during Saturday's Rockford Auburn Invitational, an indoor event.
Hunt placed second in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches, took fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 5.05 seconds and rated sixth in the 200 dash with a clocking of 28.22.
The Chargers added additional top-10 displays from Annika Blackburn (third in the 3,200 run, 13:11.00), Brooklynn Sweikar (eighth in the 400 dash, 1:06.53) and the 800 relay tandem of Jemima Nzeza, Sofia Hartmann, Lidia Feliciana and Monique Masengu (eighth in 2:04.44).