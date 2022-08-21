These are the prep highlights for Saturday, Aug. 20. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
URBANA — The Danville girls’ tennis team picked up another pair of dual wins on Saturday, with the Vikings defeating Lincoln-Way East 8-1 and O’Fallon 6-3 at Atkins Tennis Center.
The matches took the place of the Charger Invitational, which was canceled because of poor weather.
Danville dominated singles versus Lincoln-Way East, with Lexi Ellis (8-2), Anna Houpt (8-1), CiCi Brown (8-4), Reese Rundle (8-2) and Brooklynn Behrens (8-1) collecting points at Nos. 1-5 singles, respectively.
The pairing of Ellis and Houpt also won at No. 1 doubles via an 8-3 result. Josie Hotsinpiller and Towne, meanwhile, combined to earn an 8-2 win at No. 2, with Brown and Rundle joining forces to post an 8-2 win at No. 3.
Against O’Fallon, the Vikings received wins at No. 2 singles from Houpt (6-0, 6-0), while Towne (6-1, 6-0), Brown (6-0, 6-1) and Rundle (6-1, 6-2) also delivered wins in the Nos. 4-6 spots. Ellis/Houpt (8-2) and Brown/Rundle (8-2) tallied wins at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles, respectively, as well.
Urbana also took on Lincoln-Way East on Saturday and suffered a 5-0 defeat. The Tigers' pairing of Lorelie Yau and Halie Thompson had the day's most competitive match, dropping a 6-1, 6-4 decision at No. 2 doubles.