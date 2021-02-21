In boys’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Watseka 49. Elijah Tidwell and Asa Ray each converted four three-pointers for the host Blue Devils (7-2), who snared their fourth win in a row by dropping a nonconference foe in the Warriors (5-2). Tidwell finished with 23 points and Ray with 16 points for BHRA, which took in 14 points from Brett Meidel. Conner Curry‘s 15 points and Jordan Schroeder‘s 12 points keyed Watseka.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 61, Tri-County 52. Connor Brown led a trio of Broncos (6-2) in double figures, producing 19 points during a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory versus the Titans (0-5). Jessee Quick and Zach Rogers joined Brown on that plateau with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
➜ Centennial 56, Normal West 40. The host Chargers (2-2) used a 17-point third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a comfortable Big 12 win. Khailieo Terry scored all but one of his 22 points in the second half for Centennial, which took in nine points from David Laby and eight points from Jack Young.
➜ Clifton Central 48, Milford 46. The visiting Bearcats (7-3) were stunned by a buzzer-beating tip-in shot that felled them in this non-league event. Will Teig procured 13 points and seven rebounds for Milford, which added 11 points from Trey Totheroh and eight rebounds from Trace Fleming.
➜ Danville 65, Normal Community 49. Tevin Smith busted out for 29 points to key the visiting Vikings (4-1) to a Big 12 Conference triumph, with Nate Hoskins adding 11 points.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 70, Fisher 48. Landen Stalter and Jake Cochran each bucketed 18 points for the host Bunnies, but that wasn’t enough to slow their Heart of Illinois Conference competition. Cochran chipped in eight rebounds for Fisher, which acquired eight points from Kobe Bishop.
➜ Heyworth 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45. In an HOIC game that needed three overtime periods to decide a winner, the host Falcons (0-6) came up just short. Ethan Garard’s 13 points and Braden Roesch’s 10 points led GCMS in defeat.
➜ Hoopeston Area 62, Schlarman 50. Chris Catron generated 20 of his team-leading 24 points in the second half for the host Cornjerkers (1-5), who broke into the win column via a Vermilion Valley Conference success versus the Hilltoppers (2-3). Ben Brown‘s 18 points also aided Hoopeston Area’s offense. Jason Craig‘s 25 points for Schlarman paced all scorers and was backed by Josh Wright‘s nine points.
➜ Iroquois West 60, Tri-Point 24. The host Raiders (5-2) used a 23-0 run during the first quarter to pull away with a nonconference triumph. Ten different players boasted at least two points for IW, led by Ryan Tilstra‘s 17 points and seven points apiece from Jack McMillan, Aidan Tilstra and Cannon Leonard.
➜ LeRoy 39, El Paso-Gridley 35. Logan Petersen swished a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining to secure an HOIC win for the Panthers (8-0). Nate Perry’s 14 points and Mason Buckles’ 10 points also paved the way for LeRoy’s victory.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 52, Rantoul 32. The visiting Bulldogs (4-2) limited the Eagles (0-5) to eight second-quarter points and two fourth-quarter points during a nonconference triumph. Zach Travis and Luke Koller each boasted 13 points, with Koller adding eight rebounds, while Zach Carr dished out seven assists for M-S. Rantoul’s KeJaun Caradine (nine points) and Kwajyn Martin (six points) led their team’s scoring.
➜ Monticello 57, Warrensburg-Latham 39. Dylan Ginalick and Ben Cresap shared the primary scoring load for the host Sages (5-1) during a nonconference win, as Ginalick put down 15 points and Cresap produced 14 points. Joey Sprinkle‘s six points and nine rebounds also lifted Monticello, as did Jake Edmondson‘s eight points and six rebounds.
➜ Okaw Valley 71, Argenta-Oreana 23. The visiting Bombers (1-5) fell behind 23-6 in the first quarter and never recovered during an LPC defeat. Landon Lawson‘s seven points and Brock Lyerly‘s six points led A-O in scoring.
➜ Paris 61, Tuscola 52. Despite three players reaching double figures scoring, the visiting Warriors (7-1) suffered their first defeat of the season during a nonconference tilt. Cole Cunningham‘s game-best 15 points for Tuscola was powered by three three-pointers, while Jalen Quinn added 13 points and Grant Hardwick sank four three-pointers for all 12 of his points. The Warriors, who trailed just 39-38 through three periods, also received eight rebounds from Quinn and six boards from Hardwick.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 61, Champaign Central 50. Henry Hamelberg cooked up a 15-point effort for the host Maroons (3-3), whose Big 12 Conference opponent proved too potent offensively. Hamelberg was joined in double figures scoring by teammates Nate Allen (13 points) and Judd Wagner (12 points).
➜ Prairie Central 74, Plano 59. For the third time in as many days, the Hawks (5-1) went on the road and grabbed a win, this one in non-league play. Trey Bazzell’s 25-point, 12-rebound double-double also incuded seven assists for Prairie Central, which took in a career-high 21 points from Rylie Vaughan, a nine-point, 10-rebound outing from Andy Krenz and 11 rebounds from Cooper Palmore.
➜ Ridgeview 60, Olympia 45. Reece Ramirez filled up the buckets for the host Mustangs (2-8) during a non-league showdown, helping them end a five-game skid with his 26-point outing. Sean Nunamaker (11 points) and Zachary Cavinder (nine points) added important contributions for Ridgeview.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Robinson 43. Ty Pence’s 16 points, Evan Ingram’s 13 points and Andrew Beyers’ 12 points spurred the visiting Spartans (4-0) to a nonconference win.
➜ Salt Fork 47, Chrisman 46. Camden Smoot hit eight field goals to generate 16 points for the visiting Storm (4-1), which fended off the Cardinals (1-5) by the slimmest of margins in a VVC event. Colden Earles and Garrett Taylor each added 10 points for Salt Fork. Layne Smith‘s 13 points and Nic Eddy‘s 12 points paced Chrisman’s output.
➜ Unity 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47. Blake Kimball couldn’t be slowed for the visiting Rockets (1-5), who snapped their season-opening losing streak in a non-league win over the Panthers (3-2). Kimball connected on six three-pointers en route to 30 points for Unity, notching 15 of those in the fourth quarter. Tyler Hensch contributed nine points in support. For PBL, Kailin Gerdes drilled a trio of threes on his way to 11 points and Brett Giese added 10 points.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 63, Oakwood 60. Logan Nohren‘s 16 points topped the score sheet for the host Hawks (4-2), who won their fourth consecutive event during a nonconference meeting with the Comets (4-2). Carson Howard‘s 14 points and Nick Coffin‘s 12 points — the latter all from three-pointers — also keyed VG/H. Oakwood’s Josh Young led all scorers with 24 points, and teammate Brevin Wells netted 16 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 45, Cissna Park 20. The host Trojans (6-1) limited the Timberwolves (2-5) to 10 points across the final three quarters en route to a non-league victory. The A-P offense was keyed by Kyla Bulington (14 points) and Carlyn Crozier (12 points). Cissna Park’s Mikayla Knake tallied nearly all of her team’s points, finishing with 12.
➜ Danville 79, Normal Community 49. Erin Houpt put forth another monster scoring effort with 35 points for the host Vikings (2-1), who ran away with a Big 12 victory. Nau’tika Conaway threw down 20 points for Danville as well.
➜ Fisher 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46. Lacey Cotter tallied five of her 13 points in the final period to help the host Bunnies (2-7) end a five-game skid and hold off a Heart of Illinois Conference foe. Kallie Evans (12 points) and Mariah Sommer (eight points) also played sizable roles in the win.
➜ Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10. The host Falcons (1-5) couldn’t get their offense off the ground during an HOIC setback. Ashley Hyatt‘s four points topped GCMS’s scoring chart.
➜ Iroquois West 49, Tri-Point 32. Shelby Johnson and Ilyana Nambo each pierced double figures scoring for the host Raiders (3-2) during a non-league win. Johnson’s 13 points and Nambo’s 12 points showed the way for IW, which took in seven points from Shea Small.
➜ LeRoy 44, El Paso-Gridley 41. Callie Warlow bucketed five of her game-high 18 points in overtime to push the visiting Panthers (4-3) to their third victory in as many games, this one in HOIC action. Tiffany Bargmann put down a trio of three-pointers on her way to 17 points for LeRoy, whose scoring was rounded out by Grace Loy (nine points, 11 rebounds).
➜ Prairie Central 55, Unity 33. Mariya Sisco connected four times from beyond the arc on her way to 16 points for the visiting Hawks (4-3), who handled the Rockets (1-5) in an Illini Prairie Conference showdown and won their third consecutive game in the process. Ten different Prairie Central players cracked the scoring column, with Chloe Sisco‘s 12 points the team’s second-best mark. Unity, which was outscored 15-4 in the second period, received 12 points from Chloee Reed and 10 points from Taylor Henry.
➜ Salt Fork 56, Milford 25. Carsyn Todd put together a huge performance for the host Storm (6-0), banking 31 points to overshadow the entire offense of the Bearcats (5-3) in a game that did not count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Todd nailed four shots from distance among 11 field goals and was backed by Olivia Chew‘s 12 points. Milford’s Anna Hagan and Tiffany Schroeder each deposited six points.
➜ Sullivan 47, Mt. Zion 46. A close nonconference tilt throughout eventually went the way of host Sullivan (6-1), which grabbed its fourth win in a row. Jerra Goad‘s nine-point performance was capped by a last-second, game-winning layup, and Emily White contributed 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
➜ Tuscola 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 46. Brynn Tabeling was the only member of the Warriors (8-0) to score in the fourth quarter, churning out eight of her game-high 18 points to prevent a comeback from the Spartans (4-1) in nonconference action. Hope Dietrich and Marissa Russo each added eight points for Tuscola. SJ-O trailed 13-4 after one quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 40-33 through three periods but was spurred late by Taylor Wells, who potted four of her 15 points in the last quarter. Payton Jacob (eight points) and Ashlyn Lannert (six points) also chipped in.
➜ Watseka 68, Donovan 30. Kennedy McTaggart put together an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double for the visiting Warriors (6-0), who maintained perfection with a nonconference win. Natalie Schroeder contributed 16 points and six boards for Watseka, which outscored its foe 28-9 in the second quarter.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Champaign. Holden Siena was involved with four event victories for host Centennial during a 100-79 triumph over Bloomington in a Big 12 dual. Siena won the 50-yard freestyle (23.97 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 18.96 seconds) in addition to serving on top-finishing relays in the 200 medley (1:49.40) and 200 freestyle (1:37.29). Cade McAndrew and Alex Geissler each took part in three event wins as well, with both competing on Centennial’s winning 200 medley unit. McAndrew led the 100 butterfly (57.09) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.59), while Geissler paced the 100 backstroke (1:01.91) and was on the 200 freestyle relay.
➜ At Urbana. The host Tigers won seven of 12 events and surged past Danville, Peoria and Peoria Manual 342-142-82-13 in a Big 12 quadrangular at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Kian Banihashem and Willem Alleyne each played a part in three event victories for Urbana — Banihashem in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 46.54 seconds), 200 freestyle relay (1:46.60) and 400 freestyle relay (4:22.72), and Alleyne in the 100 butterfly (1:07.90) and the two aforementioned relays. The runner-up Vikings were paced by Alexander Faulkner and William Bruett. Faulkner won the 200 freestyle (1:56.98) and 100 backstroke (1:03.20), Bruett pulled ahead in the 50 freestyle (25.40) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.93), and both athletes served on a first-place 200 medley relay.
