In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43. Ty Pence earned tournament MVP honors, while Evan Ingram was also named to the all-tournament team as the host Spartans (5-0) claimed the championship. Quinten Day repped the Knights (4-1) on the all-tournament team as their unbeaten start came to an end.
Oakwood 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. Oakwood bounced back from a narrow loss to the Spartans on Wednesday with a third-place victory on Saturday to finish the tournament 3-1. Josh Young made the all-tournament team as Oakwood (8-2) dropped the Buffaloes to 2-6. Cale Steinbaugh also was an all-tournament selection for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
La Salette 48, Schlarman 47. The Lions (3-6) edged out the Hilltoppers in a thrilling fifth-place game thanks to Joe Martin’s 19 points along with Joe De Artola’s 15 points (five made three-pointers). CL Dye (19 points) and Jason Craig (12 points) both led the way for Schlarman (2-7).
Cissna Park 49, Watseka 38. Gavin Savoree put up a team-high 12 points and Malaki Verkler, Gavin Spitz and Tyler Neukomm had 10 points apiece to help the Timberwolves (1-4) win the seventh-place match in St. Joseph. Braiden Walwer’s 13 points led the Warriors (2-4).
Brownsburg (Ind.) Shootout
Gary (Ind.) 21st Century 80, Tuscola 59. Loyola Chicago signee Jalen Quinn poured in 30 points and Preston Brown added nine points, as the Warriors (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season against an out-of-state opponent.
Marion Shootout
Christian County (Ken.) 64, Champaign Central 43. Tashawn Butler scored 15 points as the Maroons (0-2) fell to the Colonels in Marion. Axel Baldwin tacked on 10 points, while Maurice Thomas brought down eight boards in the loss.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 33, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30. The Conquering Riders (2-4) toughed out a narrow win in a balanced effort. Brock Helmuth scored a game-high eight points, while Jaden Mast and Gabe Smith each added six points.
Chrisman 53, Heritage 48. Dyas Miller’s 23 points, Triston Lemkuhl’s 15 points and Colton Brazelton’s 11 points led the way for the Cardinals (1-5) in the home win. Brodie Meneely had a team-high 11 points for the Hawks (1-5).
Clifton Central 53, Hoopeston Area 42. The Cornjerkers (1-4) hung around, but couldn’t get it done on Saturday against Clifton Central (3-2) in nonconference play. Anthony Zamora (10 points), Nick Hofer (nine points) and Preston Van de Veer (eight points) led the way for Hoopeston.
Iroquois West 58, Tri-Point 44. The Raiders moved to 5-1 on the season with a 14-point road victory. Sam McMillan (24 points, six rebounds), Cannon Leonard (16 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks) and Lucas Frank (seven points, seven rebounds, five assists) were the top contributors for IW during its victory.
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mt. Zion 45. Blake Wolters had 21 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Quenton Rogers added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to help the Bulldogs (3-3) take care of business on their home court.
Monticello 59, Marshall 35. Dylan Ginalick put up 20 points and five rebounds to key a dominant home win by the Sages (4-0). Ben Cresap (14 points) and Joey Sprinkle (eight points, six rebounds) also contributed to the win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Tri-Valley 31. The Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season as Kayden Snelling scored 12 points, while Brandon Knight and Keegan Busboom added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Elliot Johnson had 12 points for Tri-Valley (1-2).
Prairie Central 68, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48. The Hawks marched onto 6-0 on the year as five players scored in double figures. Dylan Bazzell and Levi Goad each scored 14 points, while Tyler Curl scored 12 and Drew Haberkorn and Camden Palmore both added 11. Andy Krenz added six points and led the team with 10 rebounds. For the Blue Devils (4-3), Braden Sackett scored 14 points, while Brett Meidel and Asa Ray each chipped in 11 points.
St. Teresa 65, Judah Christian 38. Aidyn Beck had 15 points and Evan Payan added 11 points in a road loss for the Tribe (1-5).
In girls’ basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement Walsh Tournament
Shelbyville 33, Shelbyville 28. The Broncos (3-4) lost a close one to the Rams in the championship as Jazzi Hicks led all scorers with 14 points and was named the tournament MVP. In CG/B’s 52-12 win over Uni High (5-5) earlier in the day, Hicks scored a game-high 19 points while Haley Garrett tallied 18 points.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 39, Kankakee Trinity Academy 27. Addie Erwin had a big night for the Conquering Riders, scoring 15 points to lead all scorers, while Chloe Mast added 12 points. Jodi Kuhns and Liana Kauffman each tacked on six points as Arthur Christian (4-4) got back to .500 on the year.
Fisher 42, Rantoul 35. Kallie Evans had 21 points for Fisher, while Paige Hott also had five points as the Bunnies (3-6) bested Rantoul in a nonconference matchup. Tashay Jackson-Roper had 19 for Rantoul, while Italy Autman added seven points.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Flanagan-Cornell 36. Sophia Ray and Cally Kroon both hit double figures for the Falcons (1-6) in their road victory. Ray had 20 points, while Kroon put up 12 in the Heart of Illinois Conference win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Oakwood 25. The Spartans (6-1) won easily on the road thanks to balanced scoring with Ella Armstrong (13 points), Payton Jacob (10), Ashlyn Lannert (nine) and Alyssa Hamilton (eight) all contributing to the cause. Kalie Tison had a team-high nine points for the Comets (2-6).
Watseka 54, Herscher 32. The Warriors (7-0) continued their strong start as Allie Hoy scored 15 points to lead them over Herscher. Sydney McTaggart scored 12 points and brought down six rebounds for Watseka, and Addi Edwards also had an active role, totaling 11 points and six boards. The victory marked career win No. 500 for Watseka coach Barry Bauer, who is in his 27th season with the Warriors.
In wrestling
At Covington (Ind.). Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac went 2-3 in duals on the day, narrowly falling to Benton Central (Ind.) (42-39) and Covington (Ind.) (45-36). The Blue Devils edged Tri-County (Ind.), 43-42, with wins from Gracie Pattison (106), Landen Toellner (113), Gavin Golden (126), Evan Parish (132), Donovan Gudauskas (138), Logan Hughes (145) and Hunter Wilson (285). The Blue Devils also beat Lafayette Central (Ind.), 54-27, and lost to Parke Heritage (Ind.), 48-3
At Fairbury. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher went 3-1 at the Prairie Central duals, defeating Monticello 48-30, Riverton 49-17 and Hoopeston Area 39-30. The Falcons lost 36-33 to the host Hawks in match round two. Carson Maxey (138), Kellen DeSchepper (160), Braylen Kean (170), Aiden Sancken (182), Markus Miguel (285), Jakob Howell (113) and Shawn Schlickman (120) all picked up wins via fall for GCMS/Fisher in the first match against the Sages, who received pinfall wins from Jaxon Trent at 145 and Cal Spence at 152.
In the second match between the Falcons and host Prairie Central, the host Hawks picked up pinfall victories from the likes of Ayden Mackey (152), Owen Steidinger (182) and Mekonnen Steidinger (132) to key a three-point win.
Carter Kallal (152), Kean (170), Sancken (182), Cohen Kean (285), Howell (113), Schlickman (120) and Corbin Ragle (132) all scored wins for GCMS/Fisher against Riverton.
In the Falcons’ final match of Saturday against Hoopeston Area, GCMS/Fisher came away with pinfall wins from Miguel at 285, Schlickman at 120 and Ragle at 132 with Altin Nettleton also delivered an 8-6 victory via decision at 145.
Hoopeston Area was led by Angel Zamora at 160 and Ethan Schwartz at 152, both of whom picked up wins by pinfall.
At LeRoy. Urbana knocked off St. Joseph-Ogden, 33-24, in a dual match at the LeRoy Quad. Eleven of 14 matches were decided via forefits, including four double forfeits. In the contested matches, Leo Dougan won a 12-9 decision at 145 pounds for the Tigers against Matt Falls of the Spartans, while SJ-O’s Conrad Miller and Quincy Jones both collected wins via pinfall, as Miller defeated Paul Collins in 22 seconds at 160 and Jones defeated Armando Rodriguez in 2:01.
In boys’ swimming and diving
At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour outpaced Charleston, St. Thomas More and Lincoln during a four-team dual, as the Bulldogs finished with 140 points to surpass Charleston (95). The Sabers finished third with 33 points. Aron Varga was a big reason for M-S’s success as he set school records in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.62) and 100 backstroke (59.10). Varga also joined up with Owen Kearns, Carter Logsdon and Caden Raquel to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.22). The quartet of Varga, Raquel, Kearns and Aaron Smith also claimed the 400 free relay in 4:18.37. Logsdon also won the 200 free for the Bulldogs in 2:17.50. STM, which was competing in a boys' meet for the first time in more than five years, received its best results from Blake Bermingham (second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke).
At Danville. Urbana picked up wins in 10 of the 12 events during its 138-26 victory in a dual meet against Danville. Jesse Wald won both the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 2.45 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:21.32) for the Tigers, who also received individual wins from Willem Alleyne (50 freestyle; 24.25 seconds), Sam Birdsley (100 free; 1:02.23), Patrick Sweeney (500 free; 6:52.47) and Ian Peters (100 breaststroke; 1:21.97). Alleyne, Birdsley, Wald and Luke Pankau also joined forces to take the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.28. Pankau also helped Urbana claim the 400 free relay win alongside Peters, Zach Menard and Deniz Schlieker (4:19.11). The Vikings’ two event wins both came from Alexander Faulkner in the 200 free (1:52.46) and 100 backstroke (59.28).