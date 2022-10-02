In football
➜ Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7. The visiting Cornjerkers kept their playoff hopes intact with a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference win. Anthony Zamora went 8 of 16 for 86 passing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 71 rushing yards on eight carries. He also caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kollin Asbury as Hoopeston Area/A-P (2-4) scored 30 points in the second quarter to take a 38-0 halftime lead against the Buffaloes (0-6). Ayden Larkin (53 rushing yards on 11 carries), Asbury (36 receiving yards on three catches) and Grant Morgan (33 receiving yards on three catches) also chipped in offensively for the Cornjerkers. Collin Young led the Hoopeston Area/A-P defense with nine tackles.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 9. A 30-point second quarter allowed the host Bearcats to cruise to a win and stay undefeated in 8-man action. Tyler Neukomm rushed for 138 yards on 24 carries and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass to highlight what Milford/Cissna Park (6-0) did offensively. Quarterback Saywer Laffoon went 2 of 5 for 73 passing yards, but his most important contribution with the Bearcats happened by rushing for 109 yards on 13 carries.
➜ St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman 0. St. Thomas More wasted little time taking control of this 8-man game in Danville, darting out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looking back. Quarterback Matt Delorenzo went 3 of 5 for 133 yards, with all three of his completions resulting in touchdowns: a 25-yard score and a 55-yard score to Ben Horn and a 55-yard score to August Christhilf. DeLorezno also contributed with his feet for the Sabers (4-2) in their third straight win by returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and adding a 42-yard touchdown run. Schlarman quarterback Chris Brown paced the Hilltoppers (3-3) with 45 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 31 yards, with Jerry Reed collecting all of the receptions, but it wasn’t enough as Schlarman saw its three-game win streak come to an end.
➜ Westville 33, Oakwood 19. Oakwood led 7-6 after the first quarter, but the visiting Tigers rallied after that to claim a VVC victory. Landen Haurez led the way for Westville (4-2) in the win by rushing for touchdowns from 58, 2, 5 and 24 yards. Ethan McMasters added an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to help matters for the Tigers that gave Westville a 21-13 lead with less than two minutes to go before halftime. Oakwood quarterback Dalton Hobick completed 8 of 13 passes for 115 yards and added 123 rushing yards on 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 46 and 49 yards. Alec Harrison (two catches for 44 yards) and Tanner Pichon (three catches for 35 yards) were Hobick’s favorite targets for the Comets (2-4).
In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Kankakee Trinity 1. The Conquering Riders rallied for a three-set home win, topping Trinity 20-25, 25-21, 25-22. Selah Gregory (16 kills) and Liana Kauffman (11 kills) each supplied strong offensive performances in the win, while Addi Erwin handed out 23 assists and Deanna Graber made 21 digs for ACS (19-7).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 5, Kankakee Trinity 0. The Conquering Riders relied on a hat trick from Josh Skowronski, along with one goal apiece from Cole Gabriels and Asa Binion, to register their eighth consecutive victory. Gabriels, Ethan Petersheim and Caleb Whitchurch each added an assist, with Caden Henry making eight saves in goal for ACS (13-10).
➜ Champaign Central 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Isaac Fisher scored the game-winning goal, converting in the 65th minute, to break a 2-2 tie and give the visiting Maroons a solid nonconference win against the Bulldogs (12-4-1). Diego Zarco finished with two assists for Central (15-1-2), including one on Fisher's goal. Tim Ngugi scored one goal and recorded an assist on Abel Vines' goal that staked Central to a 2-0 lead. Nolan Wheeler scored both goals for the Bulldogs, with Nick Tjahjadi and Carson Reed picking up assists.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Reed-Custer 0. Isaiah Johnson scored a pair of goals for the host Bunnies (15-4-1) as they won for the fourth time in a row via a nonconference victory. Seth Kollross assisted on both of those tallies and scored once later for Fisher/GCMS, which collected two assists from Zach Barnes and a one-goal, one-assist day from Chase Minion. Spencer Kleist scored the other goal to support Sid Pfoff‘s three-save shutout.
➜ Kankakee Bishop McNamara 7, Watseka 1. The host Warriors trailed 4-1 at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback in the nonconference loss, the fifth straight defeat for Watseka (7-13).
➜ Monticello 8, Chillicothe IVC 0. The Sages made long trip to Chillicothe and came home with an Illini Prairie Conference road win. Cohen Neighbors, Biniam Lienhart and Jack Tanner all scored two goals for Monticello (15-3) in its fifth straight win.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Judah Christian 0. The visiting Comets (17-3-2) extended their win streak to four matches with a nonconference shutout of the Tribe (2-10-1). Grant Powell and Saul Carrillo each found the back of the net twice for O/SF, with Powell adding one assist. Reef Pacot scored a goal and assisted on two others, Macen Phillips scored once and chipped in an assist, and Joshua Ruch made two saves on the clean sheet. Judah’s Bradley Lacine came up with 17 saves.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Oakwood. Rantoul’s Aiden Pacunas completed the 3-mile Kickapoo State Park course in 17 minutes, 12.48 seconds to place first individually at the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational. That helped the Eagles (65 points) to third place in the team standings, behind champion Heyworth (31) and La Salette (38). The runner-up Lions were led by Marco Cruz (third place, 17:35.05), John Brauner (fifth, 17:56.28) and Luke Pedry (eighth, 18:09.40). Rantoul also received a 14th-place time from Eli Wilhelm (18:51.81) and a 17th-place clocking from Eli Neitzel (18:56.01). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (107 points), St. Thomas More (137) and Schlarman (160) rounded out the team standings. Each was led, respectively, by Josh Gernand (ninth, 18:10.87), Joseph Ulozas (22nd, 19:39.09) and Jack Barber (31st, 21:08.16). Other local individuals inside the top 20 were Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Seth Ellis (seventh, 18:02.63) and Hoopeston Area’s Eli Hasting (18th, 19:02.66).
➜ At Peoria. Champaign Central placed fourth as a squad in the 41-team Class 1A/2A Peoria Invitational, conducted at Detweiller Park, as the Maroons’ 215 points placed them behind only Chicago Mather (172), Normal U-High (152) and Marion (136). Caleb Mathias placed 10th individually for Central out of 292 athletes, clocking a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 20.75 seconds. Teammate Nick Bonn offered a 22nd-place finish of 15:37.54, and Fynn Bright cracked the top 50 with a 42nd-place outing of 16:01.91. Urbana placed 18th as a unit with a 443 score, paced by Julio Angrave‘s 54th-place time of 16:10.05 and Hudson Coady‘s 78th-place output of 16:32.34.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Oakwood. Salt Fork student Macie Russell traversed her home layout — the 3-mile Kickapoo State Park course — in 20 minutes, 12.68 seconds to earn first place at the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational. St. Thomas More and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin were the lone programs to record team scores, with the Sabers’ 20 points better than the Blue Devils’ 35. STM was powered by the quartet of Paige Stark (second place, 20:35.98), Emily Anand (fourth, 21:15.75), Skyler Anderson (fifth, 21:16.12) and Fran Williamson (seventh, 22:08.37). BHRA’s leading runners were Aleah Potter (third, 20:43.89) and Addi Hensold (ninth, 23:02.23). Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Leah Phipps (sixth, 21:56.97), Rantoul’s Anna Quinlan (ninth, 22:26.02) and STM’s Izzy Jimenez (10th, 23:48.11) rounded out the individual top 10.
➜ At Peoria. Champaign Central and Urbana placed 18th and 23rd, respectively, in the 34-program Class 1A/2A Peoria Invitational, held at Detweiller Park. The Maroons tallied 491 points, fueled by Kennedy Ramshaw‘s 63rd-place 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 44.93 seconds and Kitty Miller‘s 88th-place result of 20:18.57. The Tigers produced 655 points on the back of Maya Stori‘s 80th-place finish (20:06.49) and Abby Fairbanks‘ 84th-place time (20:10.76).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. Five first-place finishes propelled Danville to win the 13-team Purple and Gold Invitational. The Vikings produced two doubles champions, with Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller winning the No. 2 doubles bracket, with teammates Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown winning the No. 3 doubles draw. In singles play, the depth of the Vikings showed through as Brown at No. 4 singles, Rundle at No. 5 singles and Brooklynn Behrens at No. 6 singles all won their respective brackets.