In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 17-11, Danville 3-4. Champaign Central’s Ben Dickerson struck out six in his five-inning no-hitter to help the Maroons win game one against Big 12 rivals Danville, and Leo Severin had three innings of no-hit action in another run-shortened victory in game two. Jack Doubet and Matthew Currey drove in four runs apiece for Central (11-4) in game one, while Nate Allen and Jake Munroe scored three runs apiece in game two. Danville’s Jayden Gray and Cameron Feuerborn each drove in a run in game one for the Vikings (1-7).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11-15, North Vermillion (Ind.) 3-5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm followed up its first win of the season Wednesday with two more in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at North Vermillion. Cale Steinbaugh went 2 of 2 with two RBI to lead the Buffaloes (3-3) in game one in addition to his two runs scored and five stolen bases. Conor Cavanaugh pitched a complete game for the game two win and struck out four.
➜ Kankakee Bishop McNamara 8, Milford 4. Milford worked its way back into Saturday’s game after Bishop McNamara took an early four-run lead, but the Bearcats had no answer for three runs in the top of the seventh from the Fightin’ Irish. Chase Clutteur went 2 of 4 at the plate for Milford (4-3), and Sawyer Laffoon was 1 of 4 with two RBI in the loss.
➜ LeRoy 13, El Paso-Gridley 1. LeRoy jumped all over El Paso Gridley with a seven-run first inning — thanks in a large part to an inside-the-park grand slam by Blake Roundtree — and never looked back in the Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Ian Johnson got the win for the Panthers (10-2) after giving up zero runs and striking out five in four innings.
➜ Paris 17-3, Villa Grove/Heritage 1-2. Paris snapped Villa Grove/Heritage’s three-game winning streak thanks to 18 hits and 20 runs in a doubleheader sweep. Nick Coffin had VG/H’s lone hit in game one, and Carson Howard drove him in. Howard was also 2 of 2 with an RBI in game two for the Hawks (6-3).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Decatur St. Teresa 6. PBL needed every bit of its seven-run third inning to fend off St. Teresa’s comeback attempt with two runs in each of the last two innings. Gavin Coplea was 2 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Panthers, while Brett Giese knocked a solo home run and Kurtis Adkins tripled and drove in two runs in the win.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Decatur St. Teresa 0. St. Teresa couldn’t touch St. Joseph-Ogden’s Crayton Burnett. Literally. The Spartans’ Illinois-bound ace struck out 12 in a five-inning perfect game, as SJ-O cruised to its first win of the day. Burnett got plenty of run support, with Tyler Altenbaumer leading the way with a 4 of 4 showing with three doubles and four RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Burnett came through for St. Joseph-Ogden in a different way to beat PBL, driving a one-out single to right field and score Xander Rieches for the walk-off win. Zach Martinie got the win in relief for the Spartans (15-2) after Hayden Brazelton struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings. Charlie Pound went 2 of 3 at the plate to pace the Panthers (7-3).
➜ Unity 8, Rantoul 0. Unity starter Blake Kimball was lights out, striking out 11 and giving up just two hits and zero walks in the Rockets’ second Illini Prairie Conference victory of the week. Kimball got plenty of run support, too, as Dillon Rutledge went 1 of 4 with three RBI for Unity (5-1) and Thomas Cler was 1 of 4 with two RBI. Bryce Sjoken took the loss for Rantoul (2-5).
➜ Watseka 13, Salt Fork 4. Watseka scored seven runs in the first three innings before Salt Fork even got on the board, and the Warriors cruised to the nonconference victory. Maddux Rigsby went 3 of 4 with a triple and four RBI to lead Watseka (4-3). Simon Hodolitz drove in three runs of his own for the Warriors, while Conner Bell and Conner Curry had two RBI each. Zach Gritten was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Storm (0-3).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 4, Centennial 0. Sophia Adams got Champaign Central on the board early with a goal just 4 minutes into Saturday’s match. Lainey Somers followed up with a hat trick, and the Maroons (4-2) won their third straight match against city rivals Centennial (0-6).
➜ Uni High 5, Monticello 2. Uni High’s Mikayla Blanke had her hat trick by halftime and then added two more goals after the break to provide all of the firepower for the Illineks (3-1). Uni High goalkeeper Raneem Saadah made five saves in the win.
In softball
➜ Arcola 8-13, Armstrong-Potomac 3-2. Arcola scored in six of seven innings in its rather straightforward opener against Armstrong-Potomac and then pulled off the doubleheader sweep in a run-shortened five innings in game two. KayLee Hohlbauch threw a pair of complete games, striking out 13 in the opener and six in game two. Delaney Melton, Keira Hohlbauch and Hohlbauch drove in two runs each in game two for the Purple Riders (6-2). Denley Heller was 1 of 3 with two RBI for the Trojans (2-2) in game one and 1 of 1 with a double and two RBI in game two.
➜ LeRoy 9, El Paso-Gridley 4. LeRoy scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to provide more than enough cushion in its win against Heart of Illinois Conference rivals El Paso-Gridley. Lauren Bossingham led the Panthers, going 1 of 2 with three RBI, and Danielle Bogle tripled as part of her 2 of 2 performance at the plate with a run scored and two RBI.
➜ LeRoy 11, Athens 5. LeRoy and Athens traded run-scoring half innings to start the game, but the Panthers put away its second win of the day with a four-run fifth inning. Lynsee Clow and Bogle drove in three runs each in the win, while Bogle, Tiffany Bargmann and Emily Bogema had two hits apiece for the Panthers (11-5).
➜ Macon Meridian 12, Salt Fork 3. Salt Fork scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Meridian had the immediate answer with 10 runs in the next 2 1/2 innings for the win. Mackenzie Russell was 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI for the Storm in the loss.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 10, Clinton 1. Clinton found itself down six runs after just one inning and couldn’t recover in the nonconference loss. Savanah Clifton paced the Maroons (0-5), going 1 of 3 at the plate and driving in their only run in the fourth inning.
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 10-14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-3. Georgetown-Ridge Farm struggled in its delayed season-opening doubleheader after three prior postponements, managing six hits and three runs in two losses at North Vermillion. Trinity Collins went 2 of 3 with an RBI to lead the Buffaloes (0-2) in the second game of the doubleheader.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12-9, Urbana 0-4. PBL opened its season after one postponement and seven cancellations with a doubleheader sweep of Urbana. Lorena Arnett was 3 of 4 with three RBI and three stolen bases to lead the Panthers (2-0) in game one, while Maddy Foellner went 3 of 4 with five RBI in the game two victory. Lorilie Yau had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored to lead the Tigers (2-6) in game one, and Ava Leming led the way in game two with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Salt Fork 6. St. Joseph-Ogden fended off a late comeback attempt from Salt Fork, with the storm scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, to win its first game Saturday. Kennedy Hudson homered, stole four bases and scored two runs for the Spartans, while Addy Martinie chipped in two hits in the win. Brynlee Keeran led Salt Fork (1-5) with three hits and four RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Macon Meridian 9. A six-run fifth inning ended the back-and-forth shootout and secured a 2-0 day for St. Joseph-Ogden with the nonconference win against Meridian. Shayne Immke was 4 of 5 with two doubles and three RBI to pace the Spartans (13-5). Maggie Ward and Addy Martinie, who homered, also drove in four runs apiece in the SJ-O win.
➜ Unity 5-2, Illinois Valley Central 2-1. Unity ran its winning streak to 10 games to start the season with Saturday’s Illini Prairie Conference sweep of IVC. Taylor Henry pitched a complete game in the opener and struck out 12, while Grace Renfrow provided the run support for the Rockets (10-0) going 2 of 2 with a triple and two RBI. Taylor Joop had two hits and Madeline Reed drove in a run in the game two win.
➜ Watseka 7, Milford 6. Watseka upped the ante on late game drama with three-run home run from Kennedy McTaggart and Allie Hoy‘s infield single for a walk-off winner against Milford. The Warriors (3-2) needed all that after Milford’s Brynlee Wright capped hitting for the cycle with a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh. Wright drove in five runs for the Bearcats (2-3) in the loss.
➜ Westville 13-19, Iroquois West 0-0. Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey finished off her ridiculously impressive with a pair of run-shortened perfect games against Iroquois West. Sabalaskey, who had a no-hitter Monday and another perfect game Wednesday, struck out 14 in five innings in game one and then eight more in game two for the Tigers (6-4). Sabalaskey also had a home run and three RBI in game one, while Lydia Gondzur, Halle Douglas and Sabalaskey drove in three runs each in game two.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial dropped just one doubles match and one more in singles action in its 7-2 Big 12 victory against Normal. James Braun was nearly perfect in a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles for the Chargers, while Max Braun and Ben Kirby gutted out a 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High won two of three doubles matches and had a similar upper hand in singles action to beat Normal U-High 6-3. Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop teamed up for a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles for the Illineks and then won 7-5, 7-6(6) and 7-6(2), 7-6(1) at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Fisher. Fisher’s Jaylin White swept the sprints Saturday, although he had to share first place in the 200-meter dash with LeRoy’s Jack Edmundson in an unscored, four-team meet. White and Edmundson both ran 24.6 seconds to tie in the 200, while White took first in the 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds. LeRoy’s Jacob Oliver won the discus with a throw of 104 feet, 6 inches, and Fisher’s Dalton Smith cleared 5-10 to win the high jump.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Fisher. LeRoy was the top area finisher in Saturday’s unscored, four-team meet with three first-place finishes. Emmy Tarr won the 400-meter dash for the Panthers in 1 minute, 10 seconds, while Grace Loy took first in the 800-meter run (3:01.9) and Lily Monigold won the 1,600-meter run (6:20.5).
➜ At Rantoul. Unity won five events and held off St. Joseph-Ogden by 30 points to win the Rantoul Invite with a team score of 154. Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello tied for third, Clinton finished fifth, Danville sixth, Champaign Central seventh, St. Thomas More eighth, Urbana ninth and Rantoul 10th as the area’s top girls’ programs squared off.
Unity was strong on the track and in the field events. Erica Woodard won the 3,200-meter run for the Rockets in 12 minutes, 7.47 seconds, while Gracie Cox had a dominating first-place finish in the discus with a mark of 129 feet, 3 inches. SJ-O also won five events, with Payton Carter clearing 11-0 in the pole vault and Raegan Crippen going 31-6 to win the triple jump. Danville’s Halle Thomas was the only double event winner, sweeping the hurdles with a winning time of 15.22 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 47 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
In wrestling
➜ At Lawrenceville. St. Joseph-Ogden dropped a pair of matches on the road, losing 36-30 to Lawrenceville and 72-6 to Vandalia on Saturday. Garrett Denhart won by pinfall in 50 seconds for the Spartans at 138 pounds against Lawrenceville. SJ-O’s lone win against Vandalia came at 126 pounds with Dakota Pinaire winning by pinfall in 3:57.
➜ At Mount Zion. Unity dominated its matchup with host Mount Zion, winning 11 of 14 individual bouts for a 60-15 victory. Ben Gavel had easily the most impressive win for the Rockets, earning a pinfall victory at 132 pounds in just 13 seconds. Mike Jancola also won by pinfall at 285 pounds in 1:00.
➜ At Sandwich. Prairie Central won four of six matches wrestled, but lost its 36-36 match to Sandwich on the sixth tiebreaker criteria because of four forfeits. The Hawks finished their day 0-2 after also losing 40-30 to Yorkville. Donavan Lewis, Connor Steidinger and Brandon Hoselton each had pinfall victories in both matches.