In football
➜ Centennial 28, Peoria Notre Dame 20. With his team trailing 20-7 at halftime in a Big 12 Conference matchup, running back Brandon Harvey took over for the visiting Chargers. He toted the ball for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Centennial started a season 7-0 for the first time since 1998 by rallying past the Irish. Kellen Davis was steady at quarterback for the Chargers, completing 7 of 11 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. The scoring toss was hauled in by Jacob Bailey, and Andre Miner added 60 rushing yards.
➜ Villa Grove 42, Sangamon Valley 0. The host Blue Devils (4-3) led 35-0 by halftime and cruised to a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory that moved them within one win of postseason qualification. Villa Grove permitted 117 yards of total offense, its defense powered by Luke Zimmerman‘s 11 tackles. Zimmerman also led the Blue Devils’ rushing attack on offense, carrying the ball 10 times for 154 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Layne Rund completed just 9 of 24 passes, but those conversions went for 194 yards and four scores. Brady Clodfelder had the hot hands catching Rund’s passes, hauling in five for 129 yards and three scores. Robert Fancher caught the other touchdown pass, and Rund found the end zone with his feet from 1 yard out for the Blue Devils’ other points.
In volleyball
Pana/Shelbyville Invitational
➜ Sabers finish perfect. St. Thomas More won the tournament championship — and now has won 11 consecutive matches overall — after defeating Shelbyville (26-24, 24-26, 15-10), Pana junior varsity (25-6, 25-18), Mt. Pulaski (18-25, 25-20, 15-11), Pana (25-19, 25-12) and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (25-20, 27-25). Julia Johnson neared triple digits for assists, finishing with 92 plus 23 kills for the Sabers (22-5). STM’s other statistical standouts were Shannon Monahan (52 kills, 28 digs), Claire Kennedy (53 digs), Erin Henkel (19 kills, 11 blocks) and Mallory Monahan (35 digs).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
➜ Bearcats top field. Milford won this tournament by last defeating Beecher 26-24, 25-23 to cap a 4-0 day. The Bearcats (20-5) dropped just one set overall, also knocking off Rantoul, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello. Milford’s overall statistical leaders were Hunter Mowrey (46 kills, 40 digs), Anna McEwen (38 kills, 43 digs), Jahni Lavicka (90 assists, 22 digs) and Emma McEwen (38 digs).
Host PBL finished 1-2 in the event, trumping Beecher (25-21, 25-22) but losing to both Cissna Park and Lexington in two sets. Paving the way for the Panthers (12-10) were Bailey Bruns (27 kills, 15 digs), Aubrey Busboom (47 assists, 12 digs) and Araya Stack (34 digs).
Cissna Park also logged a 1-2 record in the showcase, handling PBL 25-16, 25-12 and falling in three sets versus both Beecher and Lexington. Heading the charge for the Timberwolves (23-5) were Brooklyn Stadeli (28 kills, 31 digs), Addison Lucht (38 kills), Mikayla Knake (83 assists) and Morgan Sinn (37 digs).
Rantoul produced a 1-2 record on the day by fending off GCMS 23-25, 25-23, 15-7, losing to Monticello in three sets and falling to Milford in two sets. The Eagles (10-12) grabbed 51 assists from Ashlee Freeman, 16 kills from Lily Stalter and 15 kills from Tashay Jackson-Roper.
In boys’ soccer
Class 1A Fisher Regional
➜ Argenta-Oreana 4, Schlarman 1. Austin Stoner produced all four goals tallied by the seventh-seeded Bombers (13-8-2), who dispatched the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers (1-15-1) in a semifinal contest at Argenta. Rylan Lawson and Ryan Wood each provided two assists and Mason Penn made five keeper saves for A-O, which draws into a 4 p.m. Wednesday regional semifinal versus second-seeded St. Thomas More at Fisher.
Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional
➜ St. Anne 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Despite putting together a 3-2 advantage in the first 40 minutes of this quarterfinal, the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (6-13-1) couldn’t hang on and lost to the No. 10 seed in Bismarck. Evan Cole, Logan Hall and Hayden Rice each scored once for BHRA, while Rice assisted on one goal and Trystan Turner assisted on two.
Class 1A Uni High Regional
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Unity 0. Matthew Darling crafted a shutout from the keeper position for the eighth-seeded Buffaloes (9-9-1) as they skirted past the 10th-seeded Rockets (2-17) in a quarterfinal at Georgetown. Luke Barney churned out a hat trick to support Darling, with Nathan Blue and Riley Heck each picking up one assist. G-RF/W moves into a 4 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal versus top-seeded Monticello in Urbana.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Judah Christian 0. The fifth-seeded Comets reached the 20-win mark for this season when they shut out the 11th-seeded Tribe (2-12-2) in a quarterfinal affair at Fithian. O/SF (20-4-2) picked up goals from Ethan Merritt, Jacob Pricer, Grant Powell, Brody Taflinger, Ty Smoot and Tucker Pesek. Macen Phillips (two assists) and Joshua Ruch (one keeper save) also helped the Comets, who will meet fourth-seeded Uni High at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal at Urbana. Bradley Lacine made 10 keeper stops for Judah in defeat.
Class 1A Cornerstone Regional
➜ Iroquois West 4, Olympia 0. Chris Andrade stopped three shots and maintained a clean sheet for the seventh-seeded Raiders (10-12), who pulled a minor upset over the No. 6 seed in a quarterfinal at Stanford. Miguel Iturri helped Andrade’s efforts stand up by netting a hat trick, while Mario Andrade scored the other goal. Angel Andrade (two assists) and Santiago Andrade (one assist) also chipped in for IW, which qualifies for Tuesday’s 4 p.m. regional semifinal against second-seeded Normal U-High in Bloomington.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 3, Rantoul 3. A nonconference meeting ended in a draw between the host Chargers (7-6-4) and the Eagles (3-11-1). Nemo McKissick, Victor Fernandez and Tyler Luchinski each scored a goal for Centennial, with Fernandez’s coming on a penalty kick.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Mattoon. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond ultimately was the fourth-place team in the Cumberland Invitational, conducted on Lake Land College’s campus, but the 91-point Knights boasted three of the top-five race times. Logan Beckmier won the 3-mile event in 15 minutes, 53.2 seconds and was followed by teammates Jacob Adcock (third place, 16:39.6) and Lyle Adcock (fifth, 16:41.4). Unity picked up the team championship with 68 points, besting nine other programs. The Rockets were powered by the 8-9-10 finishes of Brendan Graven (17:05.8), Eli Crowe (17:07.7) and Camden Fairbanks (17:10.6), plus top-25 times from Bryson Denney (23rd, 18:42.7) and Alex Mowrer (24th, 18:43.7). Cerro Gordo/Bement took third as a team with 89 points, paced by Dylan Howell‘s runner-up time of 16:19.9 and Will Fuson‘s fourth-place clocking of 16:40.8. John Paul Brewer contributed a 25th-place time of 18:48.7, as well. Sullivan and Villa Grove ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, in the team hunt with 197 and 225 points. Sullivan’s Johnathan Iacobazzi placed 13th in 17:40.1, and Villa Grove’s Kurt Zimmerman took sixth in 16:51.3. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Seth Ellis was the area’s other top-25 finisher, taking 19th in 18:09.4.
➜ At Metamora. Champaign Central placed fourth of 22 teams in the Runnin’ Red Invitational, held at Black Partridge Park, by scoring 119 points. The Maroons’ best times came from Caleb Mathias and Nick Bonn, who placed seventh and 13th, respectively, by finishing 2.94 miles in 15 minutes, 20.90 seconds and 15:31.50. Central also received top-50 showings from Fynn Bright (27th, 15:50.70), Peter Smith (32nd, 15:54.30) and Cooper Sweet (44th, 16:10.20). Mahomet-Seymour claimed eighth place in the team standings with 247 points, fueled by Blake Dillman‘s 47th-place time of 16:17.40 and Ben Wallace‘s 50th-place clocking of 16:21.10. Rantoul was the 16th-place squad with 454 points, a score fronted by Aiden Pacunas‘ 43rd-place time of 16:08.80.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Mattoon. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell led all local competitors in the Cumberland Invitational, held on Lake Land College’s campus, by clocking a third-place 3-mile time of 20 minutes, 7.1 seconds. The Comets didn’t record a team score. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was the area’s best-scoring team, ranking fourth of eight with 119 points. Ruby Burton keyed the Knights with a 10th-place time of 21:37.9 and was backed by teammate Kimberly Krutsinger‘s 28th-place clocking of 24:17.0. Tuscola earned fifth place as a unit with 131 points and received a fourth-place time from Kate Foltz (20:15.8) plus an eighth-place result from Rylie Vanausdoll (21:34.1). Other locals among the top-25 individuals were Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Leah Phipps (12th place, 22:19.2), Villa Grove’s Scarlett Howard (21st, 23:43.4), Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Gabby Block (22nd, 23:51.4) and O/SF’s Kalie Tison (25th, 24:01.5).
➜ At Metamora. Unity claimed team victory in the Runnin’ Red Invitational, which occurred at Black Partridge Park, by producing 75 points and outlasting 23 other teams. Runner-up Dunlap tallied 89 points to most closely challenge the Rockets, who garnered top-10 finishes in the 2.94-mile race from Erica Woodard (sixth place, 17 minutes, 33.70 seconds), Emily Decker (seventh, 17:45.20) and Mackenzie Pound (ninth, 17:49.70). Teammates Raegen Stringer (25th, 18:38.60), Olivia Shike (28th, 18:40.30) and Camryn Reedy (32nd, 18:53.40) also finished inside the top 50. Mahomet-Seymour placed 10th in the team rankings with 313 points, powered by Ava Boyd‘s 22nd-place time of 18:35.20. Champaign Central jetted to 21st place with 525 points, buoyed by Kennedy Ramshaw placing 62nd in 19:53.10. Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison ran solo and placed 31st with a time of 18:53.00.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central won all 12 events in a dual against Uni High at Unit 4 Pool and led the team scoreboard 137-43 by meet’s end. Babette Bradley and Laura Taylor each were part of four event wins for the Maroons. Both girls swam on victorious units in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 58.57 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.78). Bradley was champion of the 100 butterfly (1:03.14) and 100 backstroke (1:02.94), and Taylor prevailed in the 200 individual medley (2:27.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.29). Central’s three-event winners on the day were Olivia Dempsey and Olivia Terry. Both competed on the aforementioned 200 medley relay team as well as a first-place 400 freestyle relay foursome (4:11.27). Dempsey snagged the 100 freestyle victory (58.07), and Terry was champion of the 500 freestyle (5:55.80). Elise Ionin was part of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams, too. The Illineks’ best finish was posted by the 200 medley relay quartet of Ivy Pullen-Heuman, Praachi Mudar, Andrea Torelli and Nyla Kyles, which placed second with a time of 2:16.42.
➜ At Urbana. Centennial was the top local team in the Urbana Invitational’s nine-program standings, pocketing 455 points and landing behind only Normal U-High (464). The Chargers were led by Illinois commit Marin McAndrew, who won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 18.75 seconds and placed first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.24. She also contributed to a victorious 200 medley relay unit (2:02.71) along with Annika Scott, Lin Gilbertz and Brynley Wilber. Mahomet-Seymour ranked fourth as a group with 221 points and received two event wins from Talynn O’Donnell. She prevailed in the 50 freestyle (24.89) and the 100 freestyle (53.93). Urbana (sixth place, 184), St. Thomas More (eighth, 105) and Danville (ninth, 861/2) rounded out local squads in the standings. The Tigers’ best result was Elena Poulosky‘s second-place 100 backstroke time of 1:08.80. The Sabers were led by Mary Beth Franey placing third in the 50 freestyle (27.03). The Vikings’ top placement was in the 200 medley relay, with Polly Norton, Lindsey Porter, Amelia Burgin and Brooklyn Phillips snagging fifth position in 2:20.54.
COLIN LIKAS