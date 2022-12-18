In boys’ basketball
Eureka College Shootout
At Roanoke
➜ Prairie Central 45, Eureka 34. Dylan Bazzell dropped 18 points to key the Hawks (10-0) past the Hornets in the opening game of the Eureka College Shootout. Levi Goad added 10 points and Drew Fehr chipped in seven points, while the Hawks’ defense allowed just 21 points in the first three quarters.
➜ St. Thomas More 59, Yorkville Christian 46. Andrew Tay’s 21-point outing combined with 17 points from Wilson Kirby motored the Sabers (7-5) past the defending Class 1A state-champion Mustangs.
Evansville (Ind.) Bosse Winter Classic
➜ Evansville (Ind.) Bosse 70, Danville 56. Despite 21 points from Diddy Robinson and 18 points from O’Shawn Jones-Winslow, the Vikings (4-6) couldn’t overcome the host school in this one-day event. Robinson hit a trio of three-pointers as part of his output.
Greenville Shootout
➜ Breese Mater Dei 56, Monticello 35. Despite a team-high 13 points from Trey Welter and five boards apiece from Drew Sheppard and Tylor Bundy, the Sages (4-4) never recovered from a 16-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Westville 61, Cissna Park 32. Dual 16-point contributions from Zachary Russell and Drew Wichtowski combined with 13 points from Matthew Darling to power the Tigers (6-3) past the Timberwolves (1-10). Brayden Bruens scored 11 points to head Cissna Park’s attack. Westville will face Hoopeston Area at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament’s fifth-place game, while Cissna Park will meet Chicago Horizon/Southwest in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. seventh-place outing.
➜ Hoopeston Area 69, Chicago Horizon/Southwest 48. Trenton Montez and Anthony Zamora scored 16 points apiece and Wyatt Eisenman added nine points to lift the Cornjerkers (6-6) past the Hawks. Kendrick Sigerill chipped in six points and seven rebounds to add to the Cornjerkers’ winning effort. Hoopeston Area draws Westville in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. fifth-place game to end its tournament run.
➜ Bishop McNamara 59, Iroquois West 40. Despite 14 points from Sam McMillian, nine points and eight rebounds from Cannon Leonard and eight points from Kyler Meents, the Raiders (7-3) fell to the Irish in the pool-play winners’ semifinals. IW will battle Watseka in Tuesday’s 6:15 p.m. third-place game as a result.
➜ Milford 61, Watseka 29. Sawyer Laffoon poured in 16 points, Adin Portwood chipped in 14 points and Gavin Schunke collected 11 points as the Bearcats (8-2) navigated past the host Warriors (6-6), who were led by 11 points from Payton Schaumburg, in another pool-play winners’ semifinal. Milford qualifies for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against Bishop McNamara, while Watseka will face Iroquois West in Tuesday’s 6:15 p.m. third-place game.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 43, La Salette 40. Keyed by 15 points from Jayden Mast and 12 points and six assists from Kyson Pflum, the host Conquering Riders (7-5) claimed a home win over the Lions (5-9). La Salette was led by Eamon Martin’s 15 points, Augie Blood’s 10 points and Charles Prather’s eight rebounds.
➜ Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 69, Marshall 41. Home court was kind to the Blue Knights (8-1), as they earned a nonconference win over Marshall thanks to 15 points from Brett Meidel, 13 points from Hayden Rice and 11 points from Isaiah Tidwell.
➜ Decatur MacArthur 64, Centennial 32. Sathvik Thatikonda scored nine points and Preston Sledge added eight points as the Chargers (4-6) met a nonconference setback on the road. Centennial trailed 33-11 at the end of the first half.
➜ Tuscola 62, Tri-County 23. Jordan Quinn’s game-high 18 points were complemented by 14 points from Chris Boyd and 11 points from Parker James as Tuscola (9-1) went on the road to pick up a decisive nonconference win over Tri-County. Jacob Smith led the Titans (1-9) with seven points.
In girls’ basketball
Meridian Holiday Express Tournament
At Macon
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 51, Le Roy 30. Molly Buckles scored nine points to key the fourth-seeded Panthers’ offense in a tournament-opening loss to the fifth-seeded Trojans, with Emily Bogema, Karley Spratt and Natalie Loy each adding an additional four points for Le Roy.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 53 Blue Ridge 15. Ava Austin’s five-point effort led the seventh-seeded Knights in a tournament-opening defeat at the hands of the second-seeded Hilltoppers.
➜ Meridian 47, Blue Ridge 24. The Knights returned to the floor against the sixth-seeded Hawks and fell short despite a team-best 10 points from Austin. Blue Ridge (3-11) will face eighth-seeded Okaw Valley in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. seventh-place game.
➜ Le Roy 53, Okaw Valley 21. The Panthers (9-6) bounced back against the eighth-seeded Timberwolves, with Loy scoring a game-high 15 points to clinch the victory. Buckles added 13 points and Haley Cox chipped in 11 points to help Le Roy overcome a 9-8 deficit after the first quarter. The Panthers will face sixth-seeded Meridian in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. fifth-place game.
Ottawa Holiday Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 41, Knoxville 32. Mariya Sisco’s 19-point performance keyed the Hawks (8-4) past the Blue Bullets in their pool-play opener. Lucy Whitfill snagged 12 boards and Marissa Collins forced five steals to key a strong defensive effort.
Nontournament
➜ Effingham St. Anthony 66, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39. Eighteen points from Claire Seal and six points each from Kaci Beachy and Anni Rawlins wasn’t enough to key the host Knights (8-4) to a noconference win, as the Bulldogs ended the first quarter ahead 23-6.
➜ Iroquois West 41, Donovan 28. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo each scored 10 points to power the host Raiders (8-6) past the Wildcats in nonconference play.
➜ Normal Community 57, Urbana 20. A team-best points from Aziyaha Davis wasn’t enough to lift Urbana (2-6) to a road win against Big 12 Conference foe Normal Community.
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42. Despite 12 points and 18 rebounds from Addi Spesard, eight points, nine rebounds and five assists from Kendall Roberts and nine boards from Sydney Spesard, the Falcons edged the Buffaloes (7-5) in overtime despite being outscored 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
➜ Pleasant Plains 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 26. Ten points from Addy Martinie wasn’t enough for the Spartans (4-7) to claim a nonconference road win, as the Cardinals built a 28-10 lead at halftime.
➜ Ridgeview 52, Cornerstone 26. The host Mustangs (4-10) rode past the Cyclones in nonconference play thanks to Brinley Stevens’ 20-point performance and eight points apiece from Claire Edwards and Mackenzie Wesson.
➜ St. Thomas More 44, Oakwood 36. The host Sabers (6-3) roared past the Comets thanks to 12 points from Ruari Quarnstrom and nine points from Audrey Gooding, while Oakwood (7-5) was paced by Addie Wright’s game-high 19 points. The Sabers didn’t score in the third quarter and trailed 32-28 at the start of the fourth quarter before notching a 16-4 run to close the game.
➜ Salem 50, Sullivan 43. Izabelle Hay poured in 12 points while Alaina Moore and Brooklyn Booker contributed seven points apiece, but Sullivan (5-7) was unable to overcome Salem’s 36-17 halftime advantage.
➜ Mt. Zion 51, Unity 36. The host Rockets (7-3) suffered a nonconference setback despite 14 points from Addison Ray and six points from Abbie Pieczynski. Mt. Zion led 24-12 after the first half and never looked back as it handed Unity its second loss in a row.
In wrestling
➜ At Chatham. Mahomet-Seymour won the Tyler Cox Duals, downing Petersburg PORTA 63-15, Seneca 62-6, Rock Island 42-24 and host Chatham-Glenwood 42-26. Mateo Casillas (195 pounds) and Camden Harms (285) won all four of their matches for the Bulldogs, while Colton McClure (106), Justus Vrona (120), Tallen Pawlak (145) and Brennan Houser (182) won three matches on the day.
➜ At Clinton. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm posted the best team finish of local programs in the Clinton Holiday Invitational, with the Tigers placing third of 11 squads via their 198 points. El Paso-Gridley was champion with 257 points. Westville/G-RF didn’t have any weight class winners but was propelled by six top-three finishers: Jesse Irelan at 113 pounds (second place), Logan Mahaffey at 120 (third), Hayden Weaver at 132 (second), Houston Bryant at 145 (second), Ethan Miller at 195 (third) and Tre Ramirez at 220 (second). Host Clinton ranked fourth as a team with 152 1/2 points, keyed by weight class titles from Cayden Poole at 132, Will Winter at 152 and Kristian Hibbard at 170. Dawson Thayer added a third-place showing at 285 for the Maroons. Ridgeview/Lexington gained a championship from Braydon Campbell at 126, and Rantoul’s best finisher was Micah Correll at 160 (sixth place).
➜ At Mascoutah. Champaign Central placed 27th of 33 programs in the Mascoutah Invitational, powered by a pair of top-eight weight class finishes. Ronald Baker III was runner-up in the 126-pound class for the Maroons. He won each of his first four matches — two by pinfall, two by decision — before losing by 9-0 major decision in the final. Asher Kotowski added an eighth-place effort at 160, winning three matches overall.
➜ At Metamora. St. Thomas More claimed sixth place in a 16-team tournament at Metamora, with August Christhilf finishing second in the 170-pound weight class and Brody Cuppernell winning the 195 class after pinning Pontiac’s Hunter Melvin in 2 minutes, 45 seconds.
➜ At Springfield. Centennial finished in the top third of the nine-team field at the Joe Bee Invitational. Pacing the Chargers’ third-place finish were champions Declan Pate (120 pounds), Trevor Schoonover (132), Nick Pianfetti (152) and Henry Spinella (170). Moses Kim finished third in the 182 class, and Jack Barnhart earned a runner-up finish in the 220 class.
➜ At Toledo. Oakwood/Salt Fork earned the team championship in the 18-program Skull and Crossbones tournament, hosted by Cumberland. The Comets’ 250 1/2 points far outpaced runner-up Shelbyville’s 180 1/2. O/SF gained five weight class championships, from the quintet of Carter Chambliss (132 pounds), Reef Pacot (145), Bryson Capansky (152), Dalton Brown (170) and Harley Grimm (182). The Comets added third-place showings from Brayden Edwards at 106 and Pedro Rangel at 126. Monticello placed sixth with 119 points. Drake Weeks (132) and Riley Jones (220) achieved second-place finishes in their respective brackets.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central won the 16-team Bloomington Invitational, scoring 320 points and earning individual wins in five events. Nolan Miller won the 200-yard freestyle with a pool-record time of 1 minute, 41.86 seconds, and he won the 100 backstroke in 53.24. Aidan Williams won the 50 freestyle (22.22) as well. The Maroons were also victorious in two relays. The 200 freestyle team of Williams, Jonathan Freeburg, Timothy Norcross and Miller captured victory at 1:30.67, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Williams, Jonathan Smith, Garren Barker and Miller finished first at 3:23.70. Central added second-place efforts from Avi Rhodes in 1-meter diving (311.50) and Josh Lee in the 100 freestyle (53.37). Centennial ranked fourth in the team standings and was led by a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:48.44) from the foursome of Tyler Oatman, Evan Piercy, Gyujin Lee and Andrew Hemming. Mahomet-Seymour’s Aron Varga claimed first place in the 200 individual medley (2:06.01), and Danville’s Alexander Faulkner was runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:50.73). Urbana’s best finisher was Jack Perry, who placed fourth in diving (278.95).
JOEY WRIGHT