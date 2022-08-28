In football
➜ Decatur Lutheran 30, St. Thomas More 14. The Sabers (0-1) couldn’t slow down Lions running back Lleyton Miller, who compiled 269 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in Decatur. STM’s two scores came on a 41-yard run from Peace Bumba and a 10-yard pass between Matt Delorenzo and August Christhilf. Delorenzo threw for 145 total yards, 90 of which went to Bumba on four receptions.
➜ Oakwood 26, Momence 20. The first game for Oakwood graduate Cam Lee coaching the Comets was a success, as they earned a Vermilion Valley Conference crossover win in Fithian. Oakwood (1-0) led 7-0 at halftime and scored twice in 17 seconds during the fourth quarter to salt away the end result. Dalton Hobick completed 10 of 19 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown, adding 72 rushing yards and one rushing score. Hobick also provided a pick-six on defense, shortly after dashing for a 23-yard touchdown on offense. Conner Moss rushed for a 10-yard score, and Alec Harrison hauled in a 6-yard touchdown toss for the Comets. Tanner Pichon and Luke Wallace added 50 and 43 receiving yards, respectively.
➜ Salt Fork 48, Dwight 19. The Storm (1-0) surged out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and produced at least seven points in each period en route to a VVC crossover victory in Catlin. Ben Jessup turned nine carries into 165 yards and two touchdowns for Salt Fork, which also received touchdown runs from Ethan McLain, Jameson Remole, Ethan Davis and Hayden Maloney. Remole also connected with McLain on a 61-yard touchdown passg. Garrett Taylor (10 tackles), Brayden Maskel (nine tackles), Parker Piercall (eight tackles) and Blake Hettmansberger (one interception) led the Storm defense.
➜ Seneca 35, Westville 33. The host Tigers (0-1) trailed 35-20 through three quarters of this VVC crossover game, but their late rally came up just short. Garrett Hatcher recorded a 70-yard pick-six on defense to account for Westville’s final six points. Drew Wichtowski (15 carries for 123 yards, two touchdowns) and Houston Bryant (15 carries for 115 yards, one touchdown) did much of the heavy lifting offensively for the Tigers, and Landen Haurez caught a touchdown pass from Wichtowski. Cade Schaumburg’s 12 tackles and Jonah Smith’s 11 tackles led the Westville defense.
In volleyball
Arthur Christian School Tournament
➜ Conquering Riders place second. The Conquering Riders claimed second place in their own two-day event, faltering against Kankakee Trinity in the championship match. ACS (6-3) defeated Faith Bible (25-11, 25-6) and Pathway (25-12, 25-12) to qualify for the final. In the title match, the Conquering Riders grabbed seven kills from Selah Gregory and 11 assists from Addie Erwin.
Blue Ridge Tournament
At Farmer City
➜ Cornjerkers snag crown. Hoopeston Area put together a 5-0 day that concluded with a the Cornjerkers (6-1) taking down Villa Grove (5-1) in the championship match by a 25-21, 25-18 score. Judah Christian (5-1) was the third-place team, knocking off host Blue Ridge (5-2) 25-21, 25-23 to earn that honor. Judah’s top performers for the event were Hannah Jackson (41 kills) and Klementine Davis (81 assists). For Blue Ridge, Phoebe Reynolds’ 29 kills and Alexis Wike’s 37 digs led the way statistically.
Bluestreak Bash
At Martinsville
➜ Tigers hold off Buffs. Westville (4-1) secured the tournament championship by winning four matches, last defeating Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-16. The runner-up Buffaloes earlier beat Chrisman (25-22, 25-20), Dugger (Ind.) (25-23, 25-14) and host Martinsville (25-14, 25-18) to qualify for the final. Statistical leaders for G-RF (3-4) were Kendall Roberts (13 kills, two blocks), Sierra Cunningham (12 kills, four blocks), J’Lynn Waltz (nine kills) and Jasmine Ray (two blocks).
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Timberwolves hold serve. Cissna Park (4-0) won its own tournament, defeating Milford 25-15, 25-15 and then handling Watseka 25-20, 25-14 to finish with an unblemished 4-0 record across two days. Addison Lucht (14 kills), Josie Neukomm (11 kills) and Mikayla Knake (44 assists) propelled the Timberwolves to their pair of victories on Saturday. Milford (3-2) took down Watseka 27-25, 25-22 in the day’s other match. Across both of their matches, the Warriors (2-2) garnered 12 kills from Ella Smith and 24 digs from Brianna Denault.
In boys’ soccer
Mahomet-Seymour Tournament
➜ Bulldogs split matches. Mahomet-Seymour handled Normal West 1-0 in its first match of the day before stumbling against Washington by a 2-0 margin in the final. Nolan Wheeler netted the only goal of the day for the Bulldogs (3-1), and Zach Beyer made nine saves in the M-S win.
Peoria Christian Classic
➜ Sabers take down title. St. Thomas More relied on success in penalty kicks to win the tournament championship, defeating Galesburg and host Peoria Christian in this fashion to claim the title. On Friday, the Sabers (5-0) got past Chicago Christian in penalty kicks as well during a tournament opener. Against Galesburg, Moni Nsowu scored in regulation for STM, assisted by Cooper Hannagan, before the Sabers took penalty kicks by a 6-5 margin. Versus Peoria Christian, Nwosu potted a pair of regulation markers — each assisted by Daniel Messeh — before STM prevailed 3-2 in penalty kicks.
Nontournament
➜ Argenta-Oreana 7, Unity 0. A hat trick from Austin Stoner provided more than enough for the host Bombers (1-2) to grab their first win of the season, knocking off the Rockets (1-1). Rylan Lawson scored two goals for A-O, which saw Lucas May assist on three tallies and Ryan Wood offer two assists. Mason Penn provided six saves as well.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. The host Cornjerkers (3-0) rallied from an early deficit to knock off the Eagles (0-2) in non-league action. Talan Gredy-Nelson scored both of Hoopeston Area’s goals on two assists by Gabriel Joneikis. Owen Root stopped 10 shots keep Rantoul/PBL at bay after Jefferson Soto scored the match’s first goal on an assist from Olivia McDermott.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Champaign. Villa Grove’s Kurt Zimmerman clocked the top time in the 3-mile Saber Corn Classic, held on the St. Thomas More campus, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 45.6 seconds. His closest competitor was Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Aiden Kerr (17:20.9). Monticello secured four of the top seven spots to earn the team championship, the Sages’ 31 points better than runner-up Unity’s 69. River Derby (third, 17:43.7), Jacob Elston (fourth, 17:44.6), Logan Sikorski (sixth, 17:50.3) and Caleb Wood (seventh, 17:53.0) paced Monticello. Brendan Graven (fifth, 17:44.9) and Camden Fairbanks (ninth, 18:19.0) led Unity. Uni High was the third-place team (86 points), keyed by Pieter Duursma’s 10th-place time of 18:22.1. PBL placed fifth as a team (132), Rantoul finished sixth (134), and Villa Grove placed eighth (151). Aiden Pacunas (eighth, 17:53.5) sparked Rantoul.
➜ At Naperville. Freshman Lance Retz starred for St. Joseph-Ogden in the Neuqua Valley Invitational, placing 30th of 117 runners. Retz clocked a 2.95-mile time of 16 minutes, 36.63 seconds. SJ-O placed seventh out of seven scoring programs, with 168 points.
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central placed fourth of 12 teams with 107 points in the Normal West Invitational, conducted at Maxwell Park, behind a trio of top-15 finishes. Caleb Mathias, a freshman, claimed ninth place in this 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 21.63 seconds. He was followed by Maroons Peter Smith (11th, 16:27.24) and Nick Bonn (15th, 16:43.96). Centennial turned in the eighth-best team score at 215, but the Chargers boasted the best individual finish locally. Aaron Hendron crossed the line in seventh place with a time of 16:10.98. Centennial’s next-best result came from Josh Hooper (33rd, 17:23.47). Danville ranked 12th with a 338 score, led by an 82nd-place finish from Cam Feuerborn (19:03.17).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Champaign. Kate Ahmari blazed across the 3-mile Saber Corn Classic course on the St. Thomas More campus, her time of 18 minutes, 15.8 seconds good enough for the individual win. Her Uni High squad also won the team title with a score of 38, narrowly holding off host STM (39). Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson was the individual runner-up at 19:11.1, and the Panthers took third with 52 points. Kara Mathias (third, 20:45.4) and Edie Hoganson (fifth, 21:14.2) complemented Ahmari’s efforts for the Illineks. Team runner-up STM was paced by four top-10 finishers: Paige Stark (fourth, 20:49.1), Skyler Anderson (sixth, 22:17.7), Fran Williamson (seventh, 22:27.1) and Emily Anand (ninth, 23:04.6). PBL’s Mackenzie Swan took eighth in 22:35.0, and the Panthers’ Grace McCoy was the No. 10 finisher in 23:26.6.
➜ At Naperville. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Savanna Franzen was the individual runner-up in the Neuqua Valley Invitational, turning in a 2.95-mile time of 18 minutes, 29 seconds that placed her behind only Neuqua Valley’s Carissa Hamilton (18:09.27) in a field of 71 athletes. Chloe Burkhalter was the only other Spartan to compete in varsity, placing 21st in 20:21.59.
➜ At Normal. Danville’s Allison Thompson logged the best local time in the 3-mile Normal West Invitational, held at Maxwell Park. Her time of 20 minutes, 2.06 seconds was good for 12th place overall in the 145-athlete field. The Vikings didn’t earn a team score. Centennial and Champaign Central did achieve team scores, ranking eighth and ninth out of 10 programs, respectively, with point totals of 215 and 240. The Chargers’ top finishers were Brooklynn Sweikar (23rd, 20:52.04), Alaina Kimble (50th, 22:13.45) and Kaylee Sweikar (52nd, 22:14.35). The Maroons’ quickest results were from Maria Buzing (25th, 20:58.37) and Kitty Miller (58th, 22:30.58).
➜ At Paris. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin placed fourth in the Doc Acklin Invitational, scoring 107 points. The Blue Devils were led by Aleah Potter’s 22nd-place 3-mile time of 23 minutes, 38 seconds. Elleannah Hedgecock wasn’t far behind, ranking 23rd in 23:49.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Four athletes won a match in both singles and doubles play as Danville beat Richland County 8-1 at Danville Tennis Club. Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Ava Towne and CiCi Brown each fit that billing for Danville, which added a singles win from Brooklynn Behrens and saw Reese Rundle contribute to a doubles win.
COLIN LIKAS