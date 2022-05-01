In baseball
Paris 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. A three-run first inning by the opposition ultimately doomed the visiting Blue Devils (16-8) as they dropped their third consecutive game, this one in nonconference action. BHRA was limited to four hits on the day, with Tuff Elson recording one of those and driving in both of his team's runs. Dawson Dodd and Drake Nelson each crossed home plate once.
In softball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21, Blue Ridge 11. A shootout of a nonconference game went in favor of the host Buffaloes (10-8) as they battled past the Knights (8-15). J'Lynn Waltz put up two hits, one walk, five RBI and four runs to pace the G-RF offense, which snagged three RBI apiece from Gentry Howard and Trinity Collins. Howard also logged four hits and three runs, and Collins put up two hits and two runs. Bailee Whittaker and Aubrey Roberson each added two RBI. Ashlyn Voyles doubled twice among three hits, drove in two runs and scored once for Blue Ridge, which picked up two RBI apiece from Farrah Michaels, Cassie Zimmerman and Lillian Enger.
In girls' soccer
Monticello 3, Chillicothe IVC 1. The host Sages (9-7-3) reached a new high point for wins in a season under fifth-year coach David McDaniel when they held off their Illini Prairie Conference opponent. Megan Allen potted all three goals for Monticello, with Leah Renne assisting on two of them and Tynley Jackson doing so on the other.