In baseball
At Tolono
➜ Unity 10, Oakwood 2. A nine-run second inning provided the host Rockets with more than enough fuel to surpass the Comets. Two-run singles by Blake Kimball and Austin Langendorf served as that rally’s big blows, backed by a Cam Marvin RBI single. Kimball also tossed a complete game in which he allowed no earned runs and struck out eight. Josh Young produced two hits for Oakwood.
➜ Unity 3, Richland County 2. Tyler Hensch did a bit of everything for the host Rockets (12-6). Hensch pitched six innings and struck otu six, while recording a double and RBI at the plate. Teammate Brock Suding added a double.
➜ Oakwood 5, Richland County 4. The Comets (12-9) ended a three-game skid as Matthew Miller knocked in two runs for Oakwood. Dylan Bensyl and Young combined for seven strikeouts.
Nontournament games
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-4. The host Blue Devils (12-5) earned a pair of one-run, nonconference victories versus the Falcons (6-9), taking the first game via walk-off. A Garrett Huls grounder was mishandled by GCMS, allowing Amani Stanford to score the opener's winning run in the bottom of the seventh. BHRA’s Trenton Spicer tripled and drove in two runs during Game 1, while the Falcons' Hunter Brewer recorded three hits and one RBI. Game 2 saw the Blue Devils' Drake Nelson post three RBI to support Dawson Dodd's complete-game, four-strikeout pitching effort. Brewer again came up with three hits for GCMS.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Newton 1. Owen Hobbs scattered six hits in 41/3 shutout innings as the host Maroons reached the 20-win plateau. Jake Munroe went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Central (20-8).
➜ LeRoy 10, Roanoke-Benson 5. Run-scoring hits by Porter Conn and Jaron Pinkerton in the top of the seventh broke a 5-5 tie for the visiting Panthers (18-5) in a nonconference win. Logan Petersen and Max Buckles each added two hits for LeRoy.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10, Mt. Zion 2. Chase Wagers continued his recent hitting success for the visiting Bulldogs (12-10) in their Apollo Conference win, as he tripled, doubled and racked up three RBI. Carter Johnson (two hits, two RBI), Nate McFall (two doubles, two runs) and Andrew Norman (two hits, two runs, two stolen bases) all chipped in. Blake Wolters' threw 61/3 innings and struck out eight for M-S.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Olympia 8. An Illini Prairie Conference slugfest went to the host Spartans (27-2), who pushed their win streak to 15. Zach Martinie’s three RBI, along with two RBI from Tyler Altenbaumer, Crayton Burnett and Isaiah Immke paved the way for SJ-O.
➜ Tremont 13, Fisher 0. The host Bunnies (3-11) only managed two hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 10, Clinton 0. The host Maroons (3-9) only compiled three hits and lost the Central Illinois Conference game in six innings.
In softball
Tolono Triangular
➜ Unity 13, Pinckneyville 6. Maddie Reed hit two home runs during an eight-run third inning to spark the host Rockets. Reed finished with three hits and three RBI, which also received a home run and three RBI from Allyson England, three hits and two RBI from Grace Frye and three RBI from Taylor Henry.
➜ Seneca 3, Unity 1. Unity’s six-game win streak ended despite Henry’s 13 strikeouts and Frye’s two hits for the Rockets (18-2) as Seneca scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Pinckneyville 16. Shayne Immke ended a wild back-and-forth game by driving in the game-winning run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk. Immke finished 2 for 2 with two home runs, five RBI and four walks, while Addy Martinie, Kennedy Hudson and Kelsey Martlage each drove in two runs for SJ-O.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Seneca 4. The Spartans (25-6) rolled to a six-inning win as Martlage hit a grand slam, Immke went 4 for 4 with two triples, Peyton Jones went 2 for 3 with three RBI, Martinie added two RBI and Maggie Ward hit a solo home run.
Nontournament games
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Armstrong-Potomac 7. Trinity Collins lashed a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the host Buffaloes (4-8) past the Trojans (4-11) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Bailee Whittaker notched two RBI for the Buffaloes, who added three hits and two runs from Maddelyn Roach — one of those hits being a triple. Kyla Bullington hit a home run, two triples and drove in five runs for A-P.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Mt. Zion 5. Aubrie Shore went 4 for 4 with two RBI and two doubles to lead the host Bulldogs (15-7) to an Apollo Conference win. Ashely Campbell (2 for 4, three RBI) also played a key role, while Karley Yergler struck out 11 and threw a complete game.
➜ Meridian 20, Clinton 1. The host Maroons (2-12) surrendered 12 first-inning runs and couldn’t recover in a five-inning Central Illinois Conference defeat. Brooke Reeves drove in Kylie Raymer for Clinton’s lone run.
➜ Salt Fork 11, Milford 0. Mackenzie Russell tossed a two-hit shutout for the visiting Storm (7-10) against the Bearcats (8-6). Russell did walk five but also struck out eight and drove in two runs. Jaiden Baum (two hits, four RBI), Brynlee Keeran (two hits, three RBI) and Kendyl Hurt (three hits, three runs) all contributed for Salt Fork. Emmaleah Marshino had both of Milford’s hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 2, Richland County 0. The Maroons (12-4-2) enter the postseason on a two-match win streak following this nonconference victory. Anna Wachter and Claudia Larrison each scored a goal for host Central to support Meg Rossow‘s three-save shutout.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Uni High won four singles matches versus Maroa-Forsyth en route to a 7-2 nonconference victory at Atkins Tennis Center. Lucas Wood at No. 1, Arav Jagroop at No. 3, Kevin Chen at No. 4 and Taehan Lee at No. 6 each defeated their respective opponents, with Wood’s 6-1, 6-1 triumph most dominant. The duos of Zachary Donnini and Jagroop at No. 1 doubles and Jack Holder and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz at No. 2 doubles also pulled off wins.
COLIN LIKAS