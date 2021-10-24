In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Chrisman. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James captured the Class 1A Chrisman Regional individual title, clocking a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 45.3 seconds at Chrisman High en route to an easy win. He held off runner-up Eli Mojonnier of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (16:20.1) and third-place Henry Laufenberg of Uni High (16:26.2). St. Joseph-Ogden was the team champion, paced by a quintet of top-10 finishers: Charlie Mabry (fourth, 16:33.0), Luke Stegall (fifth, 16:34.0), Elijah Mock (sixth, 16:50.4), Payton Wendell (eighth, 16:56.6) and Ethan Blackburn (10th, 17:03.0). Other teams to advance to the 1A St. Teresa Sectional on Oct. 30 were PBL, BHRA, La Salette, Uni High, Unity and Heritage. Local individuals to advance were Judah Christian’s Tucker Bailey, Cissna Park’s Malaki Verkler, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s John Phipps and Champaign Academy’s Ian Weible.
➜ At Eureka. Prairie Central ranked sixth in the Class 1A Eureka Regional at Lower Lake Park, qualifying for the Oct. 30 1A Elmwood Sectional. Alexavier Kaufman led Prairie Central with a 15th-place time of 16 minutes, 33.4 seconds over 3 miles.
➜ At Kankakee. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant advanced from the Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional at Kankakee Community College, running to second place overall with a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds and qualifying for the Oct. 30 1A Lisle Sectional.
➜ At Olney. Mahomet-Seymour landed the Class 2A Richland County Regional championship at Olney Central College, keyed by top-10 finishes over 3 miles from Joseph Scheele (second, 15 minutes, 32.95 seconds), Kyle Nofziger (third, 15:44.57) and Jonah Singer (fifth, 15:59.62). Other local programs advancing to the Oct. 30 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional were Champaign Central and Urbana. Additional local athletes moving on individually were Centennial’s Aaron Hendron and Rantoul’s Aiden Pacunas and Nathan Kelley.
➜ At Tuscola. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier earned the Class 1A Tuscola Regional title at Wimple Park, recording a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 49.70 seconds to win by about seven seconds. The effort also helped the Knights to the team title, and Beckmier was joined in the top 10 by teammates Jacob Adcock (fourth, 16:09.22), Jace Green (seventh, 16:11.91) and Lyle Adcock (eighth, 16:12.91). Monticello’s Ed Mitchell was the closest local athlete to Beckmier, placing third in 16:08.16. Other area teams advancing to the Oct. 30 1A St. Teresa Sectional are Monticello, Tuscola and Clinton. Additional local athletes moving on individually are Bement’s Dylan Howell, Villa Grove’s Kurt Zimmerman and Argenta-Oreana’s Ryan Woodruff and Tyler Heldt.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Chrisman. Uni High’s Kate Ahmari cruised to the Class 1A Chrisman Regional crown with a 3-mile result of 18 minutes, 13.1 seconds at Chrisman High, trumping runner-up Erica Woodard of Unity (18:40.3) and third-place Aleigha Garrison of Judah Christian (18:49.9). Woodard and the Rockets were team titlists, and they’ll be joined at the Oct. 30 1A St. Teresa Sectional by Uni High, St. Joseph-Ogden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Thomas More and Oakwood/Salt Fork. Woodard was joined inside the top 10 by fellow Rockets Harper Hancock (seventh, 19:16.5), Reagen Stringer (eighth, 19:16.6) and Olivia Shike (ninth, 19:17.5). Area competitors advancing to the sectional individually were Garrison, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabby Moreman, Champaign Academy High’s Eleanor Laufenberg and Sophia Libman and Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett.
➜ At Kankakee. Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke moved on from the Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional, hosted by Kankakee Community College, as her 3-mile output of 20 minutes, 13 seconds was good for 14th place and a spot in the Oct. 30 Lisle Sectional.
➜ At Olney. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ava Boyd narrowly outraced Centennial’s Brooklynn Sweikar for the Class 2A Richland County Regional title, with each girl’s 3-mile time listed at 19 minutes, 13.78 seconds but Boyd recording the win. Boyd’s result helped the Bulldogs capture the team trophy and also was aided by Chloe Bundren (eighth, 20:04.31) and Elizabeth Sims (ninth, 20:15.27). Other area teams advancing to the Oct. 30 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional are Champaign Central, Centennial and Urbana. Danville’s Allison Thompson also moved on by placing third overall.
➜ At Tuscola. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn bagged the Class 1A Tuscola Regional championship with a 3-mile clocking of 18 minutes, 18.79 seconds at Wimple Park, pacing a trio of Sages in the top three as Monticello also won the team title. Rachel Koon (second place, 18:39.09) and Sylvia Miller (third, 18:56.28) added to the Sages’ performance. Other local teams advancing to the Oct. 30 1A St. Teresa Sectional were Clinton, Argenta-Oreana, Tuscola and Villa Grove. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Emma Edwards was the lone area individual to find a sectional spot.
In football
➜ Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 36, St. Thomas More 20. The host Sabers (5-4) will enter the 8-Man Association playoffs on a two-game skid after this crossover game defeat. Justen Green threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those scoring passes going to Adonai Bumba and the third hitting Patrick Quarnstrom.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 40, Decatur Lutheran 28. The visiting Bearcats (6-3) are riding a five-game win streak into the 8-Man Association postseason after holding off a South Division opponent in Week 9. Key to M/CP’s success were Mason Blanck (149 rushing yards, two touchdowns), Sawyer Laffoon (142 passing yards, two all-purpose touchdowns) and Sam Kaeb (163 yards and two touchdowns all-purpose).
➜ Ottawa Marquette 55, Fisher 14. The visiting Bunnies (1-8) fell behind 34-0 in the first quarter of this nonconference game and never recovered. Fisher’s points came from a George Morgan 9-yard touchdown run and a Brant Liestman 1-yard scoring push.
In volleyball
East Central Illinois
Conference Tournament
➜ Conquering Riders prevail. Arthur Christian (37-1) avenged its only loss of the season by taking down Judah Christian 25-18, 29-27 in the league tournament title match. The Conquering Riders also defeated Normal Calvary and Cornerstone in two sets earlier in the day. ACS was led across the three matches by Ava Yoder (38 kills, 20 digs) and Keisha Miller (56 assists). Judah (18-9) defeated DeLand-Weldon in two sets before falling to ACS. Maggie Pritts (19 kills, 16 digs), Ella Carder (44 assists) and Brelyn Reisberg (19 digs) keyed the Tribe on the day.
Mahomet-Seymour Invite
➜ Bulldogs hold serve. Event host Mahomet-Seymour (30-5) won all five of its matches and defeated Pleasant Plains in three sets to claim the championship. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (21-11) finished 3-2 in the event, posting wins over Seneca, Springfield Southeast and Peoria Richwoods. Charley Condill (29 kills, 39 digs), Alisha Frederick (20 kills, 36 assists) and Sarah Rafferty (42 assists) led the Knights overall.
Mt. Pulaski Topper Classic
➜ Spartans persevere. St. Joseph-Ogden (25-4) swept its four matches and won the tournament championship.
In girls’ swim and dive
➜ At Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour won an Apollo Conference triangular over Charleston and host Lincoln 114-102-68. The Bulldogs were led by Eden Oelze, who won the 500-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 5 minutes, 59.80 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.30, also taking legs on triumphant foursomes in the 200 medley relay (2:09.62) and 200 freestyle relay (1:56.04). Olivia McMurry also was on both of those relays and won the 200 individual medley (2:41.31).
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central claimed third place of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference Meet, hosted by Normal Community — the best finish among local programs. The Maroons picked up three event victories. Babette Bradley ranked first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 15.40 seconds) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.09), while Samantha Cook won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.28. Centennial’s Marin McAndrew claimed the other local win, as she took first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.34).
COLIN LIKAS