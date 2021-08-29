In volleyball
Arthur Christian School Classic
➜ Conquering Riders roll. Arthur Christian School completed an unblemished seven-match run over two days in its own event, last defeating Westlake Christian Academy 25-18, 25-18 to secure the tournament crown. The Conquering Riders (9-0) also upended Pathway (Iowa) Christian and HomeSchool Resource Center earlier in the day.
Blue Ridge Tournament
➜ Knights win own event. Blue Ridge finished with a perfect record in its own event, winning the championship via a 25-19, 25-23 decision against Judah Christian. The Knights (7-0) also defeated Normal Calvary, Midland, Donovan and Lowpoint-Washburn in pool play. Jaclyn Pearl’s 30 kills, Alexis Wike’s 30 digs and Gracie Shaffer’s 81 assists and 11 aces fueled Blue Ridge’s success.
The Tribe (3-1) settled for second place after defeating Villa Grove, Hoopeston Area and Uni High in pool play.
The Cornjerkers (5-2) acquired third place overall by finishing 2-1 in pool play and knocking off Donovan 27-25, 25-13 in the third-place match.
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Bearcats capture championship. Milford (4-0) finished with an unblemished tournament record by dispatching Cissna Park 25-19, 25-14 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-15, 25-8. The Timberwolves (3-1) earned runner-up status over the Falcons (2-2) when they defeated them 25-12, 25-23.
For Cissna Park, Brooklyn Stadeli finished with 10 kills across both matches. Emma Morrical (five kills, four aces), Mikayla Knake (27 assists) and Morgan Sinn (12 digs) also chipped in during the split.
For GCMS, Molly Kroon’s eight kills and Kira Fuoss’ 16 assists paced the offense across the pair of losses. Madison McCreary added 13 digs for the Falcons, while Natalie DeSchepper and Korah Palumbo each put forth 10 digs as well.
➜ Warriors win once. Bishop McNamara was the tournament’s consolation pool winner after fending off Fisher 25-12, 25-22 and Watseka 25-21, 27-25. The Warriors (2-2) left the event on a high note versus the Bunnies (1-3), topping them 25-19, 25-22.
Fisher was led in those two matches by Cassandra Marry’s six kills, Jaedyn Fitzgerald’s 16 assists and Kallie Evans’ 12 digs.
In boys’ soccer
Peoria Christian Tournament
➜ Sabers emerge victorious. St. Thomas More trumped Springfield Southeast 6-0 in the tournament semifinals to earn a championship match with Metamora. The Sabers and Redbirds ended regulation scoreless, but STM (3-0) held a 5-3 penalty kicks edge to take the title. Martin Mondala bagged two goals and one assist in the semifinal, while Immanuel Nwosu posted the inverse with two assists and one goal. Cooper Hannagan and Daniel Messeh each scored once for the Sabers.
Uni High Shootout
➜ Illineks start strong. Uni High won its first two matches of its own event, which was restructured because of the heat and now will conclude with three more matches on Oct. 2.
The Illineks (3-0) brushed aside Arthur Christian School 7-0 and Normal Calvary 8-1 on Saturday. Noah La Nave scored nine goals across the victories, and teammate Teo Chemla added four goals and three assists. Uni High’s Arjun Kala put up three saves in goal as well, while Caden Henry came up with 12 stops for the Conquering Riders (0-1) in their loss.
Fisher (3-0-1) began its tournament with a 2-0 win versus Normal Calvary. Zach Barnes and Chase Minion each scored a goal, with assists credited to Sid Pfoff and David Hull.
Nontournament
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 8, Unity 0. The visiting Bombers won the nonconference match in Tolono with ease as Rylan Lawson, Landon Lawson, Lucas May and Karson Spangler each scored two goals for A-O/DL (1-1-1) against the Rockets (0-2). Landon Lawson contributed four assists in the win.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Judah Christian 1. The host Blue Devils earned their first win of the season with a nonconference triumph. Liam Oxendine scored four goals to spark BHRA (1-2), while Hayden Rice added a goal and three assists. Joey Limentato registered the lone goal for Judah Christian (0-2).
➜ Danville 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Aiden Cromwell scored a late goal off an assist from Collin Thomey to help the host Spartans earn a tie against the Vikings in nonconference action. Will Page scored the other goal for SJ-O (2-1-1) off a penalty kick. Moise York tallied both goals for Danville (1-1-1), with Edwin Sanchez recording an assist and Tyler Finley making 17 saves.
➜ Hoopeston Area 4, Rantoul 3. The visiting Cornjerkers (3-0) maintained their perfect start to the season with a narrow nonconference victory versus the Eagles (1-1). Rantoul actually pulled ahead 2-0 in the first half when Alex Gonzalez scored twice, assisted by Ozzie Gonzalez and Eliud Echeverria. But Hoopeston Area tied the match before halftime and produced the next two goals before Jorge Castillo potted the Eagles’ final marker, assisted by Raul Lopez.
➜ Meridian 4, Blue Ridge 2. The host Knights (1-2) fell behind 3-1 in the first half and couldn’t recover during a nonconference setback. Cameron Phillips scored both of Blue Ridge’s goals — in an unassisted fashion — and Dylan Coffee finished with 13 saves in net.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Champaign. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’ Ryder James — the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Runner of the Year — captured the Saber Corn Classic individual championship on St. Thomas More’s campus by completing the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 38.3 seconds. The only athlete to join him under 17 minutes was Uni High’s Henry Laufenberg, who crossed the finish line in 16:53.8.
As far as team results go, however, Monticello paced the area. The Sages finished with 76 points, earning them runner-up distinction behind Olympia’s 62 points. Monticello was led by Ed Mitchell (third place, 17:03.7), Caleb Wood (sixth, 17:38.4) and Logan Sikorski (11th, 18:28.8).
James and PBL took third in the team standings with 77 points. The next-best Panthers were Aiden Kerr (13th, 18:49.7) and Keagan Busboom (14th, 18:55.1). Laufenberg and Uni High settled for fourth as a unit with 89 points. The Illineks also received Kai Schwartz‘s seventh-place finish in 17:42.0. Unity rounded out the team top five with 124 points, fueled by Thomas Cler in 18th place at 19:00.1.
Other local individuals inside the top 20 were Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant (fourth, 17:27.2), Heritage’s Zach Ruwe (eighth, 17:57.9), Villa Grove’s Kurt Zimmerman (16th, 18:59.3) and Rantoul’s Caleb Neitzel (17th, 18:59.7).
➜ At Normal. Aaron Hendron of Centennial posted the best area finish during the Normal West Invitational at Maxwell Park, clocking in at 16 minutes, 58.20 seconds over 3 miles as the Chargers finished 11th at the 14-team meet with a score of 254. Champaign Central, paced by Peter Smith’s 24th-place finish in 17:16.50, ended up eighth in the team standings.
➜ At Paris. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier collected the Doc Acklin Invitational’s individual title by concluding his 3-mile run in 16 minutes, 43.7 seconds, holding off the runner-up by 14 seconds.
On the team side of things, it was St. Joseph-Ogden that ruled the day. The Spartans snagged four of the top-10 individual spots en route to 30 points, better than runner-up Tuscola’s 58 points. SJ-O’s Luke Stegall, Charlie Mabry and Elijah Mock finished 4-5-6 with times of 17:18.5, 17:24.4 and 17:24.8, and teammate Carson Maroon wound up ninth in 17:42.7. Tuscola’s top performers were Josiah Hortin (third, 17:13.2) and Jackson Barrett (eighth, 17:40.1).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Champaign. Uni High’s Kate Ahmari blazed across the Saber Corn Classic layout at St. Thomas More, completing the 3-mile race in 18 minutes, 34.7 second en route to the individual championship by almost a full minute.
Even with that outcome, the Illineks only could manage second place as a team when Monticello’s 32 points outpaced Uni High’s 59. The Sages put four girls inside the top eight overall — Estella Miller (second place, 19:31.3), Mabry Bruhn (third, 19:44.6), Rachel Koon (seventh, 21:43.1) and Sylvia Miller (eighth, 21:44.1).
Ahmari, meanwhile, was supported by teammates Cadi Hu (11th, 22:16.5), Maxine van der Donk (16th, 22:52.4), Stefania Dzhaman (18th, 23:01.6) and Kara Mathias (19th, 23:07.1).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda was the only other area program inside the team standings’ top five, with the Panthers’ 125 points landing them in fourth place. Trixie Johnson‘s fifth-place time of 20:12.8 fueled that result.
Other local runners to cross the line inside the top 20 individually were Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison (fourth, 20:09.9), Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Allie Morris (ninth, 21:48.2) and Macie Russell (10th, 21:51.8), St. Thomas More’s Paige Stark (12th, 22:30.5), Argenta-Oreana’s Heidi Heldt (14th, 22:49.3) and Champaign Academy High’s Sophia Libman (17th, 22:56.6).
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central finished ninth at the 10-team Normal West Invitational held at Maxwell Park, with the Maroons compiling a team score of 211. Maaike Niekerk had the top 3-mile time for Central in 21 minutes, 34.72 seconds to place 29th.
➜ At Paris. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ava Knap and Savanna Franzen put together a 1-2 finish at the Doc Acklin Invitational to propel the Spartans to first place in the team chase, their 31 points superior to runner-up Marshall’s 58. Knap and Franzen completed the 3-mile jaunt in 20 minutes, 0.8 seconds and 20:11.6, respectively, and they were joined inside the individual top 10 by teammate Kailyn Ingram (ninth, 22:00.7).
Tuscola found itself in fifth place as a team with 116 points, fueled by Lia Patterson‘s 10th-place time of 22:03.4. The only other local who cracked the individual top 10 was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabby Moreman (seventh, 21:16.8).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Olney. Danville cruised to a 9-0 road win against Richland, winning all six singles matches and all three doubles matches. Reese Rundle did not lose a game in a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 6 singles for the Vikings, with Josie Hotsinpiller also producing a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Rundle also was nearly perfect with partner CiCi Brown at No. 3 doubles, as the duo picked up a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
COLIN LIKAS