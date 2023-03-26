Four local entries win titles
BLOOMINGTON — A quartet of area entries secured an event championship in Saturday's Illinois Top Times indoor track and field meet, the unofficial state championship at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.
Centennial's Daniel Lacy was champion of the Class 3A boys' 200-yard dash by clocking a time of 22.27 seconds. Lacy also ranked second in the 60 dash by timing 6.98.
Urbana's Jackson Gilbert claimed the Class 2A boys' 400 dash championship in 49.20, while Rantoul's Brianna Dixon captured the Class 2A girls' high jump title with a leap of 5 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
Rounding out the list was the Champaign Central quartet of Isaac Turk, Jakob Riley, Cooper Sweet and Fynn Bright, which won the Class 2A boys' 3,200 relay title in 8 minutes, 14.05 seconds.
Area athletes contributed to a handful of other top-five finishes on the day.
Danville's Matthew Thomas was runner-up in the Class 3A boys' pole vault by clearing 14-9, and he added a fifth-place display in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.45.
Mahomet-Seymour's Deangelo Hughey placed third in both the 200 dash (22.71) and the 400 dash (50.07) in the Class 2A boys' field. The Bulldogs' Cole Marshall ranked fifth in the Class 2A boys' triple jump (42-2 3/4).
Rounding out locals who placed top-five in the boys' Class 2A meet were Unity's 800 relay of Garrett Richardson, Eric Miebach, Jay Saunders and Brock Schlittler (third place, 1:33.94) and Urbana's 1,600 relay tandem of Gilbert, Marius Davis, Jack Lusakembi and Kelenna Onyemere (third, 3:33.05).
In the Class 2A girls' meet, Champaign Central's 800 relay foursome of Izzy Roundtree, Ellie Walker, Khalia Williams and Kennedy Ramshaw placed third with a time of 1:46.19, while Unity's 3,200 relay tandem of Camryn Reedy, Mackenzie Pound, Emily Decker and Ashlyn Denney took third with a time of 10:00.09.
Monticello's Mabry Bruhn ranked fourth in the 1,600 run (5:13.37) and fifth in the 800 run (2:22.36), while fellow Sages teammate Rose Talbert placed fourth in the 400 dash at 1:00.28.
Dixon added top-five finishes in the 200 dash and 60 hurdles to her high jump effort, placing fifth in the former event (26.08) and fourth in the latter event (8.91). Unity's 800 relay foursome of Kayla Nelson, Lauren Miller, Emma Swisher and Lexi Ritchie chipped in a fourth-place showing of 1:47.30.
Chargers fend off Conquering Riders
CHAMPAIGN — Centennial girls' soccer outscored Arthur Christian 3-0 in the second half, earning a 6-3 nonconference victory on Saturday in the team's season-opening match.
Jodi Domingo and Payton Kaiser each scored two goals for the Chargers (1-0). Yameli Salinas scored one goal and assisted on three others, with Nicole Albors and Lily Kelly each adding one goal for Centennial.
Malaya Brady tallied a hat trick for ACS (2-3), with Phoenix Kelmel assisting on one of the goals. Izzy Swanson's three goalkeeper saves led the Conquering Riders in that regard.