➜ At Normal. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht rebounded nicely from a tough first day in the Class 2A state tournament, with the junior firing a 1-under 70 at Weibring Golf Club in Day 2 to leap into a share of 13th place.
“I definitely played looser,” Schacht said. “It felt like everything was flowing.”
Schacht finished at 5-over 147 for the 36-hole showcase. His second 18 holes included four birdies, 12 pars and just two holes worse than par. Schacht said he was sitting at 1-over through six holes for the day when Central teammates Charlie Cekander and Connor Clifton showed up to watch him compete.
“I chipped in in front of them, got back to even and I was like, ‘Alright, I can do this,’” Schacht said. “I made a lot of good pars and got up and downs.”
Schacht entered the tournament with championship aspirations. He now plans to carry those into his senior season.
“Part of me sees it as a little bit of a blessing that I didn’t do everything I could at state, because I’ve got to keep some goals for next year,” Schacht said. “I had a really good season and accomplished a lot of what I wanted to accomplish.”
➜ At Bloomington. Monticello acquired eighth place in the Class 1A state tournament team chase, with coach Andrew Turner‘s club putting up a 664 cumulative score across two days at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
“Our goal was to get to the second day,” Turner said. “We have to be happy with how things worked out.”
Junior Will Ross was the Sages’ No. 1 performer. His second-day score of 7-over 79 put him at 9-over 153 for the 36-hole event, tying him for 16th place overall. Ross actually was among the individual top five before a difficult final nine holes dropped his placement.
“It was still a great finish,” Turner said. “He broke our nine-hole average record. That’s a great accomplishment, and he’s got a year to come back.”
Senior Tanner Buehnerkemper (tied for 31st, 158), freshman Maddux Quick (46th, 161) and freshman Andrew Neef (85th, 192) rounded out Monticello’s top four. Buehnerkemper is the lone Sage graduating from Turner’s starting lineup at the end of this school year.
“We’ve got a nice group of freshmen that love golf,” Turner said. “We’ve got some promise ahead of us.”
Individually, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Connor Engel and Prairie Central junior Carson Friedman each finished tied for 35th at 159.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Decatur. Mahomet-Seymour junior Ainsley Winters earned all-state status in the Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course, ending the 36-hole showcase tied for 14th.
Winters shot 5-over 77 in her Day 2 round and wound up with a 9-over 153 for the entire tournament.
“I was going for the school record this year — which I didn’t quite get — which is a 74,” Winters said. “So next year, I’m going to go bigger for state, go bigger for the school record, and I’m just going to try to have a great senior year.”
Winters racked up three birdies in her final round — on holes 9, 10 and 11 — as well as nine pars.
“I definitely wanted to do better on the back nine than I did (Friday), and I did,” Winters said. “I do feel like I’m setting a new standard or precedent for the (M-S) girls’ team, and hopefully other girls will follow. And I’d love to make it as a team next year to state.”
St. Thomas More senior Brooke Erhard turned in an 87 during her second round and finished at 165 for the tournament, sliding into a share of 35th place.
In boys’ soccer
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinals
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Grant Powell bagged a hat trick for the sixth-seeded Comets (17-7), who eased past the eighth-seeded Buffaloes (9-9) to keep their playoff run going. Reef Pacot added two goals and two assists for O/SF, which added one goal and one assist from Dylan Diaz as well as six keeper saves from Josh Ruch. The Comets next will face top-seeded St. Thomas More (16-5) in a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal. Jace Bina scored G-RF/W’s goal, and Eli Davis recorded 10 saves in net.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Unity 0. The fifth-seeded Spartans (13-8-1) blew through the 11th-seeded Rockets (0-19) to qualify for the regional’s semifinal round. Collin Thomey potted each of SJ-O’s first three goals, which were followed by a Jared Emmert hat trick in the second half. Emmert also assisted on two tallies, while Jackson Greer finished with one goal and two helpers. The Spartans next will face fourth-seeded Monticello (17-5-1) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinal
➜ Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0. The fifth-seeded Cornjerkers (18-5-1) blasted past the 11th-seeded Warriors (2-20) to advance in the postseason. Ben Brown produced five goals and is three goals shy of breaking Hoopeston Area’s single-season record of 36. Isaias Diaz, Talen Gredy, Nick Hofer and Owen Root each added a goal for the Cornjerkers, who next draw fourth-seeded St. Anne in a 6 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 7, Rantoul 1. The visiting Chargers (6-7-2) ended a four-match winless streak in a nonconference match versus the Eagles (4-9). Adam Adham banked two goals and two assists for Centennial, which took in two goals from Zander Hackman and a one-goal, one-assist effort from Tyler Luchinski. Alex Gonzalez found the back of the net for Rantoul.
➜ Lincoln 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The visiting Bulldogs (12-7-1) allowed a first-half goal and nothing else, but they couldn’t find the equalizer against the only Apollo Conference opponent to defeat them this season. Lincoln also defeated M-S 2-0 on Sept. 18.
In football
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12. The visiting Blue Devils (7-0) rushed out to a 40-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back during a Vermilion Valley Conference South success versus the Buffaloes (0-7). Dawson Dodd attempted just five passes but completed all of them for 184 yards and four touchdowns, with Mason Hackman hauling in three catches for 152 yards and three scores. Dodd also rushed for a touchdown on his lone carry, while Enrique Rangel and Dane Dillon each rushed one time but still found the end zone — Rangel from 40 yards out, Dillon from 34. Rylan Mosier rushed for both of G-RF/C’s touchdowns, dashes of 22 and 31 yards.
➜ St. Thomas More 64, West Prairie 6. The visiting Sabers (5-2) kept up their torrid offensive play in extending their win streak to five during this 8-Man Association South romp. STM has scored no fewer than 58 points in any game during that stretch. The Sabers generated this game’s first 36 points en route to a 42-point opening quarter. STM’s Justen Green completed 11 of 16 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Adonai Bumba (three catches, 104 yards, two TDs), Patrick Quarnstrom (four catches, 92 yards, two TDs) and Matt DeLorenzo (four catches, 61 yards, one TD) on a consistent basis. Bumba added a team-best 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Quarnstrom returned a fumble for a score defensively as well, and DeLorenzo added an interception and a fumble recovery.
➜ Westville 35, Salt Fork 7. Levi Pratt rushed for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 25-yard score in the second quarter as the host Tigers (6-1) jumped all over the Storm (5-2) in Vermilion Valley Conference South action and clinched a postseason berth. Pratt finished with 94 yards rushing, actually outdone by teammate Will Terry‘s 103 yards. Terry added an 8-yard touchdown dash for Westville, which also received scoring runs from Craig Johnson and Andre Johnson. Rylee Edwards‘ 12 tackles, Craig Johnson’s 10 tackles and Drew Wichtowski‘s two sacks keyed the Tigers’ defense. Salt Fork’s touchdown was scored by Ethan McLain on a 4-yard run.
In volleyball
Bloomington Central Catholic Saints Invitational
➜ Rockets place runner-up. Unity collected a 4-1 record in the two-day tournament, placing second behind Pleasant Plains after dropping a 26-24, 25-16 championship match. The Rockets (27-3) took down Mt. Zion, Williamsville and Morton in two sets apiece during pool play, then avenged a prior loss to St. Teresa with a two-set victory before falling to Plains. Emma Bleecher notched her 1,000th career kill among 44 in the event, adding 26 digs for good measure. Other Unity statistical leaders were Macie Knudsen (34 kills, 26 digs), Maddie Reed (58 assists, 21 digs), Jayci McGraw (28 assists) and Taylor Henry (30 digs).
Pana/Shelbyville Invitational
➜ Sabers cruise. St. Thomas More earned the tournament championship with a 5-0 record that included no lost sets. The Sabers (27-1) — who have won 15 consecutive matches overall — defeated Shelbyville, Newton and Pana’s junior-varsity team in pool play, trumped Pana in the semifinals and shut down Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 25-20, 25-12 in the title match. Mallory Monahan (40 kills), Shannon Monahan (33 kills, 25 digs), Caroline Kerr (99 assists) and Colleen Hege (43 digs) pushed STM to the sweep.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
➜ Maroons take title. Champaign Central placed first in the tournament, last defeating Milford 26-24, 25-22 to secure the championship. During pool play, the Maroons (19-7) also fended off Lexington and Cissna Park in two sets as well as host Paxton-Buckley-Loda in three sets.
The runner-up Bearcats (20-6) defeated Rantoul and Monticello in two sets apiece but lost to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in three sets during pool play. Milford still surpassed GCMS and Monticello, which also went 2-1 in pool play, on a tiebreaker to qualify for the title match with Central.
PBL claimed third place in the event, knocking off GCMS 25-21, 25-21 in the third-place match. The Panthers (20-5) dumped Cissna Park and Lexington in two sets during pool play before losing to Central. Addison Oyer (60 kills), Araya Stack (45 assists), Carly Mutchmore (41 digs) and Aubrey Busboom (37 assists) paced PBL statistically for the day.
GCMS (11-14) went 2-2 on the day. Monticello (12-12) went 2-1 but missed out on the third-place match because of a tiebreaker. Rantoul (3-15) finished 0-3 on the day.
Cissna Park (16-12-1) finished 0-3 in the event, taking Lexington to three sets in addition to its losses to PBL and Central. Ava Seggebruch (19 kills, 17 digs), Mikayla Knake (47 assists), Riley Maul (24 digs) and Emma Morrical (16 kills, seven aces) led the Timberwolves on the day.
Quincy Invitational
➜ Bulldogs triumphant. Mahomet-Seymour (23-5) now has won 11 consecutive matches after posting a perfect 5-0 record in this tournament.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Metamora. Joseph Scheele dashed to fifth place out of 279 runners in the Runnin’ Red Invitational, held at Black Partridge Park, his 2.94-mile time of 15 minutes, 37.3 seconds pacing Mahomet-Seymour to second place in the team chase. The Bulldogs scored 105 points, behind only Palatine’s 48 in the 22-team field. M-S added top-10 finishes from Kyle Nofziger (eighth, 15:50.2) and Jonah Singer (ninth, 15:53.6). Champaign Central was the No. 13 team with 314 points, led by Peter Smith‘s 15th-place clocking of 16:10.4.
➜ At Toledo. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond snagged the team championship at the 3-mile Cumberland Invitational, with the Knights’ 49 points better than runner-up Benton’s 62 and the totals of 14 other teams. ALAH was powered by 3-4-5-6 finishes from Logan Beckmier (third, 16 minutes, 26.90 seconds), Jace Green (fourth, 16:55.67), Jacob Adcock (fifth, 17:04.6) and Lyle Adcock (sixth, 17:07.62). Tuscola rated fourth as a group with 137 points, paced by Josiah Hortin‘s eighth-place time of 17:16.84, Jackson Barrett‘s ninth-place result of 17:26.96 and Logan Wallace‘s 19th-place effort of 17:48.84. La Salette was the fifth-place squad with 172 points, keyed by Christopher Halligan‘s 20th-place time of 17:53.05. Other area individuals to crack the top 20 overall were Villa Grove’s Kurt Zimmerman (13th, 17:36.86) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Emerson Thorlton (16th, 17:42.71).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Metamora. Mahomet-Seymour snared third place as a team in the Runnin’ Red Invitational, conducted at Black Partridge Park, with the Bulldogs accumulating a 107 score that landed behind only Dunlap (44) and Palatine (90) in the 20-team field. M-S garnered top-10 individual showings in the 2.94-mile race from Ava Boyd (12th, 19 minutes, 15.5 seconds), Chloe Bundren (15th, 19:21.6) and Elizabeth Sims (18th, 19:26.3). Unity was just behind M-S with a 120 score, ranking fourth overall. The Rockets were led by Malia Fairbanks (13th, 19:16.2) and Olivia Shike (17th, 19:24.9). Champaign Central didn’t record a team score but received a top-25 effort from Maaike Niekerk (22nd, 19:39.4).
➜ At Toledo. Villa Grove placed sixth and Tuscola ranked seventh in the seven-team Cumberland Invitational, with the Blue Devils scoring 122 points and the Warriors producing 151 points. The best local finish in the 3-mile race came from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabriella Moreman, who took third in 20 minutes, 16.73 seconds. She was closely followed by Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell, who notched fourth in 20:26.24. Allie Morris, another Comet, claimed seventh place in 21:07.07. Villa Grove’s best finisher was Emma Buesing (29th, 24:07.27), and Tuscola’s lead runner was Rylie Vanausdoll (14th, 22:46.68). Tri-County’s Matilde Larsen cracked the top 20, placing 20th in 23:22.31.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Samantha Cook was involved with four event victories for Champaign Central, which dispatched Uni High 126-57 in a dual at Unit 4 Pool. Cook captured the 200-yard freestyle win in 2 minutes, 6.96 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 59.23. She also was part of victorious relay tandems — with the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.01) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.54). Babette Bradley and Olivia Dempsey each were part of three triumphs as well for the Maroons. Bradley was the 100 breaststroke titlist in 1:11.96 and also raced on the top 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay (2:00.39). Dempsey paced the 500 freestyle field in 5:55.44 and also swam on the aforementioned 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay winners. The Illineks’ two event victories came from Sally Ma — in the 50 freestyle (24.61) and 100 butterfly (1:02.76).
➜ At Urbana. Centennial won the eight-team Urbana Invitational at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, with the Chargers’ 516 score better than runner-up Charleston’s 388. Marin McAndrew was part of four event wins for Centennial, placing first in the 100-yard freestyle (56.60 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1 minute, 5.22 seconds) on top of competing for triumphant foursomes in the 200 medley relay (2:02.26) and 200 freestyle relay (1:49.05). Ellie Maurer anchored both of those relays. The host Tigers placed third in the team standings with a 348 score, led by Elena Poulosky ranking second in both the 50 freestyle (28.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.68). Fourth-place Mahomet-Seymour (328) received event victories from Eden Oelze in the 200 individual medley (2:28.81) and 100 butterfly (1:05.90) as well as Olivia McMurry in the 50 freestyle (26.56). Sixth-place Danville (121) garnered two event wins from Natalie Porter — in the 500 freestyle (5:47.22) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.93).
