CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made it through its first four games of the 2020-21 college basketball season without a cancellation. That streak ended Friday morning when Saturday's game against UT Martin was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Skyhawks' program.
The UT Martin game, which was announced earlier this week, will not be rescheduled.
"For safety and well being of our student-athletes, as well as theirs, the game is canceled and will not be played," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We will just move forward and start preparation, then, for our next opponent."
Illinois (3-1) will return to action Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Duke.