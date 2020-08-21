SAVOY — Charlie Cekander wasn’t sure he would be grouped with Wade Schacht for Thursday afternoon’s Big 12 Conference rivalry dual meet between the duo’s Champaign Central boys’ golf team and Centennial.
Maroons coach Mike Osterbur told Cekander prior to the event, held at the University of Illinois Orange Course, that Cekander would play the 18 holes with either two Chargers or with Schacht and another Centennial athlete, in this case junior Griffin Doyle.
The latter came to pass.
That forged a bond between not only two of Central’s nine sophomores, but also the two remaining scorers from last year’s Class 2A regional runner-up Maroons.
“I enjoy playing with him because he’s just fun to play with,” Cekander said of Schacht, a defending News-Gazette All-Area first team pick.
“Except sometimes when he gets a little mad,” Cekander continued. “(Then) he’s a struggle, but I’ve got to keep him in check every once in a while.”
“Hey now,” Schacht called out, grinning upon hearing Cekander’s analysis.
“We definitely build off each other and help each other play to our full potential,” Cekander finished.
That relationship was integral to the Maroons compiling a team score of 353, 13 strokes better than the 366 recorded by the Chargers.
Schacht and Cekander finished 1-2 on the scoreboard with Schact carding a 4-over 76 to earn medalist honors and Cekander posting an 83.
“Charlie’s good at keeping me level,” said Schacht, who has two medalist honors in as many tries this season. “I remember last year we were playing a best-ball tournament. ... I missed a par putt on 13 and he was in with a bogey also, and I was a little heated.
“And he was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to chill.’ He just made fun of me until I stopped being angry.”
Schacht didn’t have his best round Thursday, finishing 4 strokes off the mark he put up Tuesday on the same layout against Urbana. Getting putts to fall was a struggle, as Schacht finished with just one birdie.
Even so, Schacht’s occasional frustration with his play versus Centennial always gave way to Cekander’s calming influence. And Schacht was there to offer a helping hand whenever Cekander’s shot went awry, specifically with shorter irons on the front nine.
“They feed off each other,” Osterbur said. “Charlie’s a good influence for Wade. Keeps him grounded ... doesn’t let him get too down on himself, doesn’t let him get too high when he’s going good. And Charlie’s unflappable.”
Central improved its team score by 8 strokes between Tuesday’s win over Urbana and Thursday’s against Centennial. Backing Schacht and Cekander were sophomores Connor Clifton (93) and Kendall Crawford (100).
But the Chargers didn’t make it easy to collect that triumph, even though coach Brian Easter’s team was missing No. 1 scorer Cam McMullen.
Junior Jacob Stevens thrived in the No. 4 slot with an 85, and four other Centennial players finished below 100: senior Walker Smith (92), freshman Ashten Cafarelli (93), junior Keith Gardner (96) and Doyle (97).
“We’ve got a lot of comparable golfers,” Easter said. “Anybody can post something in the 80s, and anybody can post something in the 100 range. So it’s just kind of going to be a matter of if we put it all together in one day.”
Case in point, according to Easter, is senior Kaden Murphy carding a 111 on Thursday after earlier in the week shooting a 92 during a practice round on the same course.
“Throw them all in a hat any day, honestly,” Easter said. “Any of them could be our best golfer and any of them could be our worst.”
Osterbur came away impressed with Centennial’s lineup. Until the final varsity scorecards were filed, he felt the Chargers may have clipped the Maroons this time around.
“From what I saw off the first tee, I thought it would be competitive,” Osterbur said. “It’s not the Centennial that we’ve known in the last few years. If you’re going to play them now, you’re going to have to be ready. We squeaked by (Thursday).”
Doyle, who was assigned to the Chargers’ No. 1 slot in McMullen’s absence, had a challenging back nine that at least ended with a successful chip-and-putt sequence on the par-3 18th.
Despite not playing his best Thursday, Doyle sees reason for optimism throughout the program.
“Everybody’s getting better because some people just didn’t come out during the summer,” Doyle said. “People are going to start getting back in the swing of things.”
Thursday’s meet belonged to Central when all was said and done. Schacht was and remains at the forefront, the lone regular 2019 varsity starter who still is in the fold.
With Osterbur overseeing more young talent than in previous seasons, Schacht feels Central’s 2020 schedule — filled with local duals and triangulars instead of its customary slate of multi-team tournaments as part of the school district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — will benefit the Maroons down the road.
“It’s really good for our team, honestly, to get a lot of confidence building,” Schacht said. “It’s all gearing up for the hopeful regionals, hopeful conference, hopeful sectionals, state.”
Cekander has no problem thinking even further ahead, considering he, Schacht and many others have multiple remaining seasons of prep eligibility.
“Our team definitely has potential for the future years to come,” Cekander said. “So I’m excited for those years to come. It should be fun.”