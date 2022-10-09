NORMAL — Wade Schacht reached his most marketable point as an athlete so far on Saturday afternoon at Weibring Golf Club.
So the Champaign Central senior decided to make his pitch for a future name, image and likeness deal.
“I need an endorsement from Snickers,” Schacht said. “I think I had six, maybe. ... It’s a perfect combination of sweetness and nutrition. It’s just the best.”
Schacht chowed down on his last candy bar of the day while listening to the rules for a Class 2A boys’ golf state tournament’s sudden-death playoff between himself and Geneseo junior Hayden Moore.
Need to win an IHSA individual state championship?
Grab a Snickers.
Schacht drained a short par putt on the 10th hole moments after Moore rolled his attempt past the cup, handing Schacht the crown after both players finished their regulation 36 holes at even-par 142.
It’s The News-Gazette coverage area’s first boys’ golf state title since Rantoul’s Clark Smith topped the Class AA field in 1998.
It’s the first boys’ golf state championship for a Champaign golfer since Centennial’s Jamie Fairbanks won back-to-back Class AA tournaments in 1988 and 1989.
And it’s the first for Central since Bill Brown won the 1925 single-class state tournament back when Central was just Champaign High.
“It’s just an incredible accomplishment, and I’m just honored to represent Central on this stage,” Schacht said. “There’s nothing you can do but hit the next shot. That’s one of my biggest progressions as a golfer since freshman year.”
Two especially heroic shots allowed Schacht to match Moore after two rounds of play across two days.
Both golfers finished Saturday at 1-under 70.
It almost was a little anticlimactic that Moore’s putting miss on the playoff hole set the stage for Schacht to ascend to the champion plateau.
“It was, ‘Don’t miss this 2-footer or you’re going to regret it for the rest of your life,’” Schacht said. “But, genuinely, I was hoping to not see him miss that putt.”
That mindset wasn’t about to stop Schacht from instantly celebrating his success in real time.
As soon as his putt dropped, Schacht turned to his small rooting gallery, pumped his fists downward and twice bellowed, “Come on!”
He shook Moore’s hand before being enveloped by Maroons teammates Charlie Cekander, Chris Timmons and Jack Levitan. Schacht’s parents, girlfriend, Central coach Mike Osterbur and family friend Shig Yasunaga all watched the celebration unfold from the green’s edge.
“Wade progressing the way he did, and the way he played in the regional and the sectional, I knew it was a very real possibility it could happen,” Osterbur said. “The way he conducted himself (Saturday), staying calm and collected and getting through whatever adversity was in front of him ... was just stuff that’s made for television.”
Osterbur described Schacht’s early performance on Saturday as a cross between “Houdini and a short-order line cook.”
That’s to say, Schacht recorded a few suspect shots but wasn’t damaging his scorecard in his round.
“I did feel like it might be my day,” Schacht said. “I’d call them escapes. I’d be in some pretty deep stuff, and I’d make some pretty incredible escapes.”
One of the first came on the par-3 seventh hole. Schacht’s first shot found a green-side bunker, but he chipped out beautifully and was able to finish off a par putt.
Through nine holes, Schacht and Moore were tied atop the leaderboard at 1-under for the round and even-par for the tournament. Moore carded a bogey on 10, however, and Schacht turned in three consecutive pars to carry a one-stroke edge into the par-5 13th hole.
That’s when things temporarily came unraveled. Schacht’s third shot wound up in a bunker, while the long-driving Moore found the green in just two strokes. Moore wound up with a birdie and Schacht accepted a bogey to flip the two athletes on the leaderboard.
“I never lost faith. I was definitely questioning it (though),” Schacht said. “Fourteen was not a well-played hole, either. I had to get up and down from 40 yards behind the green, and that flop shot and that par save really got me cooking.”
What occurred across the 16th, 17th and 18th holes was the wildest sequence of events yet.
First, the par-4 16th hole. Schacht’s tee shot sat alongside the fairway with more than 100 yards to go to the pin. Schacht mulled over his club selection for a few minutes, then loped a shot that nearly sent the ball into the hole on the fly.
This resulted in an easy birdie putt that tied Schacht with Moore.
Then, the par-3 17th hole. Schacht left his drive well short of the green before chipping to a manageable putting distance. His par bid stopped right at the cup’s edge, much to Schacht’s chagrin.
The bogey sank him one stroke behind Moore with one hole remaining.
Finally, the par-4 18th hole. Schacht’s drive went into the rough, almost in the line of a tree. He was able to sky the ball over the greenery and stick it on the green’s fringe.
“That shot on 16 was the clutchest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Schacht said. “Maybe until 18. For a good 30 minutes, it was the clutchest thing I ever done.”
Schacht estimated the ensuing putt at 25 feet. And he drilled it for the tournament-tying birdie.
Schacht may have been more enthralled with this conversion than the later tournament-winning putt, offering up multiple shouts, fist pumps and hard slaps to his own chest.
“Just utter excitement and joy. And, I just did that,” Schacht said. “I thought it was over. I thought I had won. And then Hayden just was really clutch coming back, and I said, ‘All right, it’s playoff time.’”
It took about 100 minutes for that playoff to begin, as Schacht and Moore waited to see if any golfers in the later-starting groups would join them. None could.
Schacht spent the break chatting with his support group and practicing his putts and chips.
And then he followed through on a goal he’s been considering all season long.
“Football coaches say, ‘Don’t leave anything out on the field.’ And, believe me, over the last two days, there’s parts of Wade all over this golf course,” Osterbur said. “He didn’t beat himself, the golf course didn’t beat him and he hung in there and he won it. He just went out and did it.”