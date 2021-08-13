CHAMPAIGN — Mike Osterbur doesn’t possess his largest Champaign Central boys’ golf roster in 2021.
The fifth-year Maroons coach courted nine athletes for a two-day, 36-hole tryout tournament earlier this week.
Osterbur isn’t upset about this. Partially because he returns five varsity scorers from the previous fall, including reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year Wade Schacht.
Osterbur feels this group could “catch lightning in a bottle” and do something big once the IHSA postseason commences.
Of course, if the 2020 season hadn’t been so significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Osterbur might be approaching his latest team with an even more upbeat light.
“We should’ve already had the foundation built and had a couple floors maybe added to it,” Osterbur said, “but that didn’t happen because somebody brought in a wrecking ball and knocked it all down.”
Central couldn’t compete in any regular-season events that featured more than three teams last season because of COVID-19 protocols.
Osterbur said eight or nine of the Maroons’ 14 matches in that stretch happened at the University of Illinois Course in Savoy, where Central opens the 2021 campaign on Friday in an 11-team tournament on the Blue Course.
Not that the UI Course is a bad layout. Far from it. But the lack of playing different courses also limited development toward what the Maroons want to accomplish as a unit.
“We’re back to a normal schedule this year. Most of our guys, it’s going to be a complete new experience,” Osterbur said. “Wade has seen those courses because he played as a freshman, but no one else has seen them. So we’re geared toward finishing off (strongest) when this group of juniors are seniors.”
Among the juniors are Schacht, Charlie Cekander, Connor Clifton and Kendall Crawford. The first three presently project as Central’s No. 1, 2 and 3 golfers, respectively. Senior Oskar Hansen and sophomore Ben Bandy also are capable of contributing varsity scores.
Schacht actually spent the first half of the Maroons’ tryout tournament competing in an independent event. He was finishing the second and final day of a Faldo Hurricane Series showcase in suburban Chicago at ThunderHawk Golf Club in Beach Park.
Yes, the “Faldo” in that name is directly attached to star Englishman Nick Faldo.
Schacht shot a two-day 3-over 147 to tie for second place and advanced to the series’ 2021 Grand Final tournament in South Carolina later this year — specifically, one week after the IHSA Class 2A state tournament is set to tee off at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
“There’s going to be an hourlong feature on CBS Sports about the (Grand Final) tournament. If I play well enough, maybe I’ll get an interview on there,” Schacht said. “It’s been quite a summer.”
That last comment isn’t entirely positive. Schacht said he’s experienced some trying results playing on the American Junior Golf Association tour this offseason.
Yet he battled through this week’s Faldo event and turned in a performance that put him near the top of a loaded leaderboard.
“Recently things haven’t been going great at the bigger tournaments,” Schacht said, “so it was nice to get a good (result) in here.”
Schacht did participate in the second day of the Maroons’ tryout tournament at the UI Orange Course, carding a 1-over 73 for medalist honors. Osterbur allowed Schacht to use his second-round 75 at ThunderHawk as his first-round output in Central’s tryout.
“He’ll be the captain of the team,” Osterbur said. “I’ll look for him to be my right-hand man, work with the guys, help them out if they’re struggling, keep them pumped up. That’s something, in all honesty, that Wade needs to work on himself is staying level out there.”
Schacht echoed Osterbur’s assessment that the Maroons likely are on track to be even better in 2022 than they could be in 2021.
But he’s not overlooking an entire season for that reason.
“We’ve got a lot of potential,” Schacht said. “Maybe we’ll have one more building year. ... Currently, my team goal for the year is to get out of regionals and get to sectionals.”
Osterbur sees no reason to doubt Schacht’s expectation.
“That’s the goal,” Osterbur said. “The long-range goal with this core of players is when they were seniors it would be go time.”
Schacht, of course, harbors even bigger hopes, as well.
He’d like the Maroons to qualify for 2A state as a team, though he sees it as a “lofty” goal this year.
Making state individually isn’t as wild a consideration.
He shared 25th place at last year’s Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional. In future sectional tournaments, he would need to place among the top 10 individuals not on a state-advancing team in order to move on.
“I’ve got some demons to conquer at sectionals,” Schacht said. “I do want to play at state. I do think I can contend this year to win it. I’ve got to get there first.”