PEORIA — Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht carded a 12-over 84 in Monday’s Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional at Kellogg Golf Course, earning a share of 25th place to conclude his sophomore season.
Prairie Central also competed in the event as a team and collected fifth place of eight programs.
This tournament would have marked the end of the road for both Schacht and the Hawks regardless of their results, as the IHSA is not conducting state tournaments this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schacht rebounded after shooting 9-over on the front nine, parring seven holes on the back nine.
Prairie Central was led by senior Payton Dunahee’s 80, which landed him in ninth place overall, as well as sophomore Teegan Quinn’s 82 (tied for 13th) and senior Trey Bazzell‘s 83 (tied for 18th).
