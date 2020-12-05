Illinois’ intention is to add a 21st Big Ten game rather than a seventh nonconfrence game to still reach this year’s maximum allowable game threshold of 27. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at the Illini’s six Big Ten single-play options:
IOWA
The downside to a second game against the Hawkeyes? It would be in Iowa City, where Illinois hasn’t exactly thrived recently. The upside? Da’Monte Williams and Connor McCaffery would be on the same court twice in one season.
MARYLAND
The Illini nearly had a signature road win last December in College Park, Md., before stockpiling them later in the 2019-20 season. This would be the year to knock the Terrapins off at home after they lost Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith.
MICHIGAN
Illinois swept the Wolverines last season, knocking off the No. 5 version in December and handling the unranked version a month-plus later, thanks to one of many Ayo Dosunmu game-winners. A second game this season would be in Champaign.
MICHIGAN STATE
Maybe skip a two-fer with the Spartans this season. It would be in East Lansing, Mich., which has been home to multiple 20-point losses in two of the last three seasons. And this “rebuilding” Michigan State team is still a top-10 squad.
PURDUE
Illinois had the Boilermakers’ number during the 2019-20 season, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2008-09. A quick return trip to Mackey Arena might not be all that bad after the Illini delivered a 79-62 beatdown in late January.
RUTGERS
Who wouldn’t want two Illinois-Rutgers games every season? Sometimes they turn into triple overtime thrillers. In this case, the Illini would get a home game against the Scarlet Knights after traveling to New Jersey later this month.
