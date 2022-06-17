The first season of the Shauna Green era is still five months away from getting underway. But Illinois women’s basketball beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. is here to break down the Illini’s upcoming Big Ten schedule, which was released on Thursday:
Illinois’ 2022-23 Big Ten opponents
Home and away —
- Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home only —
- Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Away only —
- Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin
The good
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Illinois program after the Illini finished last or second-to-last in each of Nancy Fahey’s five seasons at the helm. While there’s nothing “easy” about the Big Ten, there isn’t much separation among the bottom-third teams in the league. That means Illinois must take advantage of home games against the likes of Minnesota, Rutgers, Penn State, Purdue and Michigan State. Win a majority of those games and maybe steal a conference game or two the Illini “shouldn’t” win, and Illinois has a chance at finishing with a near-.500 overall record. That might not seem like real progress, but for an Illini program stuck in the Big Ten cellar the past decade, it would be a good place to start.
The bad
Green’s first run through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten will likely feature at least five teams ranked or receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll when it’s released in late October. Even worse? Four of the seven games Illinois has on its schedule against those five opponents are away from State Farm Center. The Illini face Indiana (home and away), Nebraska (home and away), Iowa (home only), Maryland (away only) and Ohio State (away only). The Hawkeyes, who shared the conference’s regular-season title with the Buckeyes last season, will enter 2022-23 as a top-five team, as guard Caitlin Clark and forward Monika Czinano will provide Iowa with the ability to outscore just about anyone.
The non-Big Ten
Not much is known about it. A sixth consecutive late December Braggin’ Rights matchup against rival Missouri seems likely. Illinois will also face a to-be-determined opponent as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Other than that, the Illini’s nonconference schedule is a huge unknown. Will Green’s former school (Dayton) be on it? Possibly. Illinois lost 67-53 to the Green’s Flyers last season in Daytona Beach, Fla. At Dayton, Green wasn’t afraid to schedule high-major competition in nonconference play. Last season, that meant the Flyers played Duke, Purdue, Mississippi State, Illinois, Florida and Clemson. It will interesting to see how Green goes about putting together her first nonconference schedule in Champaign, especially with a new-look roster (only five returning players from last season’s Illini team).