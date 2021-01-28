CHAMPAIGN — The balance of the Illinois volleyball roster shifted heading into the delayed 2021 season.
Sophomore defensive specialist Madison Chi opting out of the pandemic-abbreviated season and an injury to freshman Sophie Gregus meant the Illini were light on back row defensive options.
What coach Chris Tamas had, however, was plenty of options at both outside hitter and opposite. Multiple options at setter made the decision an easy one.
After two seasons of relying on Jordyn Poulter and a third on Diana Brown, Tamas has opted to run a 6-2 system with both Brown and senior Kylie Bruder as his dual setters.
“I think it just fell into the strength of our team,” Tamas said. “I love the flexibility — especially in this year where we’re down a lot of (defensive specialists). We want to train people to play six rotations anyway. It’s time for a changeover in how we do that.
“I felt like it worked in our favor. We’ll see it again this weekend with a big challenge ahead of us. Teams will pick it apart as they see fit, and we’ll have to be able to respond to that.”
The move to the 6-2 has other benefits. It provides the ability to attack out of system from both directions. Illinois’ pin hitter depth also allows Tamas the ability to shuffle his rotation if someone has an off night or a matchup needs to change.
The benefit that could potentially come in handy for Illinois (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in Friday’s 3 p.m. showdown with No. 1 Wisconsin (2-0, 2-0). The Badgers are a bigger front line, with 6-8 All-American middle Dana Rettke and 6-7 middle/opposite Julia Wohlert.
“All four pins are big blockers,” Tamas said about his bigger front row in the 6-2. “It just plays to our strengths — from the block and defense standpoint and from the offensive standpoint. We’d like to be a little bit cleaner in general, but we saw the advantages of running it.”
Count Taylor Kuper as 100 percent behind the move to the 6-2. The junior libero, in her first season in that role, had 39 total digs in last weekend’s pair of wins at Iowa.
“It’s nice to have a really tall front row,” Kuper said. “It makes my job easier. Running a 6-2 just gives us a different look — different opportunities for different players.”
The player with the most significant new opportunity is Bruder. The senior setter played sparingly in her first three years at Illinois after joining the program as a walk-on ahead of the 2017 season. Bruder didn’t play in 2017, but got on the court as primarily a serving specialist in 2018 and 2019.
“She has a lot of skills she’s acquired over the last several years,” Tamas said. “She’s a competitor. We used her as a serve sub the last several years. I think she was getting to that point where, ‘Hey, I’m toward the end of my career. I’m just going to get after it as best I can.’ I think you’re seeing that now.”
Bruder is now splitting setting duties with Brown, who started all 30 matches in 2019 as a redshirt freshman and finished that season ranked fourth in the Big Ten averaging 10.97 assists per set. Brown and Bruder claimed the two settings spots during the training leading up to the start of the season. Junior setter Mica Allison, a St. Thomas More grad who transferred to Illinois from Auburn ahead of the 2019 season, is playing at opposite again this season after filling that role in her first year with the Illini.
“We compete every day, and people earn their positions here,” Tamas said. “I guarantee nobody playing time when they show up to the program. It’s just how it worked itself out numbers-wise. We competed a lot over the course of the training block. That’s how the numbers kind of shook out. That’s the way it’s going to roll until the numbers prove otherwise.”