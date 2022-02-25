CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t stray too far from what worked best in the final weeks of the 2020-21 season. It didn’t make sense to abandon the style that generated 11 wins in the final 12 games of the regular and a three-game sweep to a Big Ten tournament title.
Illinois simply fed teams a healthy dose of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn ball screen actions. Priority No. 1 was putting Dosunmu in position to make plays — for himself or others — with Cockburn a secondary, but no less important, option.
Then lather, rinse and repeat.
Brad Underwood intends on taking a different approach as No. 15 Illinois heads into the final three games of the 2021-22 regular season. The Illini got a good look at some of those potential changes despite losing Thursday’s Associated Press Top 25 showdown with No. 22 Ohio State in an 86-83 game at State Farm Center.
“We’re doubling down on what we do, but I challenged our staff the other day,” Underwood said. “I said I need three or four things that give us problems, and we’ve got to go figure it out. It’s that time. I thought that was a problem in the Loyola (Chicago) game — not that we were going to win that game.”
Illinois isn’t going to completely abandon its primary strength this season. Going away from Cockburn, a Big Ten and national player of the year candidate, wouldn’t make any sense. That said, the Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) got a good look Thursday night at what their style can be for the times Cockburn needs a breather or gets into foul trouble.
Coleman Hawkins took over backup center duties in the second half against Ohio State (18-7, 11-5) — particularly after Cockburn fouled out of the game — and both the five out look offensively and a full court press defensively proved successful in Illinois cutting its deficit from 16 points with 5 minutes, 58 seconds to play to a single point with 14 seconds on the clock.
“The thing that makes me so excited is I think we found a new way to play,” Underwood said. “I liked our five out stuff. It’s stuff we had worked on a lot early in the season, and Coleman Hawkins was spectacular.
“We can put different lineups out there. I like the opportunities that present themselves. We can throw somebody a curveball. It’s not just load it up and go to Kofi all the time.”
Hawkins is ready to embrace playing the 5 for Illinois. The mismatches that creates add a different dynamic to the Illini offense. A dynamic that saw Hawkins score eight of his 10 points in the second half and finish as one of five Illini in double figures.
“People get confused; they don’t know if I’m going to pop or going to roll,” Hawkins said. “I definitely feel comfortable. I’m definitely in better rebounding position when I’m at the 5. Kind of being the quarterback on offense in five out, I like that, finding shooters, finding open guys and creating mismatches.”
The full court press could also be a new wrinkle down the stretch for Illinois. It’s been used twice now in more desperate situations and fueled comeback attempts against both Rutgers a week ago and Ohio State on Thursday night.
Illinois might not turn into a “Press Virginia” clone, but that defensive shift has potential.
“You know me, I like aggressive,” Underwood said. “It’s always been about changing the tempo, and it did (Thursday). It did at Rutgers. We got two or three steals out of it, but it just disrupted the flow. It disrupts their timing and flow. That’s one of the things I’m pretty excited about.”
A willingness to tweak scheme and system won’t detract from the level of play that got Illinois in the mix for a Big Ten regular season title. Still plenty of post entries to Cockburn offensively and a defense that can be elite in the half court.
But some minor changes might be helpful in the final week-plus of the season. A Big Ten regular season isn’t every Illini’s top goal, but it’s a big one on the way to pinnacle prize. “Obviously, our biggest goal is getting to the national championship,” Illini veteran guard Trent Frazier said. “There’s still three games left in the season. There’s tough teams in this conference. The road is hard. We’re just going to watch it play out. We’ve got to finish the season out strong and control our destiny.”