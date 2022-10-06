URBANA — Gwen Schiff appreciates the comforts afforded to her in east central Illinois.
That she currently lives in this area could have played a major factor in determining where the Urbana junior might decide to play college volleyball.
Then Schiff made an official visit to the University of Colorado in Boulder.
“Right when I got back, I wanted to go back to Colorado, which I was not expecting,” Schiff said. “I just kept wanting to go back. I keep looking at pictures. I miss it already.
“After a few weeks of that, I was like, ‘This is definitely where I belong.’”
Schiff gave her verbal commitment to Buffaloes coach Jesse Mahoney’s program last week, after making that campus visit during the first three days of September.
The 6-foot right-side hitter had been drawing looks from numerous Power Five programs, including some from the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC. It’s the Pac-12 that will see her most often following her high school graduation in 2024.
“I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work and time and effort,” Schiff said. “But I think I’m ready for this commitment, and I’m beyond excited. These next years in club and school are going to prepare me to compete at the highest level.”
Schiff and her Urbana teammates are in the midst of a difficult fall season, currently winless across their first 15 matches.
It’s through the Prime Time Volleyball Club travel program, however, that Schiff has drawn the bulk of her college interest. That’s how Mahoney and his staff came across Schiff in the first place.
“They’ve always been in the mix,” Schiff said. “They’ve been coming to watch me play in my club season, and then when it actually came time for them to reach out and talk to me, they’ve been recruiting me.”
Schiff gives a rave review of her Colorado experience last month, as it pertains to the Buffaloes and their campus along with the state itself.
“That really opened my eyes to how good of a school they are,” Schiff said. “They’re amazing facilities and amenities, and that really sealed the deal.
“The team and the coaching staff are just amazing. ... Colorado itself is actually beautiful, the mountains and everything. Just the connection the girls and the staff had was something that felt (like) family, and they were welcoming me into their family.”
On the flip side, Schiff said she and the Buffaloes’ staff didn’t speak too much during the visit about why they wanted her to join the Colorado volleyball team, which boasts an 11-3 record so far this season and last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2018.
“I kind of assumed it was mostly because of skill, but after getting to know them they also said they loved my personality and how I talked with the girls,” Schiff said. “They also like that I’m left-handed. Hitting on the right pin, that’s obviously an advantage.”
When discussing her complete college recruitment portfolio, Schiff said “there were a few (other schools) I was interested in and I was serious about, and I went on visits.”
She declined to name those other programs.
“Almost a weight off my back. I’m not worried about, ‘Oh, this school is this and this school is this,’ and I’m trying to decide,” Schiff said. “I’m just locked in, and I’m ready to focus on the season and focus on myself and improving as much as possible.”
That desired improvement doesn’t pertain to just one area of Schiff’s game.
“I definitely want to focus on back row and serve-receive, just trying to become a good six-rotation player,” Schiff said. “Also being able to be aggressive in attack in the front row is something that really is going to set me apart. And then also blocking, definitely closing on that pin and pressing back into the court is something I think I can work on.”
Even as a future Division I volleyball player, Schiff realizes she’s an unfinished athletic product. And she appreciates every chance she has to hone her craft, whether with Urbana or Prime Time.
“I don’t care if we lose every game. I love practicing with the girls and talking to my friends,” Schiff said. “Just getting touches on the ball is always a good experience.”