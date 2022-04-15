Anaya Peoples is returning to her home state to resume her college basketball career. Just not with the Illinois women's program.
The 2019 Schlarman graduate verbally committed to DePaul on Friday morning, less than a month after entering the transfer portal out of Notre Dame.
A social media post from Blue Demons women's basketball indicated that Peoples also has signed her National Letter of Intent.
"So excited for this new chapter. Thank you Coach (Doug) Bruno for this opportunity," Peoples wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of herself in DePaul gear. "Officially a Blue Demon #22."
The 5-foot-10 guard has two years of college eligibility remaining after spending three seasons in South Bend, Ind. She announced her impending transfer from Notre Dame on March 30 and quickly was coveted by multiple Division I teams.
Tricia Peoples, Anaya's mother, said her daughter received fresh offers from California, DePaul, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Marquette, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri State, Oregon, Oregon State and Purdue.
DePaul finished 22-11 in the 2021-22 season, earning a berth in the NCAA tournament and suffering a first-round defeat.
Anaya Peoples averaged 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal in her junior season with the Irish. She averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals as a true freshman before suffering a right shoulder injury that required surgery, and she averaged 9.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals as a sophomore.
Peoples was a three-time News-Gazette All-Area girls' basketball Player of the Year with Schlarman, which she led to the 2018 and 2019 IHSA Class 1A state championships. Peoples also was the 2019 N-G all-state Player of the Year.