DANVILLE — Rance Bryant is the sort of do-it-all athlete any high school coach would want.
Three of them already boasted Bryant’s talents at Schlarman, with Bryant a golfer, basketball player and baseball player through his first two years as a Hilltopper.
Then, Schlarman broke away from its 11-man football cooperative with Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac, joining the Illinois 8-Man Association ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.
Might as well add another sport to the docket, with Bryant suiting up last fall for coach Matt Blurton’s program.
“They wanted me to play really bad,” Bryant said. “They’d just turned to 8-man, so I was curious to see how it’d go. I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Why not indeed, looking at Bryant’s junior statistics.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder hauled in 50 passes for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns for a team that reached the 8-Man Association state quarterfinals. He formed a potent connection with then-senior quarterback Marcus Blurton during Bryant’s first football repetitions since eighth grade.
And Bryant’s golf game didn’t suffer, either. His 18-hole average got down into the 80s after being in the 100s as a freshman and 90s as a sophomore, helping Hilltoppers boys’ golf to a Class 1A team sectional berth.
“I couldn’t have done it without the coaches,” Bryant said. “They were really relaxed with it.”
Bryant plans to continue his fall sports two-step in 2020, granted he’s allowed in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s important year for both Schlarman football and boys’ golf, albeit for opposite reasons. The gridiron-based Hilltoppers graduated nine seniors from a 7-4 team the previous year, and the golf program returns four of its top six athletes from a unit that finished just eight strokes from 1A state team qualification.
Bryant is a lifelong golfer, spurred by his late grandfather, Larry Bryant.
“My grandpa told me, ‘You should really follow through with this sport,’” Rance Bryant said. “He told me, ‘Take the baseball bat out of hands and put a golf club in.’ My grandpa passed away three years ago, and I’ve always wanted to make him proud.”
Bryant didn’t quite take the baseball-related advice to heart, as he’s attempting to play that sport in college. But it hasn’t hampered his golf.
“That kid’s got the longest drive I’ve ever seen. He hits it around 300 (yards) all the time,” Schlarman boys’ golf coach Lucas Seilhymer said. “So he’s got the distance. I’m just hoping he’ll be able to really focus in and work on the short game a little bit. If we get that honed in, I see no problem with him getting to state.”
Bryant’s 85 at last year’s 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional left him three strokes shy of individual state advancement alongside then-junior teammate Gabe Huddleston.
“My favorite part is to hit the ball far,” said Bryant, who noted his longest career drive is about 350 yards. “I’m going to try and stay in the 70s (for 18 holes this year) — high or low.”
Bryant played football prior to high school as well, but a torn hamstring in his right leg made him reconsider his future in the sport.
Bryant actually was a quarterback and running back throughout his youth career. But when he decided to return to football last year, Bryant informed Matt Blurton and his assistants that he’d like a chance to catch the ball.
“It felt really good to be back on the field,” Bryant said. “They put me (at receiver), I tried it out and it felt really good. I was catching good passes. Marcus threw really good passes.”
Bryant’s favorite reception from the 2019 campaign — though he can’t quite remember whom it was against — came when Bryant implored Marcus Blurton to take advantage of Bryant being defended by a taller, but slower cornerback.
“He threw the ball a little bit behind me ... and the kid was right in front of me,” Bryant said. “I just jumped up as high as I could, and I caught the ball. The cornerback had it in his hands (too), so we were kind of trying to grab it midair. As I came down, I ripped it out of his hands for a first down.”
It’s moments such as that which make Bryant a must-have competitor across Schlarman’s array of male sports.
But there had to be some concerns about getting beaten up in a football game prior to redirecting his attention to a golf course, right?
“Not necessarily, because our football games were all on Friday or Saturday, and we never really had golf until that (following) Monday,” Bryant said. “I can say I was pretty sore from a couple of games.”