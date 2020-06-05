How do you assess the 2019 season?
It was really good for our team as a whole. It’s been a while since we’ve sent anybody to state from Schlarman — I think it was about 15 years (ago). Being able to have one player (then-junior Gabe Huddleston) was great. The team did really well. ...Hopeful this year we can get through to state as a team.
What has it meant to make Schlarman boys’ golf competitive locally and in the state?
It’s made me really proud. I’ve been doing this six years. When I started, the Schlarman golf team hadn’t won a meet in five years. To turn it around that quickly — for a sport, that’s not too long of a timeframe — and do really well in the conference was something to be really proud of, not only for me but for Schlarman as a whole.
What’s your outlook for the 2020 season, with four of your six regional scorers returningfrom last year?
This team has a lot of seniors. I’ve told them before that we’ve been kind of building up to this year and for them. I told them, “This is it.” Last year they did really well. We were close to making it through sectionals, but sometimes that maturity level isn’t quite there yet for juniors. I’m hoping this year that they’ve all been hopefully out practicing. With the unfortunate circumstances (of COVID-19), actually we’ve got some baseball players that weren’t able to play ... but I’ve really been pushing them to try to practice their golf during this time.
What has it meant to be involved with Schlarman athletics?
So I’m a Schlarman grad myself (in 2009), Schlarman golf (player) myself. That’s been a few years ago now, but there’s a pride that comes with going to Schlarman, I think, in the Vermilion County community. Once you’re part of the Schlarman family, you’re always part of the Schlarman family. I really took over to help because five years ago they didn’t have anybody else. It was kind of a thing where they said, “We really need you to do this or we might not be able to find anybody.” Well I said, “OK, I’ll do it for a year.” Well, here we are five years later, and I really love it.
How much are you looking forward to working with your kids again?
Now more than ever — I see it in my professional life still; I’m working from home with a 2-year-old right now — the world has changed significantly for everyone. And I think for high schoolers especially — your junior and senior year of high school are very important, not only socially but just formatively as you really get ready to take on life in the next few years. Big, major changes start coming after your senior year of high school. These kids, they’ve had to deal with some stuff that we’ve all had to deal with, but at a very unique and formative time in life. I know that I’m ready to get back and see the guys and see the team, so I would imagine for them it’s just as important.