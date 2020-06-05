Andy Craig
Class of 2021, soccer/cross-country
He’s most looking forward to ... being competitive, both (sports). I thinkWe’ve got a shot to at least go .500 and win a majority of our games in soccer, and in cross-country ... we might be able tocompete and at least finish top three in some races.
Thinking about his time at Schlarman ... we’ve got low numbers in the school, and competing in the Vermilion Valley Conference is kind of important to me, just with some school pride. This year especially, I was talking to the soccer coach about getting a few players to run with us. ...It’s always been important to me to get my friends on board, because with 100 kids in the school we need everyone we can get out there.
The ongoing pandemic ... separates those who care. I go out and I run 5 miles a day, usually, just to stay in shape.I text some friends just to make sure they’re doing everything for their sports. ... Just kind of hold each other accountable to keep doing workouts on our own.
Avery Kelsey
Class of 2022, soccer
She is most looking forward to ... juststarting again. And Mr. (Mark) Janesky is coaching this year, so we’ll have a new coach. It’s not that we needed a new coach, but he’ll be able to teach us some different things. ...I’m excited to start practices, because those are fun. I’m hoping that, with Mr. Janesky coaching, he’ll be able to teach us new skills so that we’ll be better prepared for the season.
Thinking about her time at Schlarman ... my freshman year I was the only girl on the team, so it’s been probably different than most other girls playing high school soccer, (but) I just like the sport. As a team we didn’t win many games, but I thought I played OK (last year as a sophomore).
Mia Martinez
Class of 2023, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... having an amazing season, winning as many games as we canas a team and working together to make a big achievement.
Representing Schlarman through athletics ... has meant a lot to me. Just being a part of these sports has shown me a lot, and having good teammates help and push me to work harder (has been great).
During the ongoing pandemic ... I do misscompeting in my sports and being able to actually play the sports I love, but the pandemic hasn’t really changed my view. I still work hard every day, being ready for the day that things do go back to normal, if they do.